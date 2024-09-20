Cette nuit, la saison régulière WNBA a officiellement pris fin et on connaît donc les affiches des Playoffs à venir. Voici le bracket et le programme complet du premier tour.

Playoffs WNBA : les affiches du premier tour

New York Liberty (1) – Atlanta Dream (8)

Minnesota Lynx (2) – Phoenix Mercury (7)

Connecticut Sun (3) – Indiana Fever (6)

Las Vegas Aces (4) – Seattle Storm (5)

All seeds and playoff spots are locked 🔒

Take a look at the official bracket for the 2024 #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google ⬇️

First Round begins Sunday September 22nd at 1pm/ET on ESPN#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/QWsC3NF7qj

— WNBA (@WNBA) September 20, 2024

Le programme du premier tour des Playoffs 2024

New York Liberty (1) – Atlanta Dream (8)

Game 1 : à New York, dimanche 22 septembre, 19h (heure française)

à New York, dimanche 22 septembre, 19h (heure française) Game 2 : à New York, dans la nuit du mardi 24 au mercredi 25 septembre, 1h30 du matin

à New York, dans la nuit du mardi 24 au mercredi 25 septembre, 1h30 du matin Game 3* : à Atlanta, jeudi 26 septembre, horaire à définir

Minnesota Lynx (2) – Phoenix Mercury (7)

Game 1 : à Minnesota, dimanche 22 septembre, 23h

à Minnesota, dimanche 22 septembre, 23h Game 2 : à Minnesota, dans la nuit du mercredi 25 au jeudi 26 septembre, 3h30 du matin

à Minnesota, dans la nuit du mercredi 25 au jeudi 26 septembre, 3h30 du matin Game 3* : à Phoenix, vendredi 27 septembre, horaire à définir

Connecticut Sun (3) – Indiana Fever (6)

Game 1 : à Connecticut, dimanche 22 septembre, 21h

à Connecticut, dimanche 22 septembre, 21h Game 2 : à Connecticut, dans la nuit du mercredi 25 au jeudi 26 septembre, 1h30 du matin

à Connecticut, dans la nuit du mercredi 25 au jeudi 26 septembre, 1h30 du matin Game 3* : à Indiana, vendredi 27 septembre, horaire à définir

Las Vegas Aces (4) – Seattle Storm (5)

Game 1 : à Las Vegas, dans la nuit du dimanche 22 au lundi 23 septembre, 4h du matin

à Las Vegas, dans la nuit du dimanche 22 au lundi 23 septembre, 4h du matin Game 2 : à Las Vegas, dans la nuit du mardi 24 au mercredi 25 septembre, 3h30 du matin

à Las Vegas, dans la nuit du mardi 24 au mercredi 25 septembre, 3h30 du matin Game 3* : à Seattle, jeudi 26 septembre, horaire à définir

*si nécessaire (série du premier tour au meilleur des trois matchs)

Source texte : WNBA.com