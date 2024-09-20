WNBA : c’est l’heure des Playoffs, voici les affiches et le programme
Le 20 sept. 2024 à 08:39 par Nicolas Meichel
Cette nuit, la saison régulière WNBA a officiellement pris fin et on connaît donc les affiches des Playoffs à venir. Voici le bracket et le programme complet du premier tour.
Playoffs WNBA : les affiches du premier tour
- New York Liberty (1) – Atlanta Dream (8)
- Minnesota Lynx (2) – Phoenix Mercury (7)
- Connecticut Sun (3) – Indiana Fever (6)
- Las Vegas Aces (4) – Seattle Storm (5)
Le programme du premier tour des Playoffs 2024
New York Liberty (1) – Atlanta Dream (8)
- Game 1 : à New York, dimanche 22 septembre, 19h (heure française)
- Game 2 : à New York, dans la nuit du mardi 24 au mercredi 25 septembre, 1h30 du matin
- Game 3* : à Atlanta, jeudi 26 septembre, horaire à définir
Minnesota Lynx (2) – Phoenix Mercury (7)
- Game 1 : à Minnesota, dimanche 22 septembre, 23h
- Game 2 : à Minnesota, dans la nuit du mercredi 25 au jeudi 26 septembre, 3h30 du matin
- Game 3* : à Phoenix, vendredi 27 septembre, horaire à définir
Connecticut Sun (3) – Indiana Fever (6)
- Game 1 : à Connecticut, dimanche 22 septembre, 21h
- Game 2 : à Connecticut, dans la nuit du mercredi 25 au jeudi 26 septembre, 1h30 du matin
- Game 3* : à Indiana, vendredi 27 septembre, horaire à définir
Las Vegas Aces (4) – Seattle Storm (5)
- Game 1 : à Las Vegas, dans la nuit du dimanche 22 au lundi 23 septembre, 4h du matin
- Game 2 : à Las Vegas, dans la nuit du mardi 24 au mercredi 25 septembre, 3h30 du matin
- Game 3* : à Seattle, jeudi 26 septembre, horaire à définir
*si nécessaire (série du premier tour au meilleur des trois matchs)
