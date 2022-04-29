Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Suns, Sixers et Mavericks qualifiés, Pelicans, Raptors et Jazz éliminés, sommeil toujours pas trouvé

Stephen Curry 28 avril 2022

Allez, sieste.

On y est presque ! Le bracket des demi-finales de conférence est presque connue et pourrait être ficelé dès ce soir, car cette nuit les trois séries pouvant se terminer à 4-2 se sont donc… terminées à 4-2. Jazz, Pelicans et Raptors sont en vacances, certains avec  le sourire et d’autres beaucoup moins.

# Les résultats de la nuit

  • Raptors – Sixers : 97-132
  • Pelicans – Suns : 109-115
  • Jazz – Mavericks

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le bracket des Playoffs

bracket 29 avril 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 3h : Wolves – Grizzlies
