On y est presque ! Le bracket des demi-finales de conférence est presque connue et pourrait être ficelé dès ce soir, car cette nuit les trois séries pouvant se terminer à 4-2 se sont donc… terminées à 4-2. Jazz, Pelicans et Raptors sont en vacances, certains avec le sourire et d’autres beaucoup moins.
# Les résultats de la nuit
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Les Raptors ont tenu une mi-temps avant de s’écrouler face à la puissance offensive des Sixers.
- Victoire 4-2 pour Joel Embiid et ses ouailles, direction les demi-finales de Conférence face au Heat !
- Les Raptors, eux, auront tout donné et peuvent partir en congé tranquilles dans la Colo du Crétacé.
- Chris Paul a été tout simplement légendaire dans la victoire des Suns au Game 6 face au Pelicans.
- Car oui, Phoenix l’a emporté et se qualifie ainsi pour les demi-finales de Conférence.
- Demi-finales lors desquelles les Suns rencontreront les Mavs.
- Les Pelicans n’ont clairement pas démérité et nous ont offert de belles promesses pour la saison prochaine
- A tel point qu’on leur a carrément fait un shootout à chaud. Un chaudout quoi.
- On vous a spoilé ça plus haut, Dallas l’a emporté lors du Game 6 face au Jazz et il s’en est fallu d’un tir raté de Bojan Bogdanovic pour nous priver d’un Game 7.
- Luka Doncic a donc gagné sa première série de Playoffs en carrière et probablement pas la dernière.
- Quant au Jazz, on attend tranquillement que les mecs se tapent dessus entre eux.
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
