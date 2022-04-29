On y est presque ! Le bracket des demi-finales de conférence est presque connue et pourrait être ficelé dès ce soir, car cette nuit les trois séries pouvant se terminer à 4-2 se sont donc… terminées à 4-2. Jazz, Pelicans et Raptors sont en vacances, certains avec le sourire et d’autres beaucoup moins.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Raptors – Sixers : 97-132

Pelicans – Suns : 109-115

Jazz – Mavericks

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Harden hard to the rack! Game 6 underway on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/e8TIPyWnsP — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2022

10 points, 5 assists for Harden after the first quarter… @sixers up 5 on NBA TV.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/5Mjl8x8k06 — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2022

Devin Booker knocks down his first shot after missing Games 3, 4 and 5! Game 6 live on TNT pic.twitter.com/8GaIPr11kL — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2022

Herb Jones steal.

Ingram full-court DIME.

Jaxson Hayes finish.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/Ctwpts89j3 — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2022

Stellar defense.

Stellar shot-making. High-level 🏀 being played in Game 6 on TNT. pic.twitter.com/Vr57UWjbdR — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2022

Pascal Siakam up to 16 points in the second quarter 🔥#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/efsAIgaRRd — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

Larry Nance Jr. puts the Pelicans up 10 at halftime on TNT 🚨#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/ItpbnBrVXv — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

That James Harden stepback. 22-3 @sixers run on NBA TV.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/pIgeibs49L — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

CJ McCollum in his BAG 🔥@PelicansNBA 65@Suns 61 3Q of Game 6 on TNT pic.twitter.com/RuMMrGivhj — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

CHRIS PAUL IS 9-9. HE’S GOING OFF IN G6 ON TNT 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/aF6ol7Gb41 — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

Make that 10-10 for Chris Paul 🤯 He’s put PHX back on top in Game 6 on TNT! pic.twitter.com/NKvjR5DR4d — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

HERB JONES ARE YOU KIDDING ME? What a Game 6 on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Kd9nRvd1nM — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

Congrats to @CP3 of the @Suns for moving up to 6th on the all-time Playoffs ASSISTS list! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/hnUcP3h19P — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

6-6 in the 3rd quarter.

10-10 in the game.

Chris Paul is locked in. 4Q underway… 1-point game on TNT pic.twitter.com/pGgm5yqtbx — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

The @sixers advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/8pJdaniUFA — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

🚨 CHRIS PAUL IS 12-12 IN GAME 6 🚨@Suns 99@PelicansNBA 100#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/Z41ws4NoQT — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

CP3 is now 13-13 🤯🤯🤯@Suns 101@PelicansNBA 100 4 minutes left on TNT — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

Chris Paul is the first player in the last 25 seasons to start a Playoff game with 13 consecutive makes. pic.twitter.com/0wujbudb2S — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

DEVIN BOOKER PUTS THE @Suns UP 4! 1:28 left in Game 6 on TNT pic.twitter.com/avLr7EE8mL — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

CHRIS PAUL’S 14TH CONSECUTIVE MAKE PUTS THE @SUNS UP 5 ON TNT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/WK1iBbv7FL — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

The @Suns advance to the Western Conference Semifinals!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/9oCpixG8YW — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

Great friends.

Stellar coaches. Willie Green and Monty Williams show each other mutual respect after and incredible Round 1 series 💯 pic.twitter.com/pW4taOr9wF — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

An assistant coach for the Suns last season, Pelicans first-year coach Willie Green shows some emotion after a hard-fought series against his former team. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/8EdY42uxP4 — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

Spida (9 PTS) and the @utahjazz lead, 21-15, after 1 quarter on TNT.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/FGSNfWwrex — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

Chris Paul’s 14th shot.

Chris Paul’s 14th make. CP3’s historic night cap in #PhantomCam. pic.twitter.com/I1qO05qg4D — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

Dorian Finney-Smith and Luka Doncic making plays on TNT 🔥@dallasmavs 34@utahjazz 33 pic.twitter.com/jb8gZy8qSy — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

Donovan Mitchell’s eurostep is 💯 Jazz lead at halftime on TNT pic.twitter.com/mbv6ica9Hn — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

Jalen Brunson dances for the deuce!@dallasmavs 64@utahjazz 68#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/OevNXrLc1L — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

The ball movement sets up the Dinwiddie 3… 36-19 edge for the @dallasmavs in the 3rd quarter! They lead by 5 entering Q4 on TNT pic.twitter.com/i3cABiOEqY — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

Jordan Clarkson follows his shot! Game 6 heading down to the wire on TNT pic.twitter.com/xqvCF42CUZ — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

Spida weaves it to Rudy to tie the game.

Finney-Smith puts DAL back on top. Get to TNT now! pic.twitter.com/leOag11RQE — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

Jalen Brunson puts the @dallasmavs on top! He now heads to the free-throw line with DAL up 1… 4.3 left on TNT pic.twitter.com/qhRnS3EnSA — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

The @dallasmavs advance to the Western Conference Semifinals!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/UX4xzBJilI — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris all come up big in Game 6, sending the @sixers to the East Semis! Harden: 22 PTS, 15 AST

Maxey: 25 PTS, 8 AST, 5 3PM

Harris: 19 PTS, 11 REB pic.twitter.com/5weHZnCESV — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

