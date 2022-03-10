Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Suns ont gagné le duel des patrons face au Heat, et les Suns sont… qualifiés pour les Playoffs

Douze matchs étaient au programme la nuit dernière et, forcément, ça en fait des choses à raconter. Allez, on prend les choses dans l’ordre, en commençant par un neuvième café. Parce que non, on ne s’est pas encore couché depuis hier midi.
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Pistons – Bulls : 108-114
- Hornets – Celtics : 101-115
- Heat – Suns : 90-111
- Bucks – Hawks : 124-115
- Wolves – Thunder : 132-102
- Pelicans – Magic : 102-108
- Rockets – Lakers : 139-130
- Spurs – Raptors : 104-119
- Mavs – Knicks : 77-107
- Jazz – Blazers : 123-85
- Kings – Nuggets : 100-106
- Clippers – Wizards : 115-109
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Les Bulls ont mis fin à leur série de défaites en disposant des Pistons grâce à un DeMar DeRozan lui aussi retrouvé en deuxième mi-temps.
- Devin Booker était de retour cette nuit pour le choc des leaders entre le Heat et les Suns.
- Jimmy Butler, lui, était absent.
- Et ce sont les Suns qui ont frappé fort en tabassant Mayami au troisième quart, malgré un bon début de match initié notamment par Duncan Robinson.
- Victoire facile donc, et qualification en poche pour les Playoffs, déjà.
- Isaiah Thomas a eu droit à une belle ovation pour son premier match à domicile avec les Hornets.
- En plus c’était face aux Celtics et c’était donc trop choupi.
- Par contre… ce fut la seule raison de sourire pour les fans des Hornets parce que Jayson Tatum leur a fait une misère pas possible.
- Les Pelicans seront privés plusieurs matchs de Brandon Ingram et ont perdu cette nuit face au Magic, ce qui fait donc deux mauvaises nouvelles d’un coup.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo a pris les Hawks et il en a fait une boulette de viande.
- Pas de record pour Gregg Popovich puisque les Spurs ont été battus à la maison par les Raptors du revenant Fred VanVleet.
- Malik Beasley a fait péter un record de franchise face au Thunder.
- Les Blazers avaient envoyé une équipe de plombiers contre le Jazz, et Bojan Bogdanovic en a profité pour se faire plaisir un deuxième soir de suite.
- Entame de match dégueulasse des Mavs face aux Knicks et défaite originale après avoir été mené de trente pions dès la mi-temps.
- Défaite non moins incroyable des Lakers après prolongation, à Houston, face à des gosses de 12 ans à peu près.
- Des gosses dont Jalen Green a été l’étendard, une nouvelle fois, car depuis le All-Star Break Djalaine a des bouches à fermer dont les nôtres.
- Le PSG est éliminé de la Champions League apparemment.
- Nikola Jokic a été phénoménal face aux Kings avec 38 points, 18 rebonds, 7 passes, 2 contres et des moves à nous mettre une bosse là où vous savez. C’est pas très glam mais c’est la vérité.
- Nicolas Batum a fermé le couvercle face aux Wizards dans la dernière minute d’un match équilibré mais qu’on n’a absolument pas regardé. C’est pas très pro mais c’est la vérité.
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
Tatum crosses-over and gets to the rack.
Watch the @celtics on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/No0FYHAaz1
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Marcus Smart finds Time-lord on the lob on NBA League Pass
Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/1LpYobOS5i
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
This ball movement ✨
Watch the @hornets on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/IwnSdIpK5d
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Marcus Smart spins and hangs to beat the Q1 buzzer on NBA League Pass
Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/nbqFCcbI8i
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Kelly Olynyk stops on a dime and knocks down the jumper!
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/cXM0pOIpYd
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Isaiah Thomas receives a standing ovation as he checks in for his first home game with the @hornets!
Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/q9K8yE3vRg
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Duncan Robinson is a laser shooter, he’s 3/3 from deep on ESPN pic.twitter.com/t10125fzcI
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Kyle Lowry throws a full-court dime to Gabe Vincent on ESPN
He has 5 assists early in the first-quarter. pic.twitter.com/Tw2EsAVet1
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Turn me up Cade!
Watch the @DetroitPistons on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/22Jl3GxMAo
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Malik Beasley had the Wolves bench dancing with this step-back!
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/jN4XXawD0s
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Caleb Martin rocks the rim on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/OlmFRRz6EV
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
This pass fake by Eric Gordon is TOUGH
Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/ze3P4SZ17Y
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Check how high Giannis gets on this alley-oop finish!
Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/sWrPyhfFFa
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
😅 Not sure what just happened, but its 2 points for the @chicagobulls!
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/dRkxqKlClj
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Caleb Martin throws it down 💥
Watch the @MiamiHEAT on ESPN pic.twitter.com/6GWphO9KIO
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
🎯 Malik Beasley is locked in!
He has 18 points and 6 3PM in just the first quarter on NBA League Pass.
Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/mAxKYFNyyT
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Russell Westbrook is now one of 33 players in NBA History to exceed 23,000 career points. pic.twitter.com/GOUrnhsuXu
— NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 10, 2022
🙃 Round and round we go! pic.twitter.com/PTTWKLEVug
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Leave that hand in the cookie jar Giannis!
He finishes the first-quarter with 17 points for the @Bucks.
Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/i1OyCUgDCA
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Hamidou Diallo has so much bounce!
Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/x1JEunjHs8
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Jayson Tatum knocks down back to back threes, he’s up to 34 points for the @celtics 🔥
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/vi1JxmRi78
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
🔥 23 second-half points for Jayson Tatum 🔥
He’s up to 39 points on NBA League Pass
Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/THX935juW7
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Jayson Tatum knocks down the jumper for his 44th point of the night!
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/tHyWpHw1wB
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
A 90-foot dime by Kyle Lowry #PhantomCam
The @MiamiHEAT are live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/guQNCswXcn
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Devin Booker knocks down the 3 to end Q3 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/5ngrT4vi4a
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
« Doing the Dirk! »
JaVale knocks down the fadeaway on ESPN pic.twitter.com/KRBgKjytVT
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Shammgod Alert!
Cole Anthony knocks down the 3 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/rg4l30AW8y
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Malik Beasley (30 PTS) ties the @Timberwolves franchise record for 3pm with his 10th 3-pointer of the night!
He now shares the franchise-record with his teammate Anthony Edwards.
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/kvS4nPmuEY
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
🔥 39 PTS for Giannis 🔥
Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/f4fwl5jLJ0
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
OH. WOW. T-ROSS!
Terrence Ross throws down a 360
Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/HVYr4BrE5M
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Malik Beasley sets the @Timberwolves franchise record for 3pm with his 11th 3-pointer of the night!
Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/OYftH8NZ7e
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
😂 The @Timberwolves celebrate Malik Beasley franchise-record 11 three pointers made! pic.twitter.com/Bp0vDaU8xQ
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
🗣 « He’s 37 »
Watch the @Lakers on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/D9oiknyBih
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Gobert rocks the rim on ESPN pic.twitter.com/yAUKPzdQPm
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Jalen Green is balling for the @HoustonRockets!
He has a career high 32 PTS on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/iuDjN7YwMz
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Nikola Jokic shows off his post-footwork in #PhantomCam
He has 28 PTS for the @nuggets on NBA League Pass.
Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/jPvXe8Jhoe
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Reggie Jackson (20 PTS) lines up a three-pointer and knocks it down!
Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/ojo9WNeci0
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
The handles and footwork on this play by Jokic are UNREAL!
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/pXryMQQ4PL
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
🚨 BATUM TAKES THE LEAD FOR LA 🚨@WashWizards 109@LAClippers 111
31.2 remaining
Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/M2bYYNKWor
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Giannis was locked in from tip-off dropping 17 points in the first quarter on his way to 43 points and the @Bucks 6th-straight win! #FearTheDeer@Giannis_An34: 43 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/4mzJUM8nut
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
🎯 33 PTS | 5 REB | 11-17 3PM
Malik Beasley finished the game 11 3PM setting a career-high and breaking the @Timberwolves franchise record for 3PM previously held by teammate Anthony Edwards! #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/ib88CzNF75
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Jayson Tatum is a scoring machine, he dropped 44 points to log his 4th-straight game with 33+ points, and lift the @celtics to their 4th-straight win! #BleedGreen@jaytatum0: 44 PTS, 5 REB, 3 STL, 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/hIgVphSaWp
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson combined for 58 points to lead the @LAClippers to the win at home! #ClipperNation@Reggie_Jackson: 31 PTS, 7 AST, 5 3PM@MookMorris2: 27 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST pic.twitter.com/kCN1ElfMwc
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
Nikola Jokic dominated the post for the @nuggets on his way to 38 points and the @nuggets win and his third straight game of 32+ points and 12+ rebounds!
🔥 38 PTS
🔥 18 REB
🔥 7 AST
🔥 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/TnaoWYD2pV
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
CLUTCH!
DeMar DeRozan came up big in the clutch for the Bulls, dropping 28 of his 36 points in the second-half to lead them to the comeback win!@DeMar_DeRozan: 36 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/Q5Aiy50JYU
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Jayson Tatum followed up his 54 point performance with a 44 point night for the @celtics leading them to their 4th-straight win! #BleedGreen
Jayson Tatum: 44 PTS, 5 REB, 3 STL, 6 3PM
Robert Williams III: 11 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/o7w9VPPGt2
— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# La course aux Playoffs
# La course à la Draft 2022
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h30 : Sixers – Nets
- 4h : Nuggets – Warriors