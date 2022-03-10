Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Suns ont gagné le duel des patrons face au Heat, et les Suns sont… qualifiés pour les Playoffs

Par
Publié le
Devin Booker 10 mars 2022

Le retour de Devin Booker a fait beaucoup de bien aux Suns. Victoire face au Heat, Playoffs validés, ne reste plus qu’à s’économiser avant avril.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

Douze matchs étaient au programme la nuit dernière et, forcément, ça en fait des choses à raconter. Allez, on prend les choses dans l’ordre, en commençant par un neuvième café. Parce que non, on ne s’est pas encore couché depuis hier midi.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# La course aux Playoffs

# La course à la Draft 2022

# Le classement

classement 10 mars 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h30 : Sixers – Nets
  • 4h : Nuggets – Warriors
