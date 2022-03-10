Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Suns ont gagné le duel des patrons face au Heat, et les Suns sont… qualifiés pour les Playoffs

Douze matchs étaient au programme la nuit dernière et, forcément, ça en fait des choses à raconter. Allez, on prend les choses dans l’ordre, en commençant par un neuvième café. Parce que non, on ne s’est pas encore couché depuis hier midi.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Pistons – Bulls : 108-114

Hornets – Celtics : 101-115

Heat – Suns : 90-111

Bucks – Hawks : 124-115

Wolves – Thunder : 132-102

Pelicans – Magic : 102-108

Rockets – Lakers : 139-130

Spurs – Raptors : 104-119

Mavs – Knicks : 77-107

Jazz – Blazers : 123-85

Kings – Nuggets : 100-106

Clippers – Wizards : 115-109

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Tatum crosses-over and gets to the rack. Watch the @celtics on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/No0FYHAaz1 — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Marcus Smart finds Time-lord on the lob on NBA League Pass Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/1LpYobOS5i — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Marcus Smart spins and hangs to beat the Q1 buzzer on NBA League Pass Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/nbqFCcbI8i — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Kelly Olynyk stops on a dime and knocks down the jumper! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/cXM0pOIpYd — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Isaiah Thomas receives a standing ovation as he checks in for his first home game with the @hornets! Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/q9K8yE3vRg — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Duncan Robinson is a laser shooter, he’s 3/3 from deep on ESPN pic.twitter.com/t10125fzcI — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Kyle Lowry throws a full-court dime to Gabe Vincent on ESPN He has 5 assists early in the first-quarter. pic.twitter.com/Tw2EsAVet1 — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Malik Beasley had the Wolves bench dancing with this step-back! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/jN4XXawD0s — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Caleb Martin rocks the rim on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/OlmFRRz6EV — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

This pass fake by Eric Gordon is TOUGH Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/ze3P4SZ17Y — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Check how high Giannis gets on this alley-oop finish! Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/sWrPyhfFFa — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

😅 Not sure what just happened, but its 2 points for the @chicagobulls! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/dRkxqKlClj — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Caleb Martin throws it down 💥 Watch the @MiamiHEAT on ESPN pic.twitter.com/6GWphO9KIO — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

🎯 Malik Beasley is locked in! He has 18 points and 6 3PM in just the first quarter on NBA League Pass. Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/mAxKYFNyyT — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Russell Westbrook is now one of 33 players in NBA History to exceed 23,000 career points. pic.twitter.com/GOUrnhsuXu — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 10, 2022

🙃 Round and round we go! pic.twitter.com/PTTWKLEVug — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Leave that hand in the cookie jar Giannis! He finishes the first-quarter with 17 points for the @Bucks. Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/i1OyCUgDCA — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Jayson Tatum knocks down back to back threes, he’s up to 34 points for the @celtics 🔥 Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/vi1JxmRi78 — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

🔥 23 second-half points for Jayson Tatum 🔥 He’s up to 39 points on NBA League Pass Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/THX935juW7 — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Jayson Tatum knocks down the jumper for his 44th point of the night! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/tHyWpHw1wB — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

A 90-foot dime by Kyle Lowry #PhantomCam The @MiamiHEAT are live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/guQNCswXcn — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Devin Booker knocks down the 3 to end Q3 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/5ngrT4vi4a — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

« Doing the Dirk! » JaVale knocks down the fadeaway on ESPN pic.twitter.com/KRBgKjytVT — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Shammgod Alert! Cole Anthony knocks down the 3 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/rg4l30AW8y — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Malik Beasley (30 PTS) ties the @Timberwolves franchise record for 3pm with his 10th 3-pointer of the night! He now shares the franchise-record with his teammate Anthony Edwards. Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/kvS4nPmuEY — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

OH. WOW. T-ROSS! Terrence Ross throws down a 360 Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/HVYr4BrE5M — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Malik Beasley sets the @Timberwolves franchise record for 3pm with his 11th 3-pointer of the night! Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/OYftH8NZ7e — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

😂 The @Timberwolves celebrate Malik Beasley franchise-record 11 three pointers made! pic.twitter.com/Bp0vDaU8xQ — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Gobert rocks the rim on ESPN pic.twitter.com/yAUKPzdQPm — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Jalen Green is balling for the @HoustonRockets! He has a career high 32 PTS on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/iuDjN7YwMz — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Nikola Jokic shows off his post-footwork in #PhantomCam He has 28 PTS for the @nuggets on NBA League Pass. Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/jPvXe8Jhoe — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Reggie Jackson (20 PTS) lines up a three-pointer and knocks it down! Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/ojo9WNeci0 — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

The handles and footwork on this play by Jokic are UNREAL! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/pXryMQQ4PL — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Giannis was locked in from tip-off dropping 17 points in the first quarter on his way to 43 points and the @Bucks 6th-straight win! #FearTheDeer@Giannis_An34: 43 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/4mzJUM8nut — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

🎯 33 PTS | 5 REB | 11-17 3PM Malik Beasley finished the game 11 3PM setting a career-high and breaking the @Timberwolves franchise record for 3PM previously held by teammate Anthony Edwards! #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/ib88CzNF75 — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Jayson Tatum is a scoring machine, he dropped 44 points to log his 4th-straight game with 33+ points, and lift the @celtics to their 4th-straight win! #BleedGreen@jaytatum0: 44 PTS, 5 REB, 3 STL, 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/hIgVphSaWp — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson combined for 58 points to lead the @LAClippers to the win at home! #ClipperNation@Reggie_Jackson: 31 PTS, 7 AST, 5 3PM@MookMorris2: 27 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST pic.twitter.com/kCN1ElfMwc — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Nikola Jokic dominated the post for the @nuggets on his way to 38 points and the @nuggets win and his third straight game of 32+ points and 12+ rebounds! 🔥 38 PTS

🔥 18 REB

🔥 7 AST

🔥 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/TnaoWYD2pV — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

CLUTCH! DeMar DeRozan came up big in the clutch for the Bulls, dropping 28 of his 36 points in the second-half to lead them to the comeback win!@DeMar_DeRozan: 36 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/Q5Aiy50JYU — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Jayson Tatum followed up his 54 point performance with a 44 point night for the @celtics leading them to their 4th-straight win! #BleedGreen Jayson Tatum: 44 PTS, 5 REB, 3 STL, 6 3PM

Robert Williams III: 11 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/o7w9VPPGt2 — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

