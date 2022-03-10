TrashTalk Fantasy League : si Shai Gilgeous-Alexander claque des 5 en TTFL, autant refiler les clés du Thunder à Théo Maledon

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Nikola Jokic : 74 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo et Jayson Tatum : 71 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 59 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 57 points
– Dejounte Murray et D’Aaron Fox : 52 points
– Marcus Morris Sr. : 51 points
– Devin Booker : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Russell Westbrook et Malik Beasley : 48 points
– Trae Young : 47 points
– Jalen Green et Reggie Jackson : 45 points
– Bobby Portis : 43 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 41 points
– Fred VanVleet, Deandre Ayton, Alperen Sengun, Aaron Wiggins et Mikal Bridges : 39 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Keldon Johnson : 38 points
– Nikola Vucevic, Julius Randle et Scottie Barnes : 37 points
– LeBron James et Luka Doncic : 36 points
– Khris Middleton : 35 points
– Zach LaVine, Monte Morris et Josh Christopher : 34 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns et Pascal Siakam : 33 points
– Bam Adebayo, Cade Cunningham et Mitchell Robinson : 32 points
– Cole Anthony, Malik Monk et Trendon Watford : 31 points
– Austin Reaves : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Robert Williams III : 29 points
– R.J. Barrett, Harrison Barnes et Jakob Poeltl : 26 points
– C.J. McCollum, Miles Bridges, Kristaps Porzingis et Wendell Carter Jr. : 25 points
– Donovan Mitchell et Kyle Kuzma : 23 points
– Kevin Porter Jr. et Franz Wagner : 22 points
– Rudy Gobert, LaMelo Ball et Clint Capela : 21 points
– Gary Trent Jr. : 20 points
– Montrezl Harrell : 19 points
– Kyle Lowry et Carmelo Anthony : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– Spencer Dinwiddie : 15 points
– D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards et Jerami Grant : 14 points
– Jrue Holiday et Aaron Gordon : 13 points
– Terry Rozier : 11 points
– Jaylen Brown et Tyler Herro : 10 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 8 points
– Devonte’ Graham : 7 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et Evan Fournier : 5 points
– Jalen Brunson : 4 points
– Brandon Ingram, Jimmy Butler, Domantas Sabonis, Christian Wood, Josh Giddey, Anfernee Simons et Chris Paul : 0 point
– Jalen Suggs : – 2 points
– John Collins : – 7 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h30 : Sixers – Nets
- 4h : Nuggets – Warriors