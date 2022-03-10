Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : si Shai Gilgeous-Alexander claque des 5 en TTFL, autant refiler les clés du Thunder à Théo Maledon

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 27 octobre 2021

Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo et Jayson Tatum ont cartonné, comme d’habitude, et Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a abusé, pas comme d’habitude.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Nikola Jokic : 74 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo et Jayson Tatum : 71 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 59 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 57 points

– Dejounte Murray et D’Aaron Fox : 52 points

– Marcus Morris Sr. : 51 points

– Devin Booker : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Russell Westbrook et Malik Beasley : 48 points

– Trae Young : 47 points

– Jalen Green et Reggie Jackson : 45 points

– Bobby Portis : 43 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 41 points

– Fred VanVleet, Deandre Ayton, Alperen Sengun, Aaron Wiggins et Mikal Bridges : 39 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Keldon Johnson : 38 points

– Nikola Vucevic, Julius Randle et Scottie Barnes : 37 points

– LeBron James et Luka Doncic : 36 points

– Khris Middleton : 35 points

– Zach LaVine, Monte Morris et Josh Christopher : 34 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns et Pascal Siakam : 33 points

– Bam Adebayo, Cade Cunningham et Mitchell Robinson : 32 points

– Cole Anthony, Malik Monk et Trendon Watford : 31 points

– Austin Reaves : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Robert Williams III : 29 points

– R.J. Barrett, Harrison Barnes et Jakob Poeltl : 26 points

– C.J. McCollum, Miles Bridges, Kristaps Porzingis et Wendell Carter Jr. : 25 points

– Donovan Mitchell et Kyle Kuzma : 23 points

– Kevin Porter Jr. et Franz Wagner : 22 points

– Rudy Gobert, LaMelo Ball et Clint Capela : 21 points

– Gary Trent Jr. : 20 points

– Montrezl Harrell : 19 points

– Kyle Lowry et Carmelo Anthony : 18 points

# Les belles carottes

– Spencer Dinwiddie : 15 points

– D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards et Jerami Grant : 14 points

– Jrue Holiday et Aaron Gordon : 13 points

– Terry Rozier : 11 points

– Jaylen Brown et Tyler Herro : 10 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 8 points

– Devonte’ Graham : 7 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et Evan Fournier : 5 points

– Jalen Brunson : 4 points

– Brandon Ingram, Jimmy Butler, Domantas Sabonis, Christian Wood, Josh Giddey, Anfernee Simons et Chris Paul : 0 point

– Jalen Suggs : – 2 points

– John Collins : – 7 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h30 : Sixers – Nets
  • 4h : Nuggets – Warriors
