Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Warriors toujours en tête à l’Ouest, Jordan Poole et Gary Payton II gardent la maison

Voilà un Sunday Night Live bien actif et il s’est passé pas mal de choses sur les parquets cette nuit ! Les Warriors qui enchaînent, les Hornets qui chokent, le Jazz qui cale en Floride pendant que Ricky Rubio devient le roi de New York : c’est parti pour le petit résumé.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Raptors – Nets : 103-116

103-116 Kings – Pacers : 91-94

Wizards – Bucks : 101-94

Magic – Jazz : 107-100

Knicks – Cavs : 109-126

Thunder – Spurs : 99-94

Warriors – Rockets : 120-107

Clippers – Hornets : 120-106

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

The @LAClippers end the game on a 27-4 run to complete the comeback! pic.twitter.com/BMEe4DKYid — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021

Miles Bridges throws down the oop 😤@hornets and Clippers trade buckets in the fourth on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/Xud68kGKRc — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021

Ricky Rubio of the @cavs is now the first player in NBA history to record 35+ points, 10+ assists and 8+ 3PM in a game while coming off the bench. pic.twitter.com/Te47ERu1rK — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 8, 2021

Terance Mann at the BUZZER 🚨@LAClippers lead by 3 at the break on NBA League Pass… Second half coming 🔜 https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/eH6L4lmoIj — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021

Jalen Green on the fast break… you know what's coming next 😱 #NBARooks Watch the @HoustonRockets and Warriors in Q3 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/r7ierSVC69 — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021

Putting on a show in The Garden 👀@rickyrubio9 drops a career-high 37 PTS with a career-high 8 3PM in the @cavs win in NYC! pic.twitter.com/XYqh7hdQRH — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021

Some rim-rocking of his own 😤 Gary Payton II throws it down on NBA League Pass!

Watch Q2 here: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/x0gIIbZLae — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021

A cool 30 from @RealDealBeal23 😎@WashWizards get the win behind Bradley Beal's second 30-PT game of the season! pic.twitter.com/oGnh1X1SeP — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021

Clutch Cole 😤@The_ColeAnthony drops a season-high 33 PTS and knocks down some crucial late buckets in the @OrlandoMagic's comeback win! pic.twitter.com/m4l602NA0p — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021

Jarrett Allen throws down the hammer 🔨 Watch @cavs and Knicks in Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/YDXwQBKqBR — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021

Not so fast ❌ Derrick White hustles back for the chasedown block!@spurs lead the Thunder on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/ry91b9kj8U — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021

The @SacramentoKings beat the buzzer AGAIN 🤯 Tyrese Haliburton races down the floor for the finish with less than a second left on the clock! Second-half action from Sacramento coming up on NBA League Pass ➡ https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/zJsnmQxnbA — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir

1h : Sixers – Knicks

2h : Grizzlies – Wolves

2h : Bulls – Nets

2h30 : Mavericks – Pelicans

3h : Nuggets – Heat

4h : Kings – Suns

4h : Warriors – Hawks

4h30 : Lakers – Hornets

Huit matchs, près de 7h de NBA qu’on vous résume dans un papier qui vous donne suffisamment d’infos pour activer le mode (H)expert auprès de vos copains. Nous ? On a fait le tour alors on va s’étirer un coup et passer à la suite. À très vite !