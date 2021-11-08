Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Warriors toujours en tête à l’Ouest, Jordan Poole et Gary Payton II gardent la maison

Voilà un Sunday Night Live bien actif et il s’est passé pas mal de choses sur les parquets cette nuit ! Les Warriors qui enchaînent, les Hornets qui chokent, le Jazz qui cale en Floride pendant que Ricky Rubio devient le roi de New York : c’est parti pour le petit résumé.
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Raptors – Nets : 103-116
- Kings – Pacers : 91-94
- Wizards – Bucks : 101-94
- Magic – Jazz : 107-100
- Knicks – Cavs : 109-126
- Thunder – Spurs : 99-94
- Warriors – Rockets : 120-107
- Clippers – Hornets : 120-106
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Les Cavs sont allés chercher une grosse victoire au Garden grâce à un Ricky Rubio en mode sans échec et un Evan Mobley ROYesque.
- Le Jazz a fini sa tournée de Floride avec deux défaites en deux matchs. Merci Cole Anthony pour les travaux !
- Les Wizards ont battu les Bucks et recollé au podium. Gros début de saison du collectif de D.C.
- Les Clippers étaient mal partis contre les Hornets et puis ils les ont retourné en six minutes.
- Les Nets l’ont emporté à Toronto mais attention, le talent ne suffira pas toujours pour sauver la patrie.
- Le duo Jordan Poole-Steph Curry s’est occupé de Rockets qui ont tenu environ trois quart-temps. Gary Payton II a également fait le show.
- Officiel, les Lakers ne sont plus les seuls à avoir perdu contre le Thunder. Les Spurs font désormais partie de ce club très sélect.
- 3ème victoire en quatre matchs pour des Pacers sur le terrain des Kings. Enfin le début d’une bonne dynamique pour les fermiers ?
# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée
The @LAClippers end the game on a 27-4 run to complete the comeback! pic.twitter.com/BMEe4DKYid
— NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021
Poole (25 PTS) and @StephenCurry30 (20 PTS) lead the way in the @warriors fourth-straight dub 🙌 pic.twitter.com/a5wHURXSN3
— NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021
TERANCE MANN 😤@LAClippers on a 13-0 run on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/dyXo4ucxsZ
— NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021
Miles Bridges throws down the oop 😤@hornets and Clippers trade buckets in the fourth on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/Xud68kGKRc
— NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021
Ricky Rubio of the @cavs is now the first player in NBA history to record 35+ points, 10+ assists and 8+ 3PM in a game while coming off the bench. pic.twitter.com/Te47ERu1rK
— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 8, 2021
Terance Mann at the BUZZER 🚨@LAClippers lead by 3 at the break on NBA League Pass… Second half coming 🔜 https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/eH6L4lmoIj
— NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021
Jalen Green on the fast break… you know what's coming next 😱 #NBARooks
Watch the @HoustonRockets and Warriors in Q3 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/r7ierSVC69
— NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021
Putting on a show in The Garden 👀@rickyrubio9 drops a career-high 37 PTS with a career-high 8 3PM in the @cavs win in NYC! pic.twitter.com/XYqh7hdQRH
— NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021
Some rim-rocking of his own 😤
Gary Payton II throws it down on NBA League Pass!
Watch Q2 here: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/x0gIIbZLae
— NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021
A cool 30 from @RealDealBeal23 😎@WashWizards get the win behind Bradley Beal's second 30-PT game of the season! pic.twitter.com/oGnh1X1SeP
— NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021
Clutch Cole 😤@The_ColeAnthony drops a season-high 33 PTS and knocks down some crucial late buckets in the @OrlandoMagic's comeback win! pic.twitter.com/m4l602NA0p
— NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021
Jarrett Allen throws down the hammer 🔨
Watch @cavs and Knicks in Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/YDXwQBKqBR
— NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021
Not so fast ❌
Derrick White hustles back for the chasedown block!@spurs lead the Thunder on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/ry91b9kj8U
— NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021
The @SacramentoKings beat the buzzer AGAIN 🤯
Tyrese Haliburton races down the floor for the finish with less than a second left on the clock!
Second-half action from Sacramento coming up on NBA League Pass ➡ https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/zJsnmQxnbA
— NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h : Sixers – Knicks
- 2h : Grizzlies – Wolves
- 2h : Bulls – Nets
- 2h30 : Mavericks – Pelicans
- 3h : Nuggets – Heat
- 4h : Kings – Suns
- 4h : Warriors – Hawks
- 4h30 : Lakers – Hornets
Huit matchs, près de 7h de NBA qu’on vous résume dans un papier qui vous donne suffisamment d’infos pour activer le mode (H)expert auprès de vos copains. Nous ? On a fait le tour alors on va s’étirer un coup et passer à la suite. À très vite !