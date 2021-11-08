Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Warriors toujours en tête à l’Ouest, Jordan Poole et Gary Payton II gardent la maison

jordan poole 8 octobre 2021

Heureusement qu’il n’y a pas un arrière All-Star en salle d’attente. Oh wait…

Voilà un Sunday Night Live bien actif et il s’est passé pas mal de choses sur les parquets cette nuit ! Les Warriors qui enchaînent, les Hornets qui chokent, le Jazz qui cale en Floride pendant que Ricky Rubio devient le roi de New York : c’est parti pour le petit résumé.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

Classement Est 8 novembre 2021

Classement Conférence Ouest 8 novembre 2021

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Sixers – Knicks
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Wolves
  • 2h : Bulls – Nets
  • 2h30 : Mavericks – Pelicans
  • 3h : Nuggets – Heat
  • 4h : Kings – Suns
  • 4h : Warriors – Hawks
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Hornets

Huit matchs, près de 7h de NBA qu’on vous résume dans un papier qui vous donne suffisamment d’infos pour activer le mode (H)expert auprès de vos copains. Nous ? On a fait le tour alors on va s’étirer un coup et passer à la suite. À très vite ! 

