TrashTalk Fantasy League : bonne journée à ceux qui ont cru que Shai Gilgeous-Alexander était un pick safe

Oh la belle carotte de SGA.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. 

# Ils ont cartonné

– Ricky Rubio : 64 points

– Rudy Gobert : 51 points

– Evan Mobley : 50 points

– Cole Anthony : 49 points

– Kevin Durant, Wendell Carter Jr. : 48 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 45 points

– James Harden, Bradley Beal : 44 points

# C’est pas trop mal

–  Jordan Poole, Jarrett Allen : 39 points

– Ivica Zubac : 38 points

– Mike Muscala : 37 points

– Keldon Johnson, Terance Mann : 36 points

– Fred VanVleet : 35 points

– Myles Turner, Drew Eubanks : 34 points

– Jae’Sean Tate, Harrison Barnes, Otto Porter Jr,  : 33 points

– LaMelo Ball : 31 points

– Royce O’Neal, Julius Randle, Miles Bridges, T.J. McConnell : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Domantas Sabonis : 29 points

– Blake Griffin, Montrezl Harrell : 28 points

– Derrick Rose, Nicolas Batum : 26 points

– Stephen Curry : 25 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam : 23 points

– Tyrese Haliburton : 21 points

– Gordon Hayward, Paul George : 20 points

– Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, OG Anunoby : 19 points

– Andrew Wiggins, Reggie Jackson : 18 points

# Les belles carottes

– Evan Fournier, De’Aaron Fox : 17 points

– Dejounte Murray : 16 points

– Jrue Holiday : 15 points

– LaMarcus Aldridge : 12 points

– Spencer Dinwiddie : 6 points

– Jordan Clarkson : – 6 points

– R.J. Barrett : – 7 points

– Theo Maledon : – 8 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Sixers – Knicks
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Wolves
  • 2h : Bulls – Nets
  • 2h30 : Mavericks – Pelicans
  • 3h : Nuggets – Heat
  • 4h : Kings – Suns
  • 4h : Warriors – Hawks
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Hornets
