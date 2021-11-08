TrashTalk Fantasy League : bonne journée à ceux qui ont cru que Shai Gilgeous-Alexander était un pick safe

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Ricky Rubio : 64 points
– Rudy Gobert : 51 points
– Evan Mobley : 50 points
– Cole Anthony : 49 points
– Kevin Durant, Wendell Carter Jr. : 48 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 45 points
– James Harden, Bradley Beal : 44 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Jordan Poole, Jarrett Allen : 39 points
– Ivica Zubac : 38 points
– Mike Muscala : 37 points
– Keldon Johnson, Terance Mann : 36 points
– Fred VanVleet : 35 points
– Myles Turner, Drew Eubanks : 34 points
– Jae’Sean Tate, Harrison Barnes, Otto Porter Jr, : 33 points
– LaMelo Ball : 31 points
– Royce O’Neal, Julius Randle, Miles Bridges, T.J. McConnell : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Domantas Sabonis : 29 points
– Blake Griffin, Montrezl Harrell : 28 points
– Derrick Rose, Nicolas Batum : 26 points
– Stephen Curry : 25 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam : 23 points
– Tyrese Haliburton : 21 points
– Gordon Hayward, Paul George : 20 points
– Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, OG Anunoby : 19 points
– Andrew Wiggins, Reggie Jackson : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– Evan Fournier, De’Aaron Fox : 17 points
– Dejounte Murray : 16 points
– Jrue Holiday : 15 points
– LaMarcus Aldridge : 12 points
– Spencer Dinwiddie : 6 points
– Jordan Clarkson : – 6 points
– R.J. Barrett : – 7 points
– Theo Maledon : – 8 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Sixers – Knicks
- 2h : Grizzlies – Wolves
- 2h : Bulls – Nets
- 2h30 : Mavericks – Pelicans
- 3h : Nuggets – Heat
- 4h : Kings – Suns
- 4h : Warriors – Hawks
- 4h30 : Lakers – Hornets