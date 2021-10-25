Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : 30 pions et un record de franchise pour Jalen Green, mais pour la victoire on repassera

Allez hop, cette première semaine de NBA a touché cette nuit à sa fin, avec un gros Melo Show pour la ponctuer. On revient sans plus attendre sur ce qu’il ne fallait pas rater cette nuit, trois, deux, un, Ish Smith.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Nets – Hornets : 95-111, les notes du match juste ici

Knicks – Magic : 104-110

Rockets – Celtics : 97-107

Thunder – Sixers : 103-115

Kings – Warriors : 107-119

Lakers – Grizzlies : 121-118

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

KD’s having a perfect start on NBA LP! 10 PTS on 5-for-5 shooting in the first 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WtKzbgbQI7 — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Miles Bridges showing off the bounce 😳 He’s up to 14 PTS on NBA LP. pic.twitter.com/VQHNHm80jC — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

KD goes to the crossover for the slam in #PhantomCam 🎥 pic.twitter.com/1FIrkVpZtG — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

20 at the break 👀 KD is feeling it in the @BrooklynNets home-opener! Second-half 🔜: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/VeOBSTzI1K — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Eurostepping to the cup 🔥 25 PTS for Kevin Durant on NBA LP! pic.twitter.com/oEgTT3OmnM — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Ish Smith is taking over in the fourth 🔥 11 PTS and 3 AST as the @hornets extend their lead on NBA LP. pic.twitter.com/KvbQFQ3nsL — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Miles Bridges puts up 32 PTS as the @hornets stay perfect on the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VxxO3pzVrS — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Joel Embiid protecting the paint 😤@sixers and Thunder on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/StnrqvwLGH — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

🗣 « Thunderous throwdown by Wood! » Christian Wood takes off for the BIG slam on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/soE6i6e4ri — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

✈ OBI ✈ Obi Toppin soars in for the alley-oop! pic.twitter.com/GPfdUwKlJP — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Mitchell Robinson follows up for the slam 😤 💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/AC86HctvSp — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

🟢 The green light from distance 🟢 Jalen Green has 18 PTS and 6 3PM in the first half on NBA TV! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/jZTj18qv9x — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

Marcus Smart with the acrobatic and-1 ☘ Second-half action NOW on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/3OITLj998b — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

Barrett ➡ Randle ➡ Barrett 💥@nyknicks leading in the third on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/rMsHgRK9xg — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

The hustle.

The spin.

The FLUSH. Alperen Sengun and Jae’Sean Tate work for bucket on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/lWdFKVX5MD — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

Stopping on a dime for the pull-up 🔥 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 29 PTS, 6 REB and 8 AST. pic.twitter.com/DQ6F6txmQL — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

Dancing and dishing 🔥 Ja gets to the paint and finds Steven Adams with a dart on NBA LP! pic.twitter.com/EDhiCCpwgF — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

Terrence Ross catches fire in the 4th 🔥 He scores all of his 22 PTS in the final quarter to lift the @OrlandoMagic to the win! pic.twitter.com/OwrVEDMRUq — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

Ja tosses it up high for the Brandon Clarke oop 💥 💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/bgXTiM0XmC — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

Jayson Tatum drops 31 PTS and leads the @celtics charge in their first win of the season ☘ pic.twitter.com/kpuOrz7Gme — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

Steph uses the crossover to get to the rack 👀 pic.twitter.com/mCKg7cuVxY — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

Seth Curry’s hot start (23 PTS in Q1) propels the @sixers to the win on the road 🔔 pic.twitter.com/MHTxXZZ3h9 — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

This no-look dime from Tyrese Haliburton 🤯@SacramentoKings and Warriors are heading into Q4 on NBA LP. pic.twitter.com/Kdp3EQv5JQ — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

🚀 @HoustonRockets rookie-record 🚀 Jalen Green drops 30 PTS and sets the franchise rookie-record with 8 3PM! pic.twitter.com/63vV1YmGQL — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

Ja knew it was good when he threw it 🔥 The no-look dime in #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/N46nkxHcuN — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

Congratulations to @carmeloanthony of the @Lakers for moving into 9th all-time on the NBA’s regular season scoring list! pic.twitter.com/S0qrAXuqzJ — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

🌀 Spin cycle 🌀 Ja twirls to the cup and is up to 27 PTS and 9 AST on NBA LP. pic.twitter.com/J76j11P4ur — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

🌩 29 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST 🌩 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shows out in the @okcthunder home-opener! pic.twitter.com/87wZBSxFD2 — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

Finding the bucket through traffic 😱 Ja Morant is doing it all tonight on NBA LP! pic.twitter.com/4qRoJ0TAaf — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

MELO. MONEY 💰 24 PTS in 22 minutes off the bench for Carmelo Anthony! pic.twitter.com/ILKmgmIfPE — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

Stephen Curry stays hot to lead the @warriors past Sacramento! Stephen Curry: 27 PTS, 7 REB, 10 AST

Jordan Poole: 22 PTS, 3 STL

Andrew Wiggins: 17 PTS, 4 REB

Draymond Green: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/rEfDcZlPHg — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

Stephen Curry does it all and drops 27 PTS, 7 REB, 10 AST and 3 STL as the @warriors improve to 3-0! pic.twitter.com/JSoArFyEBJ — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

The @Lakers close out the night with their first win of the season behind Carmelo Anthony’s historic outing! Carmelo Anthony: 28 PTS, 6 3PM

Anthony Davis: 22 PTS, 8 REB

LeBron James: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST

Russell Westbrook: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 13 AST

Ja Morant: 40 PTS, 10 AST, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/y7ilZoUxhc — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

On a night where @carmeloanthony moves to ninth all-time in NBA history in regular season scoring, he leads the @Lakers to the win with 28 PTS and 6 3PM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P2pJT6TI1V — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

Ja Morant scores from EVERYWHERE to give the @memgrizz 40 PTS on the night and become the first player in franchise history with 40 PTS and 10 AST in a game 🐻 pic.twitter.com/9Q0WUaUGAe — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Miles Bridges (32 PTS, 9 REB) leads the way as the @hornets win the matinee matchup in Brooklyn! LaMelo Ball: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST

Ish Smith: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST

Cody Martin: 12 PTS, 5 AST

Kevin Durant: 38 PTS pic.twitter.com/ZXriLVdL9i — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le programme de ce soir

1h : Hornets – Celtics

1h : Pacers – Bucks

1h30 : Hawks – Pistons

1h30 : Nets – Wizards

1h30 : Heat – Magic

1h30 : Raptors – Bulls

2h : Wolves – Pels

3h : Nuggets – Cavs

4h30 : Clippers – Blazers

NBA 75 semaine 1, check. Pas le temps de souffler évidemment et on se retrouve dès ce soir avec du Giannis, du Trae Young, du KD, du chaton, du Jokic, du PG du Lillard et, surtout, une bête de reste de gratin dauphinois. Bonne journée !