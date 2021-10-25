Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : 30 pions et un record de franchise pour Jalen Green, mais pour la victoire on repassera

Allez hop, cette première semaine de NBA a touché cette nuit à sa fin, avec un gros Melo Show pour la ponctuer. On revient sans plus attendre sur ce qu’il ne fallait pas rater cette nuit, trois, deux, un, Ish Smith.
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Nets – Hornets : 95-111, les notes du match juste ici
- Knicks – Magic : 104-110
- Rockets – Celtics : 97-107
- Thunder – Sixers : 103-115
- Kings – Warriors : 107-119
- Lakers – Grizzlies : 121-118
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Pour le premier match de la saison en prime time, Miles Bridges a volé la vedette à Kevin Durant
- A moins que ce soir James Harden qui ai encore fait des siennes mais ça c’est une autre histoire
- Evan Fournier retrouvait une fois de plus le Magic mais Cole Anthony et Terrence Ross lui ont fait une drôle de blague
- Jalen Green a lâché sa première mixtape mais il a perdu face à un Jayson Tatum solide
- Troisième défaite du Thunder, encore 79 et on tiendra notre record.
- Seth Curry a mis 23 points au premier quart-temps
- Davion Mitchell a bien tenu Stephen Curry mais ce n’était pas suffisant
- Buddy Hield est devenu le sniper le plus prolifique de l’histoire des Kings
- Plutôt drôle de se dire que, par contre, il ne fait pas partie des 100 meilleurs joueurs de l’histoire de sa franchise.
- Les Lakers ont gagné un match, alléluia
- Merci la défense d’Anthony Davis, merci le Carmelo Anthony Game
- Melo qui est d’ailleurs devenu le neuvième meilleur scoreur de tous les temps
- Ja Morant a encore lâché un 40/10 de goret mais il a manqué le lancer qu’il ne fallait pas.
# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée
KD’s having a perfect start on NBA LP!
10 PTS on 5-for-5 shooting in the first 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WtKzbgbQI7
— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021
WHAT A FIND FROM DURANT 👀
💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/Oh5HfQZXyj
— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021
Miles Bridges showing off the bounce 😳
He’s up to 14 PTS on NBA LP. pic.twitter.com/VQHNHm80jC
— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021
KD goes to the crossover for the slam in #PhantomCam 🎥 pic.twitter.com/1FIrkVpZtG
— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021
20 at the break 👀
KD is feeling it in the @BrooklynNets home-opener!
Second-half 🔜: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/VeOBSTzI1K
— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021
Eurostepping to the cup 🔥
25 PTS for Kevin Durant on NBA LP! pic.twitter.com/oEgTT3OmnM
— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021
Miles Bridges x #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/PBtkLjYkjf
— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021
Ish Smith is taking over in the fourth 🔥
11 PTS and 3 AST as the @hornets extend their lead on NBA LP. pic.twitter.com/KvbQFQ3nsL
— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021
Miles Bridges puts up 32 PTS as the @hornets stay perfect on the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VxxO3pzVrS
— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021
Joel Embiid protecting the paint 😤@sixers and Thunder on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/StnrqvwLGH
— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021
🗣 « Thunderous throwdown by Wood! »
Christian Wood takes off for the BIG slam on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/soE6i6e4ri
— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021
Jalen Green from WAY DOWNTOWN 🔥
💻: https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/QWAQxcIcHz
— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021
✈ OBI ✈
Obi Toppin soars in for the alley-oop! pic.twitter.com/GPfdUwKlJP
— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021
Mitchell Robinson follows up for the slam 😤
💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/AC86HctvSp
— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021
🟢 The green light from distance 🟢
Jalen Green has 18 PTS and 6 3PM in the first half on NBA TV! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/jZTj18qv9x
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
Marcus Smart with the acrobatic and-1 ☘
Second-half action NOW on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/3OITLj998b
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
Barrett ➡ Randle ➡ Barrett 💥@nyknicks leading in the third on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/rMsHgRK9xg
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
The hustle.
The spin.
The FLUSH.
Alperen Sengun and Jae’Sean Tate work for bucket on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/lWdFKVX5MD
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
🔨 WAGNER 🔨@OrlandoMagic lead in the fourth on NBA LP.
💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/BN1OW0Ici7
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
Stopping on a dime for the pull-up 🔥
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 29 PTS, 6 REB and 8 AST. pic.twitter.com/DQ6F6txmQL
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
💥 JALEN GREEN 💥
30 PTS for the @HoustonRockets rookie! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/EpWMc38oof
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
Dancing and dishing 🔥
Ja gets to the paint and finds Steven Adams with a dart on NBA LP! pic.twitter.com/EDhiCCpwgF
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
Terrence Ross catches fire in the 4th 🔥
He scores all of his 22 PTS in the final quarter to lift the @OrlandoMagic to the win! pic.twitter.com/OwrVEDMRUq
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
Ja tosses it up high for the Brandon Clarke oop 💥
💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/bgXTiM0XmC
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
With this pass, @StephenCurry30 notched his 5,000th career assist 👏 pic.twitter.com/Bcso3vrgiE
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
Westbrook with LONG relay to Reaves!
💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/xrzxMAUJ7F
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
Jayson Tatum drops 31 PTS and leads the @celtics charge in their first win of the season ☘ pic.twitter.com/kpuOrz7Gme
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
Steph uses the crossover to get to the rack 👀 pic.twitter.com/mCKg7cuVxY
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
Seth Curry’s hot start (23 PTS in Q1) propels the @sixers to the win on the road 🔔 pic.twitter.com/MHTxXZZ3h9
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
This no-look dime from Tyrese Haliburton 🤯@SacramentoKings and Warriors are heading into Q4 on NBA LP. pic.twitter.com/Kdp3EQv5JQ
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
🚀 @HoustonRockets rookie-record 🚀
Jalen Green drops 30 PTS and sets the franchise rookie-record with 8 3PM! pic.twitter.com/63vV1YmGQL
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
Ja knew it was good when he threw it 🔥
The no-look dime in #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/N46nkxHcuN
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
Congratulations to @carmeloanthony of the @Lakers for moving into 9th all-time on the NBA’s regular season scoring list! pic.twitter.com/S0qrAXuqzJ
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
🌀 Spin cycle 🌀
Ja twirls to the cup and is up to 27 PTS and 9 AST on NBA LP. pic.twitter.com/J76j11P4ur
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
🌩 29 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST 🌩
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shows out in the @okcthunder home-opener! pic.twitter.com/87wZBSxFD2
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
Finding the bucket through traffic 😱
Ja Morant is doing it all tonight on NBA LP! pic.twitter.com/4qRoJ0TAaf
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
MELO. MONEY 💰
24 PTS in 22 minutes off the bench for Carmelo Anthony! pic.twitter.com/ILKmgmIfPE
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
Stephen Curry stays hot to lead the @warriors past Sacramento!
Stephen Curry: 27 PTS, 7 REB, 10 AST
Jordan Poole: 22 PTS, 3 STL
Andrew Wiggins: 17 PTS, 4 REB
Draymond Green: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/rEfDcZlPHg
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
Stephen Curry does it all and drops 27 PTS, 7 REB, 10 AST and 3 STL as the @warriors improve to 3-0! pic.twitter.com/JSoArFyEBJ
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
The @Lakers close out the night with their first win of the season behind Carmelo Anthony’s historic outing!
Carmelo Anthony: 28 PTS, 6 3PM
Anthony Davis: 22 PTS, 8 REB
LeBron James: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
Russell Westbrook: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 13 AST
Ja Morant: 40 PTS, 10 AST, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/y7ilZoUxhc
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
On a night where @carmeloanthony moves to ninth all-time in NBA history in regular season scoring, he leads the @Lakers to the win with 28 PTS and 6 3PM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P2pJT6TI1V
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
Ja Morant scores from EVERYWHERE to give the @memgrizz 40 PTS on the night and become the first player in franchise history with 40 PTS and 10 AST in a game 🐻 pic.twitter.com/9Q0WUaUGAe
— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2021
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Miles Bridges (32 PTS, 9 REB) leads the way as the @hornets win the matinee matchup in Brooklyn!
LaMelo Ball: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
Ish Smith: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
Cody Martin: 12 PTS, 5 AST
Kevin Durant: 38 PTS pic.twitter.com/ZXriLVdL9i
— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h : Hornets – Celtics
- 1h : Pacers – Bucks
- 1h30 : Hawks – Pistons
- 1h30 : Nets – Wizards
- 1h30 : Heat – Magic
- 1h30 : Raptors – Bulls
- 2h : Wolves – Pels
- 3h : Nuggets – Cavs
- 4h30 : Clippers – Blazers
NBA 75 semaine 1, check. Pas le temps de souffler évidemment et on se retrouve dès ce soir avec du Giannis, du Trae Young, du KD, du chaton, du Jokic, du PG du Lillard et, surtout, une bête de reste de gratin dauphinois. Bonne journée !