Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : 30 pions et un record de franchise pour Jalen Green, mais pour la victoire on repassera

Jalen Green 25 octobre 2021

Première masterclass de l’arrière des Rockets, mais en face Jayson Tonton lui a montré c’était qui Tatum. Envoyez le résumé NBA de la nuit !

Allez hop, cette première semaine de NBA a touché cette nuit à sa fin, avec un gros Melo Show pour la ponctuer. On revient sans plus attendre sur ce qu’il ne fallait pas rater cette nuit, trois, deux, un, Ish Smith.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Hornets – Celtics
  • 1h : Pacers – Bucks
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Pistons
  • 1h30 : Nets – Wizards
  • 1h30 : Heat – Magic
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Bulls
  • 2h : Wolves – Pels
  • 3h : Nuggets – Cavs
  • 4h30 : Clippers – Blazers

NBA 75 semaine 1, check. Pas le temps de souffler évidemment et on se retrouve dès ce soir avec du Giannis, du Trae Young, du KD, du chaton, du Jokic, du PG du Lillard et, surtout, une bête de reste de gratin dauphinois. Bonne journée !

