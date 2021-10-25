TrashTalk Fantasy League : énorme top pick pour Ja Morant, et avec un lancer de plus sa soirée aurait pu être encore plus belle

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C'est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
# Ils ont cartonné
– Ja Morant : 65 points
– Cole Anthony : 61 points
– Miles Bridges : 59 points
– Kevin Durant : 54 points
– Julius Randle : 49 points
– Jalen Green : 47 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et Carmelo Anthony : 46 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Seth Curry : 44 points
– Joel Embiid : 43 points
– Jayson Tatum : 42 points
– Josh Giddey : 39 points
– Stephen Curry et Anthony Davis : 36 points
– Richaun Holmes et Steven Adams : 35 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Terrence Ross et Derrick Rose : 34 points
– Christian Wood et Jordan Poole : 33 points
– Al Horford et Harrison Barnes : 32 points
– Grant Williams : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– LeBron James, LaMelo Ball, Draymond Green, Wendell Carter Jr. et Dennis Schroder : 25 points
– Russell Westbrook et Andrew Wiggins : 21 points
– Tobias Harris et LaMarcus Aldridge : 20 points
– Tyrese Haliburton : 19 points
# Les belles carottes
– James Harden : 17 points
– De’Aaron Fox et Luguentz Dort : 16 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 15 points
– Kemba Walker : 12 points
– Jalen Suggs et Mo Bamba : 11 points
– Joe Harris et Kevin Porter Jr. : 10 points
– Robert Williams III et R.J. Barrett : 9 points
– Gordon Hayward : 5 points
– Evan Fournier : 3 points
– Patty Mills : 1 point
– Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier, Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond et Kyrie Irving : 0 point
– Eric Gordon : – 1 point
– Buddy Hield : – 2 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Hornets – Celtics
- 1h : Pacers – Bucks
- 1h30 : Hawks – Pistons
- 1h30 : Nets – Wizards
- 1h30 : Heat – Magic
- 1h30 : Raptors – Bulls
- 2h : Wolves – Pels
- 3h : Nuggets – Cavs
- 4h30 : Clippers – Blazers