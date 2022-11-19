On a attaqué le week-end avec une nuit bien remplie et des souvenirs plein la tête. Qui a carburé, qui a chuté, qui s’est relancé, quelles sont les images qui ont marqué ? On vous raconte tout ça dans notre petit (gros) résumé.

LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT

Wizards – Heat : 107-106

Cavs – Hornets : 132-122

Sixers – Bucks : 110-102

Bulls – Magic : 107-108

Rockets – Pacers : 91-99

Grizzlies – Thunder : 121-110

Mavs – Nuggets : 127-99

Pelicans – Celtics : 109-117

Jazz- Suns : 134-133

Warriors – Knicks : 111-101

Lakers – Pistons : 128-121

CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR

LE TOP PICK EN TTFL : Devin Booker

LE TOP 10 : juste ici

QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT

CRUNCHTIME 🎥 Take a look at the best clutch buckets from tonight’s wild night of hoops! pic.twitter.com/zpVd1kOjLa — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022

After his gorgeous around-the-back move tonight, peep of Steph’s best behind-the-back moves! pic.twitter.com/601hz5ePoi — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022

🔥 @AntDavis23 dominated in the @Lakers victory, putting up a season-high 38 PTS! 38 PTS | 16 REB | 4 BLK pic.twitter.com/ZyQ4x1N1Dh — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022

1 word to describe Devin Booker tonight: UNSTOPPABLE 🔥 @DevinBook: 49 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wJnfI3kHOB — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022

Russ’ reaction to Lonnie Walker’s buzzer-beater 😂 Russ finished the first half with 10 dimes… 2nd half starting now on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/fiZQpphMuM — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022

That’s tough Lauri 😤 PHX 131 | UTA 134, 4.8 remaining in Q4 He has a career-high 38 PTS for the @utahjazz on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK https://t.co/x0UWLbtbL7 pic.twitter.com/3gsvpXUKgH — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022

🤯 OH MY KJ MARTIN 🤯 Under a minute remaining in Q4 on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/ktmN4bqw3X — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022

🚨 TERRY ROZIER SENDS IT TO OT 🚨 CHA 105 | CLE 105

OT on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/2Y0wgQeecs — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022

⚡ The crossover and a THUNDEROUS SLAM by Giannis! Q1 getting started on ESPN pic.twitter.com/hokaQrsYNa — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022

🚫 Not in Joel’s house 🚫 Embiid rotates and gets the rejection! We’re off to a hot start on ESPN pic.twitter.com/VWwTO02izC — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022

LE CLASSEMENT

LES RENCONTRES DE LA NUIT PROCHAINE :