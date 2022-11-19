Résumé de la nuit

Résumé de la nuit en NBA : les Celtics trop chauds pour les Pelicans, 9ème victoire de suite pour Boston

Par
Publié le
Derrick White Celtics Résumé de la nuit 19 novembre 2022

Derrick White en feu du parking, Boston enchaîne à New Orleans.

Source image : NBA League Pass

On a attaqué le week-end avec une nuit bien remplie et des souvenirs plein la tête. Qui a carburé, qui a chuté, qui s’est relancé, quelles sont les images qui ont marqué ? On vous raconte tout ça dans notre petit (gros) résumé. 

LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT 

CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR

 

LE TOP PICK EN TTFL : Devin Booker

LE TOP 10 : juste ici

 

QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT

LE CLASSEMENT

Classement Est 19 novembre 2022

Classement Ouest 19 novembre 2022

LES RENCONTRES DE LA NUIT PROCHAINE :

  • 0h : Hawks – Raptors
  • 1h : Pacers – Magic
  • 1h30 : Sixers – Wolves
  • 4h : Blazers – Jazz
  • 4h30 : Clippers – Spurs
