On a attaqué le week-end avec une nuit bien remplie et des souvenirs plein la tête. Qui a carburé, qui a chuté, qui s’est relancé, quelles sont les images qui ont marqué ? On vous raconte tout ça dans notre petit (gros) résumé.
LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT
- Wizards – Heat : 107-106
- Cavs – Hornets : 132-122
- Sixers – Bucks : 110-102
- Bulls – Magic : 107-108
- Rockets – Pacers : 91-99
- Grizzlies – Thunder : 121-110
- Mavs – Nuggets : 127-99
- Pelicans – Celtics : 109-117
- Jazz- Suns : 134-133
- Warriors – Knicks : 111-101
- Lakers – Pistons : 128-121
CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR
- Le choc entre Joel Embiid et Giannis Antetokounmpo a tourné à l’avantage du pivot des Sixers.
- Le Grec a d’ailleurs connu une soirée particulièrement compliquée entre maladresse aux lancers, fin de match discrète et une polémique avec le personnel de Philly…
- Les Cavs ont failli nous sortir le choke de l’année avant de l’emporter en double prolongation. Pourquoi faire simple quand on peut faire compliqué ? Fin de mauvaise série malgré tout pour Cleveland.
- Pas de Nikola Jokic, pas de Jamal Murray, pas d’Aaron Gordon et pas la moindre chance d’inquiéter les Mavs pour Denver. Une promenade dominicale pour Luka Doncic et compagnie.
- Lauri Markkanen a été énorme pour calmer les Suns d’un Devin Booker en mode pyromane.
- Les Celtics font tomber les Pelicans sous une pluie de 3-points. 9ème victoire de rang pour Boston !
- Anthony Davis continue de chauffer en l’absence de LeBron James. 38 points, 16 rebonds et des Pistons obligés de rendre les armes.
- On notera quand même le match très sérieux de Killian Hayes : 18 points, 9 passes, aucun ballon perdu. Du propre !
- Les Wizards sont passés à deux doigts de perdre contre l’équipe F du Heat. Kyle Lowry a été excellent, mais en vain…
- Jalen Suggs a claqué son game winner à Chicago. Troisième défaite de rang et début de saison bien galère chez les Bulls.
- Les Warriors n’ont pas trop stressé face aux Knicks. Tant que c’est à domicile on a envie de dire.
- Les Rockets ont gâché 20 points d’avance à domicile face aux Pacers. Pas le meilleur moyen de rendre hommage à Elvin Hayes, qui a vu son maillot monter en haut du Toyota Center.
LE TOP PICK EN TTFL : Devin Booker
LE TOP 10 : juste ici
QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT
Elvin Hayes’ #44 immortalized in the rafters #PhantomCam@HoustonRockets 🚀 pic.twitter.com/5IorBhjii6
— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022
CRUNCHTIME
🎥 Take a look at the best clutch buckets from tonight’s wild night of hoops! pic.twitter.com/zpVd1kOjLa
— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022
After his gorgeous around-the-back move tonight, peep of Steph’s best behind-the-back moves! pic.twitter.com/601hz5ePoi
— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022
🔥 @AntDavis23 dominated in the @Lakers victory, putting up a season-high 38 PTS!
38 PTS | 16 REB | 4 BLK pic.twitter.com/ZyQ4x1N1Dh
— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022
1 word to describe Devin Booker tonight: UNSTOPPABLE
🔥 @DevinBook: 49 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wJnfI3kHOB
— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022
Russ’ reaction to Lonnie Walker’s buzzer-beater 😂
Russ finished the first half with 10 dimes… 2nd half starting now on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/fiZQpphMuM
— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022
Mike Conley makes the clutch defensive stop 🔒@utahjazz win! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/qvK8O71HOh
— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022
That’s tough Lauri 😤
PHX 131 | UTA 134, 4.8 remaining in Q4
He has a career-high 38 PTS for the @utahjazz on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK https://t.co/x0UWLbtbL7 pic.twitter.com/3gsvpXUKgH
— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022
🤯 OH MY KJ MARTIN 🤯
Under a minute remaining in Q4 on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/ktmN4bqw3X
— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022
🚨 TERRY ROZIER SENDS IT TO OT 🚨
CHA 105 | CLE 105
OT on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/2Y0wgQeecs
— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022
⚡ The crossover and a THUNDEROUS SLAM by Giannis!
Q1 getting started on ESPN pic.twitter.com/hokaQrsYNa
— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022
🚫 Not in Joel’s house 🚫
Embiid rotates and gets the rejection!
We’re off to a hot start on ESPN pic.twitter.com/VWwTO02izC
— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022
LE CLASSEMENT
LES RENCONTRES DE LA NUIT PROCHAINE :
- 0h : Hawks – Raptors
- 1h : Pacers – Magic
- 1h30 : Sixers – Wolves
- 4h : Blazers – Jazz
- 4h30 : Clippers – Spurs