Mercrediiiiiii Panzani ! Inutile de vous rappeler la définition de cette soirée toujours particulière, sachez juste que cette nuit c’est Matt Ryan qui a sauvé les Lakers d’un énième mauvais pas. Kamoulox ? Non, Mercredi Panzani on vous dit. Allez, envoyez me gros récap, avec du parmesan évidemment.

Les résultats de la nuit (avec les petites stats maison qui vont bien)

Sixers – Wizards : 111-121

Knicks – Hawks : 99-112

Cavaliers – Celtics : 114-113

Heat – Kings : 110-107

Bucks – Pistons : 116-91

Bulls – Hornets : 106-88

Spurs – Raptors : 100-143

Rockets – Clippers : 101-109

Mavericks – Jazz : 103-100

Blazers – Grizzlies : 106-111

Lakers – Pelicans : 120-117

Ce qu’il fallait retenir

Le top pick en TTFL : Kristaps Porzingis

Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Darius Garland is BACK 🎯 He drains an early triple in his return to action

Darius Garland is HOT early, he's 3/3 from deep in Q1!

Jayson Tatum on the rejection ❌

🚨 JAYSON TATUM TIES IT UP WITH A POSTER 🚨@celtics 107@cavs 107

Q4 6.7 remaining

JAYSON TATUM SENDS IT TO OT WITH A GAME SAVING BLOCK

JAYSON TATUM SENDS IT TO OT WITH A GAME SAVING BLOCK pic.twitter.com/ZKaYkJ7T6I — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022

Luka drives and scores for his 7th straight game with 30+ PTS this season 🔥

Ja Morant with an INCREDIBLE wrap-around dribble floater combo! The @memgrizz lead in Q2

KEON JOHNSON FINISHES THE LOB 😲

SIMONS IS ON FIRE IN Q4 ALL TIED UP

🚨 Jerami Grant sinks an and-1 triple 🚨@memgrizz 107@trailblazers 104

Q4 23.7 remaining

Q4 23.7 remaining on ESPN pic.twitter.com/bBtQ31MJ65 — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022

MATT RYAN WITH AN INCREDIBLE BUZZER BEATER TO SEND IT TO OT! PELICANS/LAKERS OT Live Now

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Bradley Beal came up BIG in the @WashWizards' win, as he and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 59 PTS! Bradley Beal: 29 PTS, 5 AST

Kristaps Porzingis: 30 PTS, 9 REB, 3 BLK

Les classements

