Résumé de la nuit

Résumé de la nuit en NBA : Giannis Antetokounmpo et les Bucks tranquillement partis pour une saison en 82-0

Par
Publié le
Giannis Antetokounmpo 3 novembre 2022

Quand tu penses à ton troisième MVP.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

Mercrediiiiiii Panzani ! Inutile de vous rappeler la définition de cette soirée toujours particulière, sachez juste que cette nuit c’est Matt Ryan qui a sauvé les Lakers d’un énième mauvais pas. Kamoulox ? Non, Mercredi Panzani on vous dit. Allez, envoyez me gros récap, avec du parmesan évidemment.

Les résultats de la nuit (avec les petites stats maison qui vont bien)

Ce qu’il fallait retenir

Le top pick en TTFL : Kristaps Porzingis

Le Top 10 : juste ici

Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Les classements

classement Est 3 novembre 2022 classement Ouest 3 novembre 2022

 

Les rencontres de la nuit prochaine :

  • 0h : Magic – Warriors
  • 1h : Thunder – Nuggets
Related Items:, , , ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top