Mercrediiiiiii Panzani ! Inutile de vous rappeler la définition de cette soirée toujours particulière, sachez juste que cette nuit c’est Matt Ryan qui a sauvé les Lakers d’un énième mauvais pas. Kamoulox ? Non, Mercredi Panzani on vous dit. Allez, envoyez me gros récap, avec du parmesan évidemment.
Les résultats de la nuit (avec les petites stats maison qui vont bien)
- Sixers – Wizards : 111-121
- Knicks – Hawks : 99-112
- Cavaliers – Celtics : 114-113
- Heat – Kings : 110-107
- Bucks – Pistons : 116-91
- Bulls – Hornets : 106-88
- Spurs – Raptors : 100-143
- Rockets – Clippers : 101-109
- Mavericks – Jazz : 103-100
- Blazers – Grizzlies : 106-111
- Lakers – Pelicans : 120-117
Ce qu’il fallait retenir
- Toujours privés de Joel Embiid, les Sixers ont vu leur série de trois victoires s’interrompre face aux Wizards et à la V1 lettonne de Victor Wembanyama.
- Les Knicks avaient commencé par tabasser les Hawks, mais Dejounte Murray a emprunté la notice de la clim du Madison à Trae Young et Atlanta. 36 pions, 9 passes et 6 steals pour DM, un doigt dans l’œil et des loutches pour Trae Young, et une branlée pour les Knicks.
- Paul George avait commencé la soirée un peu bourré mais a fini par réagir, prenant le relais d’un Marcus Morris saignant en première mi-temps. Les Clippers battent les Rockets malgré un Alperen Sengun qui monte en régime, logique respectée pour les futurs derniers de l’Ouest.
- Darius Garland était de retour après un début de saison passé chez l’opticien, et il semblerait que sa vue soit encore meilleure qu’avant.
- De ce fait, entre autres, les Cavs ont maté Boston et s’offrent un sacré flex à la deuxième place de la Conférence Est.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo a tabassé les Pistons dès le premier quart-temps et les Bucks n’ont absolument pas tremblé pour gagner pour la septième fois de la saison. En sept matchs.
- Les Kings avaient fait le boulot à Miami mais c’est Tyler Herro qui a eu le dernier mot, un mot qu’il a trouvé dans son énorme brouette.
- Victoire sans sourciller des Bulls face aux Hornets, et on ne va pas se mentir : on n’a absolument pas regardé cette horreur.
- Les Spurs ont enfin compris à quoi servait cette saison, ils ont donc pris une raclée face aux Raptors.
- Le Jazz a longtemps tenu tête aux Mavericks, mais Luka Doncic a eu le dernier mot et tout le monde est content.
- Luka Doncic qui enchaine donc une septième fiche à 30 points ou plus depuis le début de saison. En sept matchs.
- Les Blazers ont bien failli braquer Memphis grâce à une énorme deuxième mi-temps d’Anfernee Simons.
- Mais Desmond Bane a confirmé qu’il était bel et bien le nouveau franchise player des Grizzlies, ou quelque chose du genre.
- Incroyable Kamoulox à Los Angeles, avec une égalisation au buzzer de Matt Ryan et une victoire des Lakers en prolongation grâce aux perfs de Lonnie Walker IV et Austin Reaves. LeBron James ? Un maçon qui peut remercier ses employés de lui avoir sauvé les miches.
Le top pick en TTFL : Kristaps Porzingis
Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
KP catches the defense with a nice ball fake then charges the rack 💥
Wizards – Sixers Q1 Live Now on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/OiPUQS3GaQ
— NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2022
Kristaps’ release is out of reach on his jumper 🎯
He’s getting it done on both ends with 14 PTS & 2 BLK on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/Y2d28LvbYB
— NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2022
♨ Tyrese Maxey (24 PTS) is HEATING UP for the @sixers!
He has 10 PTS (4/4 FGM) in Q3 on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/svddfoSzDT
— NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2022
Darius Garland is BACK 🎯
He drains an early triple in his return to action on ESPN pic.twitter.com/cLHcf3vKv6
— NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2022
Darius Garland is HOT early, he's 3/3 from deep in Q1!
BOS – CLE Live Now on ESPN 👀 pic.twitter.com/MrK9kDL8iX
— NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2022
Maxey is BALLING, he’s up to 30 PTS for the @sixers!
Philly and the Wizards are battling down the stretch on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/spo1dz9Nk8
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
Jayson Tatum on the rejection ❌
Celtics/Cavs Q2 action heating up on ESPN pic.twitter.com/2E2fwRjV0v
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
🔥 Dejounte Murray has 18 PTS in Q2 alone 🔥
He’s leading the @ATLHawks charge in Q2 on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/Hro0JN2LLp
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
Giannis spins into a POSTER 📸
BUCKS/PISTONS Q2 hoops on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/asClS7BZ6f
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
👀 Goran Dragic sneaks an inbounds pass off the defender’s back!
The Bulls lead with just under 6 mins remaining in Q2 on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/WnXT92rD7v
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
DeMar DeRozan going baseline 💥
The Bulls lead at the half on the NBA App
➡ https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/0lEaqdLtOw
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
Malik Monk’s stepback is SICK 😲
He’s leading the Kings in Q3 on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/zgNacZfhuO
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
Check out this around-the-back pass fake combo in transition by Luka Magic 🪄
The Mavs trail by 3 at the half
The Mavs trail by 3 at the half on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/Fe5ph3higq
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
Tyler Herro hits the GAME-WINNER for the @MiamiHEAT 🔥
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
🤯 JOHN WALL DROPS A SHOWTIME DIME
The @LAClippers lead in Q4 on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/CxxW0Tpjy3
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
🚨 JAYSON TATUM TIES IT UP WITH A POSTER 🚨@celtics 107@cavs 107
Q4 6.7 remaining on ESPN
Q4 6.7 remaining on ESPN pic.twitter.com/FrdDc1RT9I
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
JAYSON TATUM SENDS IT TO OT WITH A GAME SAVING BLOCK
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
Luka drives and scores for his 7th straight game with 30+ PTS this season 🔥
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
Ja Morant with an INCREDIBLE wrap-around dribble floater combo!
The @memgrizz lead in Q2 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Moaaa5wvzA
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
Which play by Russ is better, the charge to the rack or the pinpoint DIME?
PELS – LAKERS under a minute remaining in the half on the NBA App
➡ https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/7Pm9XiomEU
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
Lonnie Walker cleared for takeoff ✈
The Lakers lead in Q3 on the NBA App
➡ https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/DycXK6VEJ9
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
KEON JOHNSON FINISHES THE LOB 😲
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
LONNIE WALKER EXPLODES TO THE RIM💥@Lakers lead in Q4
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
SIMONS IS ON FIRE IN Q4
ALL TIED UP ON ESPN pic.twitter.com/kDXrwhsz5p
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
🚨 Jerami Grant sinks an and-1 triple 🚨@memgrizz 107@trailblazers 104
Q4 23.7 remaining on ESPN
Q4 23.7 remaining on ESPN pic.twitter.com/bBtQ31MJ65
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
MATT RYAN WITH AN INCREDIBLE BUZZER BEATER TO SEND IT TO OT!
PELICANS/LAKERS OT Live Now
PELICANS/LAKERS OT Live Now on the NBA App 👇https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/Al7wmSD6ps
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Bradley Beal came up BIG in the @WashWizards‘ win, as he and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 59 PTS!
Bradley Beal: 29 PTS, 5 AST
Kristaps Porzingis: 30 PTS, 9 REB, 3 BLK
For more, download the NBA App:
📲 https://t.co/WFdLNEjikq pic.twitter.com/a5sy3IqSde
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022
