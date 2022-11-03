Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Kristaps Porzingis top pick, il fallait bien les lunettes de Trae Young pour le voir venir

Par
Publié le
trae young 3 novembre 2022

Optic 2000, ou plutôt Optic 19.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Kristaps Porzingis : 59 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 56 points

– Dejounte Murray : 55 points

– Alperen Sengun : 54 points

– Luka Doncic : 52 points

– Darius Garland : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Desmond Bane : 48 points

– Anthony Davis et Jusuf Nurkic : 47 points

– Domantas Sabonis : 46 points

– Bradley Beal : 45 points

– Tyrese Maxey : 43 points

– Jayson Tatum, Tyler Herro et Jrue Holiday : 41 points

– Pascal Siakam et Anfernee Simons : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Zion Williamson et Lonnie Walker IV : 38 points

– James Harden, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris Sr. et Bam Adebayo : 37 points

– Javonte Green : 36 points

– Kyle Lowry et Steven Adams : 35 points

– Paul George, OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher et Gary Trent Jr. : 34 points

– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 33 points

– Isaiah Stewart et Troy Brown Jr. : 32 points

– C.J. McCollum, Tobias Harris et Larry Nance Jr. : 31 points

– Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood, Jarrett Allen et Saddiq Bey : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Kyle Kuzma et Jordan Clarkson : 29 points

– Ja Morant, Jerami Grant et Bobby Portis : 28 points

– John Collins : 27 points

– LeBron James, Evan Mobley et Marcus Smart : 26 points

– Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jalen Green et Kevin Porter Jr. : 25 points

– Russell Westbrook, RJ Barrett et Al Horford : 24 points

– Caris LeVert et Collin Sexton : 23 points

– Scottie Barnes et De’Andre Hunter : 22 points

– Nikola Vucevic et Malcolm Brogdon : 21 points

– Clint Capela et Brook Lopez : 20 points

– Trae Young : 19 points

– Lauri Markkanen, Mike Conley et Bobby Portis : 18 points

– Harrison Barnes : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– DeMar DeRozan : 16 points

– Julius Randle, Jonas Valanciunas et Kelly Olynyk : 15 points

– Cade Cunningham, Reggie Jackson et Norman Powell : 14 points

– Josh Hart, De’Andre Hunter et Ivica Zubac : 12 points

– Zach LaVine, PJ Washington et Keegan Murray : 11 points

– Jakob Poeltl, Bojan Bogdanovic et Davion Mitchell : 10 points

– Gordon Hayward, John Wall et Kevin Love : 4 points

– Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Brandon Ingram, LaMelo Ball, Devin Vassell, Fred VanVleet, Keldon Johnson, Terry Rozier et De’Aaron Fox : 0 point

– Evan Fournier : – 2 points

– Jabari Smith Jr. : – 8 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 0h : Magic – Warriors
  • 1h : Thunder – Nuggets
