C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Kristaps Porzingis : 59 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 56 points
– Dejounte Murray : 55 points
– Alperen Sengun : 54 points
– Luka Doncic : 52 points
– Darius Garland : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Desmond Bane : 48 points
– Anthony Davis et Jusuf Nurkic : 47 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 46 points
– Bradley Beal : 45 points
– Tyrese Maxey : 43 points
– Jayson Tatum, Tyler Herro et Jrue Holiday : 41 points
– Pascal Siakam et Anfernee Simons : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Zion Williamson et Lonnie Walker IV : 38 points
– James Harden, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris Sr. et Bam Adebayo : 37 points
– Javonte Green : 36 points
– Kyle Lowry et Steven Adams : 35 points
– Paul George, OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher et Gary Trent Jr. : 34 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 33 points
– Isaiah Stewart et Troy Brown Jr. : 32 points
– C.J. McCollum, Tobias Harris et Larry Nance Jr. : 31 points
– Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood, Jarrett Allen et Saddiq Bey : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Kyle Kuzma et Jordan Clarkson : 29 points
– Ja Morant, Jerami Grant et Bobby Portis : 28 points
– John Collins : 27 points
– LeBron James, Evan Mobley et Marcus Smart : 26 points
– Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jalen Green et Kevin Porter Jr. : 25 points
– Russell Westbrook, RJ Barrett et Al Horford : 24 points
– Caris LeVert et Collin Sexton : 23 points
– Scottie Barnes et De’Andre Hunter : 22 points
– Nikola Vucevic et Malcolm Brogdon : 21 points
– Clint Capela et Brook Lopez : 20 points
– Trae Young : 19 points
– Lauri Markkanen, Mike Conley et Bobby Portis : 18 points
– Harrison Barnes : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– DeMar DeRozan : 16 points
– Julius Randle, Jonas Valanciunas et Kelly Olynyk : 15 points
– Cade Cunningham, Reggie Jackson et Norman Powell : 14 points
– Josh Hart, De’Andre Hunter et Ivica Zubac : 12 points
– Zach LaVine, PJ Washington et Keegan Murray : 11 points
– Jakob Poeltl, Bojan Bogdanovic et Davion Mitchell : 10 points
– Gordon Hayward, John Wall et Kevin Love : 4 points
– Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Brandon Ingram, LaMelo Ball, Devin Vassell, Fred VanVleet, Keldon Johnson, Terry Rozier et De’Aaron Fox : 0 point
– Evan Fournier : – 2 points
– Jabari Smith Jr. : – 8 points
# programme de ce soir
- 0h : Magic – Warriors
- 1h : Thunder – Nuggets