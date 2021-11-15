Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : ah tiens, les Warriors ont fini par perdre un match de panier-ballon

Par
Publié le
Stephen Curry 15 novembre 2021

Dernière nouvelle, les Warriors ne seraient donc pas invincibles. Le bourreau du jour s’appelle les Hornets, fallait avoir du nez pour la sentir celle-là.

 Source image : YouTube

Très longue nuit NBA à vous résumer puisque commencée à 21h30 et terminée aux alentours de six heures, et ce serait d’ailleurs vous mentir si l’on vous disait qu’on n’a pas ronflé fort devant Rockets – Suns et Thunder – Nets. On a essayé de rattraper le coup alors merci DeMar DeRozan de nous avoir réveillé et envoyez le gros résumé NBA de la nuit.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

  • A retrouver asap en cliquant sur ce lien magique

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 15 novembre 2021

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Cavs – Celtics
  • 1h : Pistons – Kings
  • 1h : Wizards – Pelicans
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Magic
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Pacers
  • 2h : Mavs – Nuggets
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Rockets
  • 2h : Wolves – Suns
  • 2h : Thunder – Heat
  • 4h : Blazers – Raptors
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Bulls

Nous sommes le 15 novembre 2021 et les Wizards sont premiers de la Conférence Est grâce à une saison de mammouth de Montrezl Harrell. Comme quoi la NBA n’est pas une science exacte alors rendez-vous dès ce soir pour de nouvelles aventures sur les parquets, vivement les 46 points de Cole Anthony face aux Hawks tiens.

Related Items:, , ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top