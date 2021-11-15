Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : ah tiens, les Warriors ont fini par perdre un match de panier-ballon

Très longue nuit NBA à vous résumer puisque commencée à 21h30 et terminée aux alentours de six heures, et ce serait d’ailleurs vous mentir si l’on vous disait qu’on n’a pas ronflé fort devant Rockets – Suns et Thunder – Nets. On a essayé de rattraper le coup alors merci DeMar DeRozan de nous avoir réveillé et envoyez le gros résumé NBA de la nuit.
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Lakers – Spurs : 114-106, les notes du match disponibles ICI
- Hawks – Bucks : 120-100
- Hornets – Warriors : 106-102
- Rockets – Suns : 89-115
- Thunder – Nets : 96-120
- Nuggets – Blazers : 124-95
- Clippers – Bulls : 90-100
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Anthony Davis était parti pour nous faire une Wilt Chamberlain face aux Spurs mais les Lakers ont fait une Lakers. Victoire étriquée mais victoire quand même
- Talen Horton-Tucker a fait ses grands débuts cette saison
- Trae Young a claqué sa première clim de la saison face aux Hawks
- Mais De’Andre Hunter s’est claqué tout court
- Les Warriors ont perdu face aux Hornets leur premier match depuis un mois
- Il y avait à peu près une chance sur mille pour que les Rockets tapent les Suns, on vous laisse imaginer le résultat
- Il y avait à peu près trois chances sur mille pour que le Thunder tape les Nets, on vous laisse imaginer le résultat
- 33/8/4 à 9/17 pour Kevin Durant, 16/6/13/3 ppur James Harden et neuf threes pour Patty Mills, le fameux Big Three des Nets est bien en place
- Les Nuggets continuent de gagner, et cette nuit ce fut une belle branlée face aux Blazers
- 28/9/9 à 11/17 pour Nikola Jokic ? Avec un fort beau bilan collectif ? Welcome back dans la course au MVP.
- Bones Hyland continue son ascension et est à 207 millions près de faire oublier Michael Porter Jr. aux fans des Nuggets
- Les Bulls ont brisé la série de victoires des Clippers grâce à un DeMar DeRozan quasi-parfait
# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée
Put it up on the rim and go get it, AD! 🔨@Lakers on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/Kgc6I22rxb
— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2021
Anthony Davis has 19 after 1Q on NBA League Pass 🔥
Watch Live: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/w6MVsge9gu
— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2021
AD’s first half:
27 points
12-16 shooting 😳
2nd half on NBA League Pass ⤵️https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/siGslQVzu9
— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2021
Melo 👌+☝️ on League Pass.
Watch Live: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/BRLtuPW5aL
— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2021
Dejounte Murray’s 10th assist gives him a triple-double, and Doug McDermott’s triple cuts it to 2!@spurs 103@Lakers 105
2:39 left on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/HM9LEBdiF5
— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2021
Trae is already 4-4 from deep.
We’ve played less than 5 minutes.
WATCH ON LEAGUE PASS
⬇️⬇️⬇️
https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/E7PDGMtEIx
— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2021
Trae with the SWEET dime to Capela 🔥
Watch Live on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/jtZtQ0hFHU
— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2021
Make that 5 threes after 1 quarter for Trae on League Pass 🥵
WATCH: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/guCMqygJrR
— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2021
7 THREES FOR TRAE IN THE 1ST HALF.
LOOK WHERE HE TOOK THIS ONE FROM🤯
Watch Live on League Pass
https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/fx0iKnNTXv
— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021
Make it 3 early triples for LaMelo! 👌
Watch Live on League Pass
https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/MocZlB2tXZ
— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021
Jonathan Kuminga has ALL 8 of the @warriors 2nd quarter points! #NBARooks
WATCH on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/BKmNqPDQXy
— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021
This. Steph. Dime. 🤯@warriors 57@hornets 57
Halftime on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/FtaxR6Kf2s
— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021
Aaron Gordon soaaaars in on League Pass!
Watch here: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/WzumlBuAvQ
— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021
CP3 shakes, bakes and knocks down the pull up from his spot 🎯@Suns seek 8 straight on League Pass
Watch Here: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/yt9ONPFZsh
— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021
🚨 STEPH AT THE BUZZER 🚨
Curry gives the @warriors a 1-point lead entering the 4Q on League Pass!
WATCH HERE: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/XrDHMGlteA
— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021
« He is unconscious! »
Patty Mills drains his career-high 9th three of the night 💦 pic.twitter.com/1bt8ILUXxd
— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021
Miles Bridges puts Charlotte in front!@warriors 102@hornets 104
25.7 seconds left on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/hwrTu7gknd
— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021
Facu Campazzo reaches a sprint speed of 17.1 mph, tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure, before finishing the sweet reverse! pic.twitter.com/R14cma0gy8
— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021
THIS MOVE by @CP3 late in the @Suns 8th straight win! pic.twitter.com/tIi0gHGI9t
— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021
Javonte Green SPIKES it.😤@chicagobulls up early in LA on NBA League Pass…Watch Here: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/2azmVDcJRO
— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021
🔥 @Thortontucker drops 17 in his season debut, and comes up clutch late in the @Lakers win! pic.twitter.com/9bSqbiPiwk
— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021
42 points.
8 threes.
10 assists.@TheTraeYoung‘s career-night from deep powers the @ATLHawks! 🧊 pic.twitter.com/ydywn7FK3E
— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021
DeMar is cooking 🍳
21 points, 8-10 FGM for the @chicagobulls wing at halftime on League Pass.
Catch the 2nd half: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/EQyvfJmbu4
— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021
Caruso up…LaVine extends for the finish! 💥@chicagobulls 67@LAClippers 59
WATCH on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/G69hSlD1Vx
— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021
9-0 @LAClippers run…they lead in the 4th quarter!
Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/1HSbxoTmPW
— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021
35 points
12-16 shooting
10-11 from the line@DeMar_DeRozan was LOCKED IN tonight, lifting the @chicagobulls! pic.twitter.com/yn7yrSguCz
— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Anthony Davis stuffs the stat sheet to lift the @Lakers at home!
Talen Horton-Tucker: 17 PTS
Malik Monk: 16 PTS
Carmelo Anthony: 15 PTS (5-7 FGM)
Wayne Ellington: 15 PTS (5-8 FGM) pic.twitter.com/UUA02CrFX0
— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2021
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
- A retrouver asap en cliquant sur ce lien magique
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h : Cavs – Celtics
- 1h : Pistons – Kings
- 1h : Wizards – Pelicans
- 1h30 : Hawks – Magic
- 1h30 : Knicks – Pacers
- 2h : Mavs – Nuggets
- 2h : Grizzlies – Rockets
- 2h : Wolves – Suns
- 2h : Thunder – Heat
- 4h : Blazers – Raptors
- 4h30 : Lakers – Bulls
Nous sommes le 15 novembre 2021 et les Wizards sont premiers de la Conférence Est grâce à une saison de mammouth de Montrezl Harrell. Comme quoi la NBA n’est pas une science exacte alors rendez-vous dès ce soir pour de nouvelles aventures sur les parquets, vivement les 46 points de Cole Anthony face aux Hawks tiens.