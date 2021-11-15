Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : ah tiens, les Warriors ont fini par perdre un match de panier-ballon

Très longue nuit NBA à vous résumer puisque commencée à 21h30 et terminée aux alentours de six heures, et ce serait d’ailleurs vous mentir si l’on vous disait qu’on n’a pas ronflé fort devant Rockets – Suns et Thunder – Nets. On a essayé de rattraper le coup alors merci DeMar DeRozan de nous avoir réveillé et envoyez le gros résumé NBA de la nuit.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Lakers – Spurs : 114-106, les notes du match disponibles ICI

Hawks – Bucks : 120-100

Hornets – Warriors : 106-102

Rockets – Suns : 89-115

Thunder – Nets : 96-120

Nuggets – Blazers : 124-95

Clippers – Bulls : 90-100

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

Anthony Davis était parti pour nous faire une Wilt Chamberlain face aux Spurs mais les Lakers ont fait une Lakers. Victoire étriquée mais victoire quand même

Talen Horton-Tucker a fait ses grands débuts cette saison

Trae Young a claqué sa première clim de la saison face aux Hawks

Mais De’Andre Hunter s’est claqué tout court

Les Warriors ont perdu face aux Hornets leur premier match depuis un mois

Il y avait à peu près une chance sur mille pour que les Rockets tapent les Suns, on vous laisse imaginer le résultat

Il y avait à peu près trois chances sur mille pour que le Thunder tape les Nets, on vous laisse imaginer le résultat

33/8/4 à 9/17 pour Kevin Durant, 16/6/13/3 ppur James Harden et neuf threes pour Patty Mills, le fameux Big Three des Nets est bien en place

Les Nuggets continuent de gagner, et cette nuit ce fut une belle branlée face aux Blazers

28/9/9 à 11/17 pour Nikola Jokic ? Avec un fort beau bilan collectif ? Welcome back dans la course au MVP.

Bones Hyland continue son ascension et est à 207 millions près de faire oublier Michael Porter Jr. aux fans des Nuggets

Les Bulls ont brisé la série de victoires des Clippers grâce à un DeMar DeRozan quasi-parfait

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

Put it up on the rim and go get it, AD! 🔨@Lakers on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/Kgc6I22rxb — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2021

Anthony Davis has 19 after 1Q on NBA League Pass 🔥 Watch Live: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/w6MVsge9gu — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2021

AD’s first half: 27 points

12-16 shooting 😳 2nd half on NBA League Pass ⤵️https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/siGslQVzu9 — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2021

Dejounte Murray’s 10th assist gives him a triple-double, and Doug McDermott’s triple cuts it to 2!@spurs 103@Lakers 105 2:39 left on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/HM9LEBdiF5 — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2021

Trae is already 4-4 from deep. We’ve played less than 5 minutes. WATCH ON LEAGUE PASS

⬇️⬇️⬇️

https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/E7PDGMtEIx — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2021

Trae with the SWEET dime to Capela 🔥 Watch Live on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/jtZtQ0hFHU — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2021

Make that 5 threes after 1 quarter for Trae on League Pass 🥵 WATCH: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/guCMqygJrR — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2021

7 THREES FOR TRAE IN THE 1ST HALF. LOOK WHERE HE TOOK THIS ONE FROM🤯 Watch Live on League Pass

https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/fx0iKnNTXv — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021

Make it 3 early triples for LaMelo! 👌 Watch Live on League Pass

https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/MocZlB2tXZ — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021

Aaron Gordon soaaaars in on League Pass! Watch here: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/WzumlBuAvQ — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021

CP3 shakes, bakes and knocks down the pull up from his spot 🎯@Suns seek 8 straight on League Pass Watch Here: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/yt9ONPFZsh — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021

🚨 STEPH AT THE BUZZER 🚨 Curry gives the @warriors a 1-point lead entering the 4Q on League Pass! WATCH HERE: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/XrDHMGlteA — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021

« He is unconscious! » Patty Mills drains his career-high 9th three of the night 💦 pic.twitter.com/1bt8ILUXxd — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021

Facu Campazzo reaches a sprint speed of 17.1 mph, tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure, before finishing the sweet reverse! pic.twitter.com/R14cma0gy8 — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021

Javonte Green SPIKES it.😤@chicagobulls up early in LA on NBA League Pass…Watch Here: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/2azmVDcJRO — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021

🔥 @Thortontucker drops 17 in his season debut, and comes up clutch late in the @Lakers win! pic.twitter.com/9bSqbiPiwk — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021

DeMar is cooking 🍳 21 points, 8-10 FGM for the @chicagobulls wing at halftime on League Pass. Catch the 2nd half: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/EQyvfJmbu4 — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021

35 points

12-16 shooting

10-11 from the line@DeMar_DeRozan was LOCKED IN tonight, lifting the @chicagobulls! pic.twitter.com/yn7yrSguCz — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2021

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Anthony Davis stuffs the stat sheet to lift the @Lakers at home! Talen Horton-Tucker: 17 PTS

Malik Monk: 16 PTS

Carmelo Anthony: 15 PTS (5-7 FGM)

Wayne Ellington: 15 PTS (5-8 FGM) pic.twitter.com/UUA02CrFX0 — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2021

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

A retrouver asap en cliquant sur ce lien magique

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir

1h : Cavs – Celtics

1h : Pistons – Kings

1h : Wizards – Pelicans

1h30 : Hawks – Magic

1h30 : Knicks – Pacers

2h : Mavs – Nuggets

2h : Grizzlies – Rockets

2h : Wolves – Suns

2h : Thunder – Heat

4h : Blazers – Raptors

4h30 : Lakers – Bulls

Nous sommes le 15 novembre 2021 et les Wizards sont premiers de la Conférence Est grâce à une saison de mammouth de Montrezl Harrell. Comme quoi la NBA n’est pas une science exacte alors rendez-vous dès ce soir pour de nouvelles aventures sur les parquets, vivement les 46 points de Cole Anthony face aux Hawks tiens.