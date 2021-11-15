TrashTalk Fantasy League : Damian Lillard absent, « c’était donc le soir parfait pour se jeter sur C.J. McCollum »

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Trae Young : 67 points
– Anthony Davis : 65 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 63 points
– Kevin Durant : 56 points
– Nikola Jokic : 54 points
# Ils ont assuré
– JaVale McGee : 44 points
– Patty Mills : 41 points
– Dejounte Murray : 40 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 39 points
– Devin Booker : 38 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Paul George et Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 35 points
– Miles Bridges : 34 points
– Stephen Curry et Keldon Johnson : 33 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo et LaMelo Ball : 32 points
– Bones Hyland et Eric Bledsoe : 31 points
– Devin Vassell : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Zach LaVine, Chris Paul et Luguentz Dort : 29 points
– James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge et Clint Capela : 28 points
– Russell Westbrook : 27 points
– Jrue Holiday, John Collins et Anfernee Simons : 26 points
– Carmelo Anthony et Draymond Green : 25 points
– C.J. McCollum : 24 points
– Terry Rozier : 23 points
– Christian Wood : 21 points
– Bobby Portis : 20 points
# Les belles carottes
– Norman Powell : 15 points
– Derrick White, Aaron Gordon et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 13 points
– Gordon Hayward et Kevin Porter Jr. : 12 points
– Lonzo Ball et Nicolas Batum : 11 points
– Jordan Poole : 10 points
– Reggie Jackson : 8 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic et Joe Harris : 7 points
– Jusuf Nurkic et Jalen Green : 6 points
– Cam Reddish : 5 points
– Josh Giddey : 3 points
– LeBron James, Khris Middleton, Damian Lillard, Nikola Vucevic, Deandre Ayton, Brook Lopez, Michael Porter Jr., Kyrie Irving et Jakob Poeltl : 0 point
– Bryn Forbes : – 3 points
– Darius Bazley : – 4 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Cavs – Celtics
- 1h : Pistons – Kings
- 1h : Wizards – Pelicans
- 1h30 : Hawks – Magic
- 1h30 : Knicks – Pacers
- 2h : Mavs – Nuggets
- 2h : Grizzlies – Rockets
- 2h : Wolves – Suns
- 2h : Thunder – Heat
- 4h : Blazers – Raptors
- 4h30 : Lakers – Bulls