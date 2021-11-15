Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Damian Lillard absent, « c’était donc le soir parfait pour se jeter sur C.J. McCollum »

Par
Publié le
Drake 15 novembre 2021

A tous ceux qui ont cru bon de se précipiter sur C.J. McCollum en TTFL hier, on vous souhaite du coup une très belle année 2019.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. 

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Trae Young : 67 points

– Anthony Davis : 65 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 63 points

– Kevin Durant : 56 points

– Nikola Jokic : 54 points

# Ils ont assuré

– JaVale McGee : 44 points

– Patty Mills : 41 points

– Dejounte Murray : 40 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 39 points

– Devin Booker : 38 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Paul George et Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 35 points

– Miles Bridges : 34 points

– Stephen Curry et Keldon Johnson : 33 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo et LaMelo Ball : 32 points

– Bones Hyland et Eric Bledsoe : 31 points

– Devin Vassell : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Zach LaVine, Chris Paul et Luguentz Dort : 29 points

– James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge et Clint Capela : 28 points

– Russell Westbrook : 27 points

– Jrue Holiday, John Collins et Anfernee Simons : 26 points

– Carmelo Anthony et Draymond Green : 25 points

– C.J. McCollum : 24 points

– Terry Rozier : 23 points

– Christian Wood : 21 points

– Bobby Portis : 20 points

# Les belles carottes

– Norman Powell : 15 points

– Derrick White, Aaron Gordon et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 13 points

– Gordon Hayward et Kevin Porter Jr. : 12 points

– Lonzo Ball et Nicolas Batum : 11 points

– Jordan Poole : 10 points

– Reggie Jackson : 8 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic et Joe Harris : 7 points

– Jusuf Nurkic et Jalen Green : 6 points

– Cam Reddish : 5 points

– Josh Giddey : 3 points

– LeBron James, Khris Middleton, Damian Lillard, Nikola Vucevic, Deandre Ayton, Brook Lopez, Michael Porter Jr., Kyrie Irving et Jakob Poeltl : 0 point

– Bryn Forbes : – 3 points

– Darius Bazley : – 4 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Cavs – Celtics
  • 1h : Pistons – Kings
  • 1h : Wizards – Pelicans
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Magic
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Pacers
  • 2h : Mavs – Nuggets
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Rockets
  • 2h : Wolves – Suns
  • 2h : Thunder – Heat
  • 4h : Blazers – Raptors
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Bulls
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top