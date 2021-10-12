Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les calculs sont clairs, Joel Embiid aurait marqué 84 points s’il avait joué 48 minutes il

Sept matchs au menu cette nuit et pas mal de trucs à raconter encore une fois. Du Français qui joue, du Français qui signe, du Français qui en chie, du Français qui régale, et un Joel Embiid tout étonné de sentir l’odeur de Ben Simmons aux alentours du Wells Fargo Center. Allez hop, on vous résume tout ça comme on ficelle un gros rôti.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Raptors – Rockets : 107-92

Heat – Hornets : 104-103

Sixers – Nets : 115-104

Grizzlies – Pistons : 127-92

Jazz – Pelicans : 127-96

Blazers – Kings : 93-107

Clippers – Wolves : 100-128

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

Dalano Banton with the bank shot bucket from DEEP 🎯 pic.twitter.com/aX6YjaFZgy — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

OG gets to the hoop 😱 He leads the @Raptors with 17 PTS at the break on NBA LP! 💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/VbLMSEKzYZ — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

Quick footwork and a strong drive for the and-1 from Joel Embiid 💪 📺: ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/cOCHdcrsjY — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

Jaren Jackson Jr. flies in for the putback SLAM 😤 pic.twitter.com/y9gNYWmNAA — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

Pump fake ✅

Take flight ✈ Joel Embiid rocks the rim on ESPN 2! pic.twitter.com/WdqtnEIgTi — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

KD gets in his bag, splits the defense and drives to the cup on ESPN 2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4M6LJG6M6n — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

LaMelo drops another dart 👀 He’s got 13 PTS and 6 AST on NBA LP. pic.twitter.com/VFzdkv0atW — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

Ja turns on the jets and uses the Euro 🔥 💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/FXB6Ez8khq — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

Furkan Korkmaz knocks down the triple for a game-high 25 PTS on ESPN 2! pic.twitter.com/9on8ACEudU — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

STIFLED 🚫 Rudy Gobert sends it away on NBA LP! pic.twitter.com/7wSxAzuft9 — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

Paul Reed takes it baseline for the tough reverse! 📺: ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/htC5YV4v77 — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

A WILD finish in Miami as the @MiamiHEAT hustle and hang on for the #NBAPreseason win! pic.twitter.com/TlAsAKdFU7 — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

🗣 « That’s rarified air. » Donovan Mitchell finds Rudy Gobert for the alley-oop on NBA LP! 💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/puAOb1LXlv — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

🕷 Spida stepback 🕷 Donovan Mitchell (16 PTS) and the @utahjazz lead it on NBA LP. pic.twitter.com/1ytzZfSaVW — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

Bledsoe with the backdoor find 👀 📺: NBA TV

💻: https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/7eujZwrWJD — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

Furkan Korkmaz leads the @sixers scoring attack with 27 PTS (4 3PM) 🔔 pic.twitter.com/SrcLcBRemw — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

Jordan Clarkson does a little bit of everything on this finish 😬 💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/lVjPviKYiz — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

The BIG slam from Brandon Boston Jr. 😤 pic.twitter.com/ToRNOtUrGL — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

👑 20 PTS and 6 3PM 👑 Davion Mitchell gets it done from distance to lead the @SacramentoKings to victory! pic.twitter.com/KtOFRUspXm — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Precious Achiuwa (17 PTS, 5 REB) and OG Anunoby (17 PTS, 4 REB) lead the way in the @Raptors win! Malachi Flynn: 15 PTS, 3 3PM

Scottie Barnes: 10 PTS, 4 REB

Svi Mykhailiuk: 10 PTS, 4 REB pic.twitter.com/4d0zav0xtq — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021

# Le programme de ce soir

1h : Wizards – Raptors

4h30 : Lakers – Warriors

Encore quatre jours de matchs amicaux à se regarder dans le blanc des yeux au premier quart-temps et dans le banc des deux au dernier, et on passera enfin à de vrais matchs avec de vrais joueurs et une vraie envie. Mais vous savez quoi ? On sera encore là ce soir pour les deux matchs au programme, parce que quand on aime on ne compte pas. On ne compte pas les nuits, on ne compte pas l’ennui.