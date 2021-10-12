Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les calculs sont clairs, Joel Embiid aurait marqué 84 points s’il avait joué 48 minutes il

Sept matchs au menu cette nuit et pas mal de trucs à raconter encore une fois. Du Français qui joue, du Français qui signe, du Français qui en chie, du Français qui régale, et un Joel Embiid tout étonné de sentir l’odeur de Ben Simmons aux alentours du Wells Fargo Center. Allez hop, on vous résume tout ça comme on ficelle un gros rôti.
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Raptors – Rockets : 107-92
- Heat – Hornets : 104-103
- Sixers – Nets : 115-104
- Grizzlies – Pistons : 127-92
- Jazz – Pelicans : 127-96
- Blazers – Kings : 93-107
- Clippers – Wolves : 100-128
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- OG Anunoby et Scottie Barnes continuent de montrer de belles choses, on a presque envie de dire que ces Raptors… on y croit.
- Les jeunes de Charlotte ont mis le feu au Heat et c’est un puta*n de jeu de mots
- Par contre c’est bien le Heat qui l’a emporté, parce qu’un duo Lowry / Adebayo c’est quand même costaud
- Killian Hayes a fait ses grands débuts cette saison
- Mais il en a un peu chié face à Ja Morant
- Joel Embiid a joué 8 minutes, il a mis 14 points, puis il n’est plus jamais rentré
- Du coup Dede Drummond, Furkan Korkmaz et Isaiah Joe se sont occupés des Nets
- Mais le plus drôle c’est quand même que Ben Simmons pourrait finalement… revenir chez les Sixers
- James Harden et Kevin Durant ont mis leur cinquantaine de points au total
- Rudy Gobert a claqué un 19/19/2 pour son premier match
- Pat Beverley n’a pas osé jouer contre ses anciens copains
- Davion Mitchell est bien parti pour devenir un attaquant solide, en plus d’être un défenseur terrible
- On a appris que Jaylen Hoard avait signé un drôle de contrat de mariage avec le Thunder
- On a appris que LiAngelo Ball jouerait finalement en G League cette saison et il est possible que vous vous en foutiez
# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée
Scottie slam 💥💥💥
💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/YA0Hk9KFaP
— NBA (@NBA) October 11, 2021
Dalano Banton with the bank shot bucket from DEEP 🎯 pic.twitter.com/aX6YjaFZgy
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
OG gets to the hoop 😱
He leads the @Raptors with 17 PTS at the break on NBA LP!
💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/VbLMSEKzYZ
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
Quick footwork and a strong drive for the and-1 from Joel Embiid 💪
📺: ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/cOCHdcrsjY
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
Jaren Jackson Jr. flies in for the putback SLAM 😤 pic.twitter.com/y9gNYWmNAA
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
Pump fake ✅
Take flight ✈
Joel Embiid rocks the rim on ESPN 2! pic.twitter.com/WdqtnEIgTi
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
KD gets in his bag, splits the defense and drives to the cup on ESPN 2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4M6LJG6M6n
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
LaMelo drops another dart 👀
He’s got 13 PTS and 6 AST on NBA LP. pic.twitter.com/VFzdkv0atW
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
Ja turns on the jets and uses the Euro 🔥
💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/FXB6Ez8khq
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
Malachi Flynn drains the half-court buzzer-beater with @Drake on the call! #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/JWBZlpRwth
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
Ja zigzags into the mid-range jumper 🔥
💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/TmbzKG9AuT
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
Furkan Korkmaz knocks down the triple for a game-high 25 PTS on ESPN 2! pic.twitter.com/9on8ACEudU
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
STIFLED 🚫
Rudy Gobert sends it away on NBA LP! pic.twitter.com/7wSxAzuft9
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
Paul Reed takes it baseline for the tough reverse!
📺: ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/htC5YV4v77
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
A WILD finish in Miami as the @MiamiHEAT hustle and hang on for the #NBAPreseason win! pic.twitter.com/TlAsAKdFU7
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
🗣 « That’s rarified air. »
Donovan Mitchell finds Rudy Gobert for the alley-oop on NBA LP!
💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/puAOb1LXlv
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
🕷 Spida stepback 🕷
Donovan Mitchell (16 PTS) and the @utahjazz lead it on NBA LP. pic.twitter.com/1ytzZfSaVW
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
24 PTS and 5 AST from @JaMorant in the @memgrizz win 🐻 pic.twitter.com/IW5ay4OWln
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
This move from Donovan Mitchell 👀
💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/58OE5lbje4
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
Bledsoe with the backdoor find 👀
📺: NBA TV
💻: https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/7eujZwrWJD
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
Furkan Korkmaz leads the @sixers scoring attack with 27 PTS (4 3PM) 🔔 pic.twitter.com/SrcLcBRemw
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
Jordan Clarkson does a little bit of everything on this finish 😬
💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/lVjPviKYiz
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
🤯 KEON JOHNSON 🤯#NBARooks x #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/wWTnm9cPNd
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
The BIG slam from Brandon Boston Jr. 😤 pic.twitter.com/ToRNOtUrGL
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
👑 20 PTS and 6 3PM 👑
Davion Mitchell gets it done from distance to lead the @SacramentoKings to victory! pic.twitter.com/KtOFRUspXm
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Precious Achiuwa (17 PTS, 5 REB) and OG Anunoby (17 PTS, 4 REB) lead the way in the @Raptors win!
Malachi Flynn: 15 PTS, 3 3PM
Scottie Barnes: 10 PTS, 4 REB
Svi Mykhailiuk: 10 PTS, 4 REB pic.twitter.com/4d0zav0xtq
— NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2021
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h : Wizards – Raptors
- 4h30 : Lakers – Warriors
Encore quatre jours de matchs amicaux à se regarder dans le blanc des yeux au premier quart-temps et dans le banc des deux au dernier, et on passera enfin à de vrais matchs avec de vrais joueurs et une vraie envie. Mais vous savez quoi ? On sera encore là ce soir pour les deux matchs au programme, parce que quand on aime on ne compte pas. On ne compte pas les nuits, on ne compte pas l’ennui.