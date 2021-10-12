Sixers

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les calculs sont clairs, Joel Embiid aurait marqué 84 points s’il avait joué 48 minutes il

TrashTalk Award Joel Embiid

Les stats de Joel Embiid face aux Nets ? 14 points en 8 minutes, désolé d’avoir fait maths sup hein, et lisez plutôt le résumé de la nuit tiens.

Sept matchs au menu cette nuit et pas mal de trucs à raconter encore une fois. Du Français qui joue, du Français qui signe, du Français qui en chie, du Français qui régale, et un Joel Embiid tout étonné de sentir l’odeur de Ben Simmons aux alentours du Wells Fargo Center. Allez hop, on vous résume tout ça comme on ficelle un gros rôti.

# Les résultats de la nuit

  • Raptors – Rockets : 107-92
  • Heat – Hornets : 104-103
  • Sixers – Nets : 115-104
  • Grizzlies – Pistons : 127-92
  • Jazz – Pelicans : 127-96
  • Blazers – Kings : 93-107
  • Clippers – Wolves : 100-128

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Wizards – Raptors
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Warriors

Encore quatre jours de matchs amicaux à se regarder dans le blanc des yeux au premier quart-temps et dans le banc des deux au dernier, et on passera enfin à de vrais matchs avec de vrais joueurs et une vraie envie. Mais vous savez quoi ? On sera encore là ce soir pour les deux matchs au programme, parce que quand on aime on ne compte pas. On ne compte pas les nuits, on ne compte pas l’ennui.

