Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : ouvrez grand vos yeux et vos oreilles, les Knicks ont gagné un match de basket-ball

La semaine NBA s’est terminée à 200 à l’heure la nuit passée. Jayson Tatum et Khris Middleton ont lancé les hostilités, Nikola Jokic a ramené le gâteau et on a même eu droit à un peu d’humour avec une victoire des Knicks. Allez hop hop hop, envoyez le gros résumé de la nuit et on passe à la suite.
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Celtics – Nets : 126-120
- Bucks – Suns : 132-122
- Wizards – Pacers : 133-123
- Rockets – Grizzlies : 123-112
- Thunder – Jazz : 103-116
- Cavaliers – Raptors : 104-96
- Nuggets – Pelicans : 138-130
- Clippers – Knicks : 93-116
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- On a eu droit à un énorme Kevin Durant hier soir en access prime time mais on a surtout eu droit à un fabuleux Jayson Tatum.
- Kevin Durant a profité de sa soirée pour passer pépouze les 25 000 points en carrière
- Les Suns étaient meurtris par les absences mais ils ont bien tenu le choc face aux Bucks.
- Mais un monstrueux duo Khris Middleton / Jrue Holiday a finalement fait le taf.
- D’ailleurs on a noté ce match.
- Kristaps Porzingis a fait ses débuts avec les Wizards et il a été solide.
- Les jeunes Rockets se sont éclatés face à des Grizzlies qui ont perdu une belle occasion de conforter leur deuxième place à l’Ouest.
- Du coup ils sont repassés troisièmes.
- Le Jazz a fait le taf face au Thunder grâce notamment à un beau coup de chaud de Bojan Bogdanovic (11 paniers du parking bazar)
- Les Cavs ont assuré face aux Raptors, Evan Mobley a remporté sa match-up – de peu – face à Scottie Barnes, mais Cleveland a perdu Jarrett Allen sur blessure.
- Le thriller de la nuit a été remporté par les Nuggets grâce à Gargantua Jokic.
- Les Knicks ont gagné un match de basket-ball, il devrait donc pleuvoir aujourd’hui dans tous les pays où il ne pleut jamais.
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
Durant has 8 quick to open the action on ABC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jn1DYnvT7M
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
Marcus Smart making plays on his 28th birthday!
📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/7ZoxuDS1mc
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
Jayson Tatum is heating up!
He’s got 15 points in the 1st half on ABC pic.twitter.com/18SZsHcsbX
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
The skill level that these two forwards have is just incredible.
19 for KD, 20 for JT • Halftime on ABC pic.twitter.com/SVkHF61363
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
30 points, 6 threes for Tatum on ABC 😳 pic.twitter.com/SIjhKLlGuV
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
36 for Tatum, 28 for KD.
Don’t miss the 4Q on ABC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/677pqCX3Jq
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
🚨 Jayson Tatum is up to 8 threes, 39 points 🚨
1-point game early in the 4Q on ABC pic.twitter.com/ufbgQcB9MI
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
« Look at the array of moves. »
41 now for Tatum on ABC pic.twitter.com/e3srfNReKb
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
WOW.
49 points for Jayson Tatum late on ABC pic.twitter.com/DNxS0VWLTT
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
Jayson Tatum bucket for 51.
Marcus Smart finish in transition.@celtics up 3 with 1 minute left on ABC pic.twitter.com/CwOp0RXRt6
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
Grayson lobs it up to Giannis!
Bucks, Suns underway on ABC pic.twitter.com/K3xxtVxEyw
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
« A one man wrecking crew right now for Milwaukee! »
9 points, 4-4 shooting for Giannis early on ABC pic.twitter.com/o4YCZRpe5U
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
Giannis goes the length of the floor to close out the 1st quarter on ABC 💨@Suns 33@Bucks 30 pic.twitter.com/s5Wnn6sWgm
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
Jump hook.
Smooth.
Deandre Ayton up to 23 points on ABC pic.twitter.com/VNSmmqjnlM
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
Jordan Nwora’s and-1 gives the Milwaukee the lead 💪@Bucks 91@Suns 90
Start of 4Q on ABC pic.twitter.com/3pRhwXKfoG
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
The @Suns moving the 🏀 to open shooters!
They lead by 3 with 9 minutes left on ABC pic.twitter.com/5fvckRREqe
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
Khris is cooking.
He’s got 32.
Close one on ABC 🍿 pic.twitter.com/iUU02JiBe7
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
15 in the 4th for Jrue… @Bucks up 1 with under 3 to play on ABC! pic.twitter.com/rAeabsTGji
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
BIG BLOCK BY GIANNIS
Bucks/Suns down to the wire on ABC pic.twitter.com/pknOCEXfSj
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
44 points.
Khris. Middleton. pic.twitter.com/tOBSTt7CUZ
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
Kristaps Porzingis guides it in for his first @WashWizards bucket! 🙌
Watch his debut here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/gH7T42v106
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
Khris Middleton TAKES OVER in the @Bucks win, going for a season-high 44 including 16 in the 4th quarter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3AzN64VIXh
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
Steven Adams shows off his eurostep 👏
Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/wHSidwEhZt
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
Ja just gets to the rim.
He just does. pic.twitter.com/BDE9uRjEId
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
Alperen Sengun drops dimes.
Watch on League Passhttps://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/qhly2pu3Sp
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
The @cavs all-stars linking up on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/jHeoXquGJX
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
Blocking a reverse like this is extremely tough.
Jarrett Allen doing things on ESPN pic.twitter.com/LTzAFioXtZ
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
Kuzma swat.
Avdija lob.
Porzingis slam.
What a @WashWizards clutch sequence!https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/QdLhgTuRRJ
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
How does Ja handle and contort while moving at this speed??
Fun one on League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/g7WdMsVqlK
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
KPJ drops 19 in the 3rd, a career-high for any quarter 🔥
Tie game entering the 4Q:https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/KKzrYk0XpQ
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
BRANDON INGRAM, EXCUSE ME??? pic.twitter.com/ZPDnH42fdk
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
Career-high 9 THREES for Bojan!
Final minute on League Passhttps://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/GpgVvM3Moi
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
🚨 MAKE THAT 11 THREES NOW FOR BOJAN 🚨
Watch: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/15x1b4hEVF
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
JALEN GREEN CAPS OFF THE ROCKETS WIN WITH THIS MOVE 😤 pic.twitter.com/mADOPiAd4k
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
Dean Wade’s hammer on ESPN gets the @cavs bench & crowd HYPED pic.twitter.com/rsrXi9Xkmg
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
Scottie Barnes keeping the @Raptors in it!
He’s up to 19 points, 12 boards, 6 dimes, 3 steals on ESPN pic.twitter.com/gtnmNPkoJM
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
B.I. has 35.
Pelicans up 4 with a minute left.https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/bP6AHyZMil
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
RJ Barrett up to Jericho Sims on ESPN! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/hnHbOqt4oE
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
« It should count for something. » 😂 pic.twitter.com/6CXZRPNrPO
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
44 FOR JOKIC.
NUGGETS LEAD IN OThttps://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/o2FMXXP0Ni
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
Joker up to 46 points. What a show. pic.twitter.com/ymf6M7dVGJ
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
10 for IQ.
18 for RJ.@nyknicks rolling at halftime on ESPN pic.twitter.com/sttbzkNqGs
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
11 threes for @44Bojan, a career-high and the most for any player this season! pic.twitter.com/gNyOeiXskH
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
That’s smooth, Cam.
10-0 @nyknicks run to open the 4th quarter on ESPN pic.twitter.com/0lBGbBH2Yy
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
🔥 @kporzee drops 25 points on 7-12 shooting in his @WashWizards debut. pic.twitter.com/3aS2yAlaCr
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
These two rooks are special.@evanmobley: 20 PTS, 17 REB, 4 AST, 3 BLK@ScottBarnes561: 19 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/bENxGntXmp
— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) March 7, 2022
Nikola Jokic in tonight’s @nuggets W:
46 points
12 boards
11 assists
3 steals
4 blocks
No one has recorded that stat line since steals and blocks started being tracked 🤯 pic.twitter.com/F46QO1J736
— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Jayson Tatum erupts for 54 points to lift the @celtics past Brooklyn in a Sunday matinee thriller!
Jaylen Brown: 21 PTS, 5 AST, 3 STL
Marcus Smart: 14 PTS, 9 AST
Robert Williams III: 10 PTS, 8 REB, 5 BLK
Kevin Durant: 37 PTS, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/iXXg3yjtrh
— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pistons – Hawks
- 1h : Sixers – Bulls
- 1h30 : Heat – Rockets
- 2h : Wolves – Blazers
- 2h30 : Mavericks – Jazz
- 2h30 : Spurs – Lakers
- 3h : Nuggets – Warriors
- 4h30 : Kings – Knicks