Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : ouvrez grand vos yeux et vos oreilles, les Knicks ont gagné un match de basket-ball

La semaine NBA s’est terminée à 200 à l’heure la nuit passée. Jayson Tatum et Khris Middleton ont lancé les hostilités, Nikola Jokic a ramené le gâteau et on a même eu droit à un peu d’humour avec une victoire des Knicks. Allez hop hop hop, envoyez le gros résumé de la nuit et on passe à la suite.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Celtics – Nets : 126-120

Bucks – Suns : 132-122

Wizards – Pacers : 133-123

Rockets – Grizzlies : 123-112

Thunder – Jazz : 103-116

Cavaliers – Raptors : 104-96

Nuggets – Pelicans : 138-130

Clippers – Knicks : 93-116

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Durant has 8 quick to open the action on ABC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jn1DYnvT7M — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

Marcus Smart making plays on his 28th birthday! 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/7ZoxuDS1mc — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

Jayson Tatum is heating up! He’s got 15 points in the 1st half on ABC pic.twitter.com/18SZsHcsbX — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

The skill level that these two forwards have is just incredible. 19 for KD, 20 for JT • Halftime on ABC pic.twitter.com/SVkHF61363 — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

30 points, 6 threes for Tatum on ABC 😳 pic.twitter.com/SIjhKLlGuV — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

36 for Tatum, 28 for KD. Don’t miss the 4Q on ABC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/677pqCX3Jq — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

🚨 Jayson Tatum is up to 8 threes, 39 points 🚨 1-point game early in the 4Q on ABC pic.twitter.com/ufbgQcB9MI — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

« Look at the array of moves. » 41 now for Tatum on ABC pic.twitter.com/e3srfNReKb — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

WOW. 49 points for Jayson Tatum late on ABC pic.twitter.com/DNxS0VWLTT — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

Jayson Tatum bucket for 51.

Marcus Smart finish in transition.@celtics up 3 with 1 minute left on ABC pic.twitter.com/CwOp0RXRt6 — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

Grayson lobs it up to Giannis! Bucks, Suns underway on ABC pic.twitter.com/K3xxtVxEyw — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

« A one man wrecking crew right now for Milwaukee! » 9 points, 4-4 shooting for Giannis early on ABC pic.twitter.com/o4YCZRpe5U — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

Giannis goes the length of the floor to close out the 1st quarter on ABC 💨@Suns 33@Bucks 30 pic.twitter.com/s5Wnn6sWgm — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

Jump hook.

Smooth. Deandre Ayton up to 23 points on ABC pic.twitter.com/VNSmmqjnlM — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

Jordan Nwora’s and-1 gives the Milwaukee the lead 💪@Bucks 91@Suns 90 Start of 4Q on ABC pic.twitter.com/3pRhwXKfoG — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

The @Suns moving the 🏀 to open shooters! They lead by 3 with 9 minutes left on ABC pic.twitter.com/5fvckRREqe — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

Khris is cooking. He’s got 32. Close one on ABC 🍿 pic.twitter.com/iUU02JiBe7 — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

15 in the 4th for Jrue… @Bucks up 1 with under 3 to play on ABC! pic.twitter.com/rAeabsTGji — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

BIG BLOCK BY GIANNIS Bucks/Suns down to the wire on ABC pic.twitter.com/pknOCEXfSj — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

Kristaps Porzingis guides it in for his first @WashWizards bucket! 🙌 Watch his debut here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/gH7T42v106 — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

Khris Middleton TAKES OVER in the @Bucks win, going for a season-high 44 including 16 in the 4th quarter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3AzN64VIXh — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

Steven Adams shows off his eurostep 👏 Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/wHSidwEhZt — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

Ja just gets to the rim. He just does. pic.twitter.com/BDE9uRjEId — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

Alperen Sengun drops dimes. Watch on League Passhttps://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/qhly2pu3Sp — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

Blocking a reverse like this is extremely tough. Jarrett Allen doing things on ESPN pic.twitter.com/LTzAFioXtZ — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

How does Ja handle and contort while moving at this speed?? Fun one on League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/g7WdMsVqlK — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

KPJ drops 19 in the 3rd, a career-high for any quarter 🔥 Tie game entering the 4Q:https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/KKzrYk0XpQ — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

Career-high 9 THREES for Bojan! Final minute on League Passhttps://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/GpgVvM3Moi — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

🚨 MAKE THAT 11 THREES NOW FOR BOJAN 🚨 Watch: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/15x1b4hEVF — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

JALEN GREEN CAPS OFF THE ROCKETS WIN WITH THIS MOVE 😤 pic.twitter.com/mADOPiAd4k — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

Dean Wade’s hammer on ESPN gets the @cavs bench & crowd HYPED pic.twitter.com/rsrXi9Xkmg — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

Scottie Barnes keeping the @Raptors in it! He’s up to 19 points, 12 boards, 6 dimes, 3 steals on ESPN pic.twitter.com/gtnmNPkoJM — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

B.I. has 35. Pelicans up 4 with a minute left.https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/bP6AHyZMil — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

RJ Barrett up to Jericho Sims on ESPN! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/hnHbOqt4oE — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

« It should count for something. » 😂 pic.twitter.com/6CXZRPNrPO — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

Joker up to 46 points. What a show. pic.twitter.com/ymf6M7dVGJ — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

10 for IQ.

18 for RJ.@nyknicks rolling at halftime on ESPN pic.twitter.com/sttbzkNqGs — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 11 threes for @44Bojan, a career-high and the most for any player this season! pic.twitter.com/gNyOeiXskH — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

That’s smooth, Cam. 10-0 @nyknicks run to open the 4th quarter on ESPN pic.twitter.com/0lBGbBH2Yy — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

These two rooks are special.@evanmobley: 20 PTS, 17 REB, 4 AST, 3 BLK@ScottBarnes561: 19 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/bENxGntXmp — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) March 7, 2022

Nikola Jokic in tonight’s @nuggets W: 46 points

12 boards

11 assists

3 steals

4 blocks No one has recorded that stat line since steals and blocks started being tracked 🤯 pic.twitter.com/F46QO1J736 — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2022

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Jayson Tatum erupts for 54 points to lift the @celtics past Brooklyn in a Sunday matinee thriller! Jaylen Brown: 21 PTS, 5 AST, 3 STL

Marcus Smart: 14 PTS, 9 AST

Robert Williams III: 10 PTS, 8 REB, 5 BLK

Kevin Durant: 37 PTS, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/iXXg3yjtrh — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2022

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# La course aux Playoffs

# La course à la Draft 2022

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir