Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : ouvrez grand vos yeux et vos oreilles, les Knicks ont gagné un match de basket-ball

Par
Publié le
Anthony Davis, Omar Sy

Nikola Jokic, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jayson Tatum, Khris Middleton et les Knicks, voici donc les héros de la nuit en NBA. Envoyez le gros résumé !

 Source image : YouTube

La semaine NBA s’est terminée à 200 à l’heure la nuit passée. Jayson Tatum et Khris Middleton ont lancé les hostilités, Nikola Jokic a ramené le gâteau et on a même eu droit à un peu d’humour avec une victoire des Knicks. Allez hop hop hop, envoyez le gros résumé de la nuit et on passe à la suite.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# La course aux Playoffs

# La course à la Draft 2022

# Le classement

classement 7 mars 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pistons – Hawks
  • 1h : Sixers – Bulls
  • 1h30 : Heat – Rockets
  • 2h : Wolves – Blazers
  • 2h30 : Mavericks – Jazz
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Lakers
  • 3h : Nuggets – Warriors
  • 4h30 : Kings – Knicks
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top