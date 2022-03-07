TrashTalk Fantasy League : Nikola Jokic ne saigne pas seulement des Pelicans, il saigne aussi la TTFL

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Nikola Jokic : 92 points
– Jayson Tatum : 74 points
– Khris Middleton : 68 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 58 points
– Kevin Durant : 57 points
– Brandon Ingram : 56 points
– Christian Wood : 54 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Steven Adams : 52 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 50 points
– Deandre Ayton : 49 points
– Jrue Holiday : 46 points
– Kristaps Porzingis : 42 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Evan Mobley et Immanuel Quickley : 41 points
– Scottie Barnes et R.J. Barrett : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Aaron Gordon : 39 points
– Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Boucher et Goga Bitadze : 38 points
– C.J. McCollum et Kyle Kuzma : 37 points
– Desmond Bane : 36 points
– Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Jaylen Brown, Jonas Valanciunas, Jalen Green, Jae Crowder, Ish Smith et Bruce Brown Jr. : 33 points
– Tyrese Haliburton et Kevin Porter Jr. : 32 points
– Cameron Payne : 31 points
– Robert Williams III, Kevin Love et Buddy Hield : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Ja Morant : 28 points
– Pascal Siakam : 27 points
– Kyrie Irving et Darius Garland : 26 points
– LaMarcus Aldridge : 24 points
– Mitchell Robinson : 23 points
– Marcus Smart : 22 points
– Mikal Bridges : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Gary Trent Jr., Jordan Clarkson, Will Barton et Andre Drummond : 15 points
– Jarrett Allen et Derrick White : 12 points
– Julius Randle : 11 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr. et Bobby Portis : 10 points
– Evan Fournier : 5 points
– Reggie Jackson : 4 points
– Devin Booker, Chris Duarte, Chris Paul, Cam Johnson, Bradley Beal et Ben Simmons : 0 point
– Marcus Morris Sr. : – 2 points
– DeMarcus Cousins : – 3 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pistons – Hawks
- 1h : Sixers – Bulls
- 1h30 : Heat – Rockets
- 2h : Wolves – Blazers
- 2h30 : Mavericks – Jazz
- 2h30 : Spurs – Lakers
- 3h : Nuggets – Warriors
- 4h30 : Kings – Knicks