TrashTalk Fantasy League : Nikola Jokic ne saigne pas seulement des Pelicans, il saigne aussi la TTFL

Nikola Jokic 9 février 2022

92 points TTFL pour Nikola Jokic, soit 95 de plus que son back-up DeMarcus Cousins. Oui c’est possible, car en TTFL tout est possible.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Nikola Jokic : 92 points

– Jayson Tatum : 74 points

– Khris Middleton : 68 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 58 points

– Kevin Durant : 57 points

– Brandon Ingram : 56 points

– Christian Wood : 54 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Steven Adams : 52 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 50 points

– Deandre Ayton : 49 points

– Jrue Holiday : 46 points

– Kristaps Porzingis : 42 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Evan Mobley et Immanuel Quickley : 41 points

– Scottie Barnes et R.J. Barrett : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Aaron Gordon : 39 points

– Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Boucher et Goga Bitadze : 38 points

– C.J. McCollum et Kyle Kuzma : 37 points

– Desmond Bane : 36 points

– Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Jaylen Brown, Jonas Valanciunas, Jalen Green, Jae Crowder, Ish Smith et Bruce Brown Jr. : 33 points

– Tyrese Haliburton et Kevin Porter Jr. : 32 points

– Cameron Payne : 31 points

– Robert Williams III, Kevin Love et Buddy Hield : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Ja Morant : 28 points

– Pascal Siakam : 27 points

– Kyrie Irving et Darius Garland : 26 points

– LaMarcus Aldridge : 24 points

– Mitchell Robinson : 23 points

– Marcus Smart : 22 points

– Mikal Bridges : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Gary Trent Jr., Jordan Clarkson, Will Barton et Andre Drummond : 15 points

– Jarrett Allen et Derrick White : 12 points

– Julius Randle : 11 points

– Jaren Jackson Jr. et Bobby Portis : 10 points

– Evan Fournier : 5 points

– Reggie Jackson : 4 points

– Devin Booker, Chris Duarte, Chris Paul, Cam Johnson, Bradley Beal et Ben Simmons : 0 point

– Marcus Morris Sr. : – 2 points

– DeMarcus Cousins : – 3 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pistons – Hawks
  • 1h : Sixers – Bulls
  • 1h30 : Heat – Rockets
  • 2h : Wolves – Blazers
  • 2h30 : Mavericks – Jazz
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Lakers
  • 3h : Nuggets – Warriors
  • 4h30 : Kings – Knicks
