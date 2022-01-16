Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Gregg Popovich se rapproche du record all-time de victoires, encore un effort mon vieux !

Dix matchs se jouaient cette nuit en NBA et comme la France entière est cas contact on a donc choisi de se faire la totale, seul dans le canapé. Au final ça donne un résumé complet de tout ce qu’il s’est passé de 1h à 7h du matin, alors on se (res)sert un café et on s’informe, tranquillement, comme un dimanche !

# Les résultats de la nuit

Bucks – Raptors : 96-103

Wizards – Blazers : 110-115

Hawks – Knicks : 108-117

Nets – Pelicans : 120-105

Heat – Sixers : 98-109

Thunder – Cavs : 102-107

Celtics – Bulls : 114-112

Spurs – Clippers : 101-94

Nuggets – Lakers : 133-96

Mavericks – Magic : 108-92

😤 Giannis is a problem in transition! Watch the @Bucks on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/PhAbTsGpW4 — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

❌ Chris Boucher going hard in the paint! End of the 1st quarter on NBA League Pass⤵https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/phlUzs6AQZ — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

» OG! Oh My! » OG Anunoby getting to the rack on NBA League Pass ⬇ https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/a4mYWUEk68 — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

Trae Young with a DIME from halfcourt! Watch the @ATLHawks on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/M5Fsr0FKBY — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

Anfernee Simons has been HOT lately! 23 points, 6 threes…in the 1st half 🥵 Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/Hap6u6tsgV — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

James Harden with the no-look oop to Sharpe on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/uQzXgoZXn1 — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

Congrats to @JHarden13 of the @BrooklynNets for moving up to 10th on the all-time FREE THROWS MADE list! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/rC6zNABIS9 — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

🔥 Julius Randle is up to 13 points in the 2nd on NBA League Pass! 15 PTS | 5 AST Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/VSWKxVJQpG — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

🏀 James Harden is in a groove, he’s up to 13 PTS and 11 AST for the @BrooklynNets on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/slgUe3X3u9 — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

Onyeka Okongwu with a different kind of 4 point play! Defense ➡ Offense Watch the @ATLHawks on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/mw89cJq9R9 — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

15 dimes for Darius.

9-0 run for @cavs. They trail by 2 entering the 4Q on League Pass!https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/VNBWPj6jos — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

Jalen Brunson throws the oop where only KP can get it! Watch the @dallasmavs on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/LCzEQePbv9 — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

Philly pushes it to Seth Curry for the lead entering Q4 on League Pass!@sixers 78@MiamiHEAT 75 🔔 https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa 🔔 pic.twitter.com/qWuLaEZVki — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

Mobley, Garland coming up CLUTCH! 16 in the 2nd half for Mobley…plus 17 Darius DIMES to put the @cavs up 4 in the final minute.https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/uKIRmBwejw — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

Darius Garland’s career-high and NBA season-high tying 18TH ASSIST sets up Lauri Markkanen to seal the @cavs 18-point comeback! pic.twitter.com/HKMQPttphX — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

3️⃣ Ayo Dosunmu drains the 4th quarter 3 for the Bulls!@chicagobulls: 100@celtics: 98 Just under 6 minutes remaining on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/KtPTd4YOPb — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

Derrick White had 19 PTS & 3 BLK off the bench but its the hustle & effort plays that made the difference for the @spurs win! pic.twitter.com/avtrTT0bML — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

Bones Hyland is feelin’ it on @NBATV! 21 PTS

7-9 FGM

5-6 3PM pic.twitter.com/IIheWsMFxy — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

18 assists for @dariusgarland22.

18-point comeback for @cavs. DG adds 27 points to his career-best passing display to power Cleveland 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jVcDq5YBS7 — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

Averaging over 28 PPG in his last 6…@AnferneeSimons puts up another big night! 31 points

11 dimes

7 threes

Portland W pic.twitter.com/uv39I6wG8u — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

32 PTS, 12 REB for JoJo power Philly! That’s now 30+ points in 9 out of @JoelEmbiid‘s last 10 games 😤 pic.twitter.com/t9V1bDSZCQ — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

🦴 27 points (career high)

🦴 10 boards (career high)

🦴 6 threes (career high) Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) went off in the @nuggets win! pic.twitter.com/fTLydj5g9B — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

RJ Barrett & Julius Randle combined for 50 PTS in the @nyknicks victory! 🏀 @RjBarrett6: 26 PTS, 5 REB

🏀 @J30_RANDLE: 24 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST pic.twitter.com/BBR0OIf49f — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

Pascal Siakam comes up BIG in the CLUTCH for the @Raptors! 🌶 30 PTS

🌶 10 AST

🌶 10 REB pic.twitter.com/O4yFOaDWx5 — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

Points encaissés par les Hawks en 1ère mi-temps sur les 10 derniers matchs : 69

74

66

70

45

64

59

56

64

65 C’est ridicule 😭😭😭 — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) January 16, 2022

Coup de stress à Brooklyn. Les Nets viennent d’annoncer que KD ne rejouera pas ce soir après sa blessure au genou. Plus d’infos demain, jusque là on va respirer avec une paille…pic.twitter.com/Wvzurs39LQ — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) January 16, 2022

Trois-points de Randle, Cam Reddish sur le banc : pic.twitter.com/tL4MYnIWfN — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) January 16, 2022

Comment tuer un match :pic.twitter.com/Qx3dKhjhzx — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) January 16, 2022

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 🌶 Pascal Siakam dropped 13 of his 30 points in the 4th quarter to propel the @Raptors to the win on the road! Pascal Siakam: 30 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST

OG Anunoby: 24 PTS, 8 REB

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 30 PTS, 6 REB pic.twitter.com/vY8IedLGxG — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

