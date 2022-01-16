Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Gregg Popovich se rapproche du record all-time de victoires, encore un effort mon vieux !

Dix matchs se jouaient cette nuit en NBA et comme la France entière est cas contact on a donc choisi de se faire la totale, seul dans le canapé. Au final ça donne un résumé complet de tout ce qu’il s’est passé de 1h à 7h du matin, alors on se (res)sert un café et on s’informe, tranquillement, comme un dimanche !
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Bucks – Raptors : 96-103
- Wizards – Blazers : 110-115
- Hawks – Knicks : 108-117
- Nets – Pelicans : 120-105
- Heat – Sixers : 98-109
- Thunder – Cavs : 102-107
- Celtics – Bulls : 114-112
- Spurs – Clippers : 101-94
- Nuggets – Lakers : 133-96
- Mavericks – Magic : 108-92
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Encore un énorme match de Pascal Siakam, et encore un énorme match des Raptors face aux Bucks.
- Kevin Durant s’est un peu abîmé le genou mais James Harden a géré les affaires courantes face aux Pelicans.
- Anfernee Simons a volé le titre de meilleur joueur du monde à Kyle Kuzma et les Blazers se sont imposés face à Washington
- Les Spurs ont vaincu les Clippers grâce à un bon duo Dejounte Murray / Derrick White et il ne manque plus que dix victoires à Gregg Popovich pour dépasser Don Nelson et devenir le coach le plus victorieux de l’histoire de la NBA.
- Les Knicks ont enfoncé les Hawks dans la vase, encore un peu plus.
- Troisième défaite de suite pour les Bulls, la quatrième en cinq matchs, face à des Celtics qui ont à nouveau réussi l’exploit de bien terminer un match.
- Joel Embiid a remporté son duel de mâles alpha face à Jimmy Butler, malgré un nouveau gros match… d’Omer Yurtseven.
- Darius Garland est actuellement sur une autre planète, parait qu’elle s’appelle planète All-Star.
- Les Nuggets ont littéralement tabassé les Lakers, et Nikola Jokic, Bones Hyland et Jeff Green se marrent encore.
- Les Mavericks ont tranquillement disposé du Magic et en ont profité pour réactiver Kristaps Porzingis.
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
😤 Giannis is a problem in transition!
Watch the @Bucks on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/PhAbTsGpW4
— NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022
❌ Chris Boucher going hard in the paint!
End of the 1st quarter on NBA League Pass⤵https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/phlUzs6AQZ
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
» OG! Oh My! »
OG Anunoby getting to the rack on NBA League Pass ⬇ https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/a4mYWUEk68
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
Trae Young with a DIME from halfcourt!
Watch the @ATLHawks on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/M5Fsr0FKBY
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
Anfernee Simons has been HOT lately!
23 points, 6 threes…in the 1st half 🥵
Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/Hap6u6tsgV
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
James Harden with the no-look oop to Sharpe on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/uQzXgoZXn1
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
Congrats to @JHarden13 of the @BrooklynNets for moving up to 10th on the all-time FREE THROWS MADE list! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/rC6zNABIS9
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
🔥 Julius Randle is up to 13 points in the 2nd on NBA League Pass!

15 PTS | 5 AST
15 PTS | 5 AST
Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/VSWKxVJQpG
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
🏀 James Harden is in a groove, he's up to 13 PTS and 11 AST for the @BrooklynNets on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/slgUe3X3u9
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
Onyeka Okongwu with a different kind of 4 point play!

Defense ➡ Offense
Defense ➡ Offense
Watch the @ATLHawks on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/mw89cJq9R9
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
15 dimes for Darius.
9-0 run for @cavs.
https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/VNBWPj6jos
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
Jalen Brunson throws the oop where only KP can get it!
Watch the @dallasmavs on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/LCzEQePbv9
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
Philly pushes it to Seth Curry for the lead entering Q4 on League Pass!@sixers 78@MiamiHEAT 75
🔔 https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa 🔔 pic.twitter.com/qWuLaEZVki
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
Bones Hyland shaking and scoring on @NBATV! 🦴 pic.twitter.com/tzV39cwjxy
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
🟢 Jaylen Brown executes the give-and-go to perfection!@chicagobulls: 73@celtics: 75
Q3 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/I7cJN9IiOl
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
Mobley, Garland coming up CLUTCH!
https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/uKIRmBwejw
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
Darius Garland’s career-high and NBA season-high tying 18TH ASSIST sets up Lauri Markkanen to seal the @cavs 18-point comeback! pic.twitter.com/HKMQPttphX
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
3️⃣ Ayo Dosunmu drains the 4th quarter 3 for the Bulls!@chicagobulls: 100@celtics: 98
Just under 6 minutes remaining on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/KtPTd4YOPb
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
Derrick White had 19 PTS & 3 BLK off the bench but its the hustle & effort plays that made the difference for the @spurs win! pic.twitter.com/avtrTT0bML
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
Bones Hyland is feelin’ it on @NBATV!
21 PTS
7-9 FGM
5-6 3PM pic.twitter.com/IIheWsMFxy
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
18 assists for @dariusgarland22.
18-point comeback for @cavs.
DG adds 27 points to his career-best passing display to power Cleveland 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jVcDq5YBS7
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
Averaging over 28 PPG in his last 6…@AnferneeSimons puts up another big night!
31 points
11 dimes
7 threes
Portland W pic.twitter.com/uv39I6wG8u
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
32 PTS, 12 REB for JoJo power Philly!
That’s now 30+ points in 9 out of @JoelEmbiid‘s last 10 games 😤 pic.twitter.com/t9V1bDSZCQ
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
🦴 27 points (career high)
🦴 10 boards (career high)
🦴 6 threes (career high)
Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) went off in the @nuggets win! pic.twitter.com/fTLydj5g9B
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
RJ Barrett & Julius Randle combined for 50 PTS in the @nyknicks victory!
🏀 @RjBarrett6: 26 PTS, 5 REB
🏀 @J30_RANDLE: 24 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST pic.twitter.com/BBR0OIf49f
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
Pascal Siakam comes up BIG in the CLUTCH for the @Raptors!
🌶 30 PTS
🌶 10 AST
🌶 10 REB pic.twitter.com/O4yFOaDWx5
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) January 15, 2022
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) January 15, 2022
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) January 16, 2022
Points encaissés par les Hawks en 1ère mi-temps sur les 10 derniers matchs :
69
74
66
70
45
64
59
56
64
65
C’est ridicule 😭😭😭
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) January 16, 2022
Coup de stress à Brooklyn.
Les Nets viennent d’annoncer que KD ne rejouera pas ce soir après sa blessure au genou.
Plus d’infos demain, jusque là on va respirer avec une paille…pic.twitter.com/Wvzurs39LQ
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) January 16, 2022
Trois-points de Randle, Cam Reddish sur le banc : pic.twitter.com/tL4MYnIWfN
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) January 16, 2022
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) January 16, 2022
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) January 16, 2022
Comment tuer un match :pic.twitter.com/Qx3dKhjhzx
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) January 16, 2022
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) January 16, 2022
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) January 16, 2022
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) January 16, 2022
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
🌶 Pascal Siakam dropped 13 of his 30 points in the 4th quarter to propel the @Raptors to the win on the road!
Pascal Siakam: 30 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST
OG Anunoby: 24 PTS, 8 REB
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 30 PTS, 6 REB pic.twitter.com/vY8IedLGxG
— NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Le programme de ce soir
- 19h : Pistons – Suns
- 0h : Kings – Rockets
- 2h : Wolves – Warriors
- 2h : Nuggets – Jazz