Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Gregg Popovich se rapproche du record all-time de victoires, encore un effort mon vieux !

Par
Publié le
Gregg Popovich 16 janvier 2022

1 130 victoires séparent les deux hommes sur cette photo.

Dix matchs se jouaient cette nuit en NBA et comme la France entière est cas contact on a donc choisi de se faire la totale, seul dans le canapé. Au final ça donne un résumé complet de tout ce qu’il s’est passé de 1h à 7h du matin, alors on se (res)sert un café et on s’informe, tranquillement, comme un dimanche !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 16 janvier 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 19h : Pistons – Suns
  • 0h : Kings – Rockets
  • 2h : Wolves – Warriors
  • 2h : Nuggets – Jazz
Related Items:, , ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top