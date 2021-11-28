Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : attention aux Wizards si Bradley Beal se remet à jouer comme Bradley Beal

Par
Publié le
Bradley Beal 28 novembre 2021

Huge win de Washington à Dallas grâce notamment à un Bradley Beal qui reprend du poil de la bête. Les Wizards sont toujours deuxièmes à l’Est, ça tient !

 Source image : NBA League Pass

Huit matchs au programme de la nuit écoulée et au moins sept avec un vrai intérêt, si on part du principe que le duel entre Hassan Whiteside et Jaxson Hayes nous en a touché une sans faire bouger l’autre. Vous voulez le résumé ? Alors voici le résumé.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 28 novembre 2021

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 21h30 : Warriors – Clippers
  • 23h : Pacers – Bucks
  • 2h : Raptors – Celtics
  • 0h : Grizzlies – Kings
  • 3h30 : Lakers – Pistons
Related Items:, , ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top