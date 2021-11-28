Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : attention aux Wizards si Bradley Beal se remet à jouer comme Bradley Beal

Huit matchs au programme de la nuit écoulée et au moins sept avec un vrai intérêt, si on part du principe que le duel entre Hassan Whiteside et Jaxson Hayes nous en a touché une sans faire bouger l’autre. Vous voulez le résumé ? Alors voici le résumé.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Sixers – Wolves : 120-121

Nets – Suns : 107-113

Hawks – Knicks : 90-99

Cavaliers – Magic : 105-92

Bulls – Heat : 104-107

Rockets – Hornets : 146-143

Mavericks – Wizards : 114-120

Jazz – Pelicans : 127-105

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

Anthony Edwards explodes to the rim 💥 He’s up to 10 PTS early for the @Timberwolves on NBA League Pass… Stream for 50% off this weekend only: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/6m2Ee9o6D9 — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2021

Euro step into the double-clutch bucket 👀 Anthony Edwards is off to a hot start on NBA League Pass! Watch @Timberwolves and 76ers now: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/bVPwQbRv9p — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2021

He’s putting on a show on NBA League Pass 🤯 Anthony Edwards drops the windmill jam to extend the @Timberwolves lead! THIS WEEKEND ONLY stream NBA League Pass for 50% off: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/TqWSs025Ps — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2021

Andre Drummond flies in for the block 🚫 Watch the @sixers and Timberwolves in Q2 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/RPDn3Ds4PH — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2021

Making the logo triple look easy 😱 Trae Young pulls up from way downtown on NBA League Pass! Watch @ATLHawks / Knicks Q1 action: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/ZlQtiVbrwS — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

12 quick points from Devin Booker 🔥@Suns with the first-quarter lead in Brooklyn on @NBATV! pic.twitter.com/V5nClRCwyK — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

Drummond dime 👀 Andre Drummond’s slick pass sets up Tobias Harris for the slam!@sixers and Timberwolves trade buckets in Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/2VP803zBhV — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

D’Angelo Russell is heating up in Q4 🔥 He’s got 11 PTS in the quarter as the @Timberwolves lead late on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/xwI5ITl6n5 — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

LaMelo launches the long-distance assist 🎯 Watch @hornets / Rockets in the first quarter on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/4n4IPEH7RZ — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

💥 CaruSHOW💥 Alex Caruso throws down the BIG slam on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/8wCigcH6gM — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

Switching hands for the and-1 👏 LaMelo Ball gets the acrobatic finish to fall… THIS WEEKEND ONLY stream NBA League Pass for 50% off here: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/S4rkDZDE3E — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

KD’s huge triple gets the crowd going in Brooklyn 👌 He’s got 12 PTS for the @BrooklynNets at the break… Watch the second half on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/wkubyFK9Er — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

✈ OBI ✈ Dropping the HAMMER on NBA League Pass!@nyknicks lead in Atlanta at halftime… Second half soon: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/mJIcye1H5G — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

D-LO AGAIN 😱@Timberwolves take the 113-110 lead with 4.7 seconds to play on NBA League Pass! WATCH NOW: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/g9FfVn7kVN — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

🚨 ANDRE DRUMMOND 🚨 The clutch tip-in sends it to double-overtime on NBA League Pass! Watch 2OT between the @sixers and Timberwolves: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/OYYl0jaNpC — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

Christian Wood rises up for the oop 😤@HoustonRockets lead it in Q2 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/Rom5jXNByQ — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

Rocking the rim on NBA League Pass 💪 Kyle Kuzma soars in for the slam! THIS WEEKEND ONLY stream NBA League Pass for 50% off here: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/Cph5LECZGy — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

Julius Randle goes to work for the buzzer-beater 🚨@nyknicks take the lead into Q4… Watch on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/4DR2wxl9qf — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

Garland ➡ Allen 💥 Jarrett Allen finishes strong on NBA League Pass! THIS WEEKEND ONLY stream NBA League Pass for 50% off here: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/ye9shJlFyl — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

Bam throws down the Lowry assist in #PhantomCam @MiamiHEAT lead it in Q3 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/6QI4NGOrrP — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

Kristaps beats the first-half buzzer 🚨@dallasmavs take the lead into halftime… Watch second half action on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/6ZAJVNN4vy — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

Caruso bringing the thunder in #PhantomCam @chicagobulls and Heat trade buckets on NBA League Pass… Stream for 50% off this weekend only: https://t.co/5ekswLU4xb pic.twitter.com/NHBLtZ4sCx — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

DJJ block ❌

AC take 🔥@chicagobulls take the lead in Q4 on NBA League Pass! THIS WEEKEND ONLY stream NBA League Pass for 50% off here: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/XJ61OMSL8x — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

What a finish in Philly 😱@Timberwolves and @sixers were trading clutch buckets late in the 2OT thriller! pic.twitter.com/VHyvuk4gni — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

🥶 @Dloading 35 PTS

🔥 @JoelEmbiid 42 PTS Russell and Embiid have themselves a double-overtime duel in Philly! pic.twitter.com/o1MBO6eo0l — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

Gabe Vincent has 14 PTS (4 3PM) in Q4 to push the @MiamiHEAT into the lead 🔥 THIS WEEKEND ONLY stream NBA League Pass for 50% off here: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/Em3g0B629H — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

Maxi Kleber extends for the rejection and Trey Burke sinks the triple! @dallasmavs and Wizards go back and forth on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/oLON9pxrwT — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

P.J. WASHINGTON’S PUTBACK TIES IT 🚨 Down 17, the @hornets come back to send it to overtime on NBA League Pass! Watch NOW: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/4t1e55dgOC — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

A little showtime from Spida 🕷 Bogdanovic goes off the backboard to Mitchell for the slam! @utahjazz lead in Q3 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/Bmb8uUxTMS — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

Darius Garland drops a double-double 👀@dariusgarland22 goes for 26 PTS and 11 AST to lead the @cavs to the win! pic.twitter.com/1DKvFMWxsY — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

Just Bradley Beal getting buckets 👀@RealDealBeal23 leads the @WashWizards to the win with 26 PTS, 5 REB and 7 AST. pic.twitter.com/YQf7scgR8Q — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

🕷 @spidadmitchell drops 21 PTS, 7 REB and 7 AST to lead the @utahjazz to victory! pic.twitter.com/yTJoHoB4l0 — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 D’Angelo Russell scores 27 of his 35 PTS in Q4 and overtime to lead the @Timberwolves to the thrilling victory! D’Angelo Russell: 35 PTS, 8 AST, 6 3PM

Karl-Anthony Towns: 28 PTS, 10 REB

Anthony Edwards: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST

Joel Embiid: 42 PTS, 14 REB pic.twitter.com/RT4qHxPNrf — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir