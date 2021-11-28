TrashTalk Fantasy League : Joel Embiid qui claque les 70 pions pour son comeback, ça promet pour la suite

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Joel Embiid : 70 points
– Christian Wood : 64 points
– Kevin Durant : 61 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 51 points
– Bradley Beal : 48 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Trae Young : 45 points
– Clint Capela : 44 points
– Alex Caruso, Karl-Anthony Towns et Devin Booker : 43 points
– Luka Doncic et Jarrett Allen : 42 points
– Terry Rozier : 38 points
– DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Porter Jr., Kyle Kuzma et Darius Garland : 37 points
– Lonzo Ball, Daniel Gafford et Wendell Carter Jr. : 36 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Donovan Mitchell et De’Andre Bembry : 35 points
– Alec Burks et Eric Gordon : 33 points
– Kyle Lowry, Miles Bridges et Gabe Vincent : 32 points
– P.J. Washington : 31 points
– Chris Paul et Joe Ingles : 30 points
– Jimmy Butler, Jordan Clarkson, Jaxson Hayes et Mike Conley : 29 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– LaMarcus Aldridge, Gordon Hayward et Evan Mobley : 28 points
– Tobias Harris et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 27 points
– James Harden et Evan Fournier : 26 points
– John Collins : 25 points
– Kristaps Porzingis : 24 points
– Anthony Edwards : 23 points
– Tyrese Maxey, Jonas Valanciunas et R.J. Barrett : 22 points
– Bam Adebayo : 21 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 18 points
– Montrezl Harrell : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Deandre Ayton et Lonzo Ball : 16 points
– Zach LaVine : 15 points
– Rudy Gobert : 14 points
– Julius Randle : 13 points
– R.J. Barrett : 10 points
– Brandon Ingram : 8 points
– Malik Beasley : 1 points
– Kemba Walker, Cole Anthony, Jalen Brunson, Jalen Green, Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving et Ben Simmons : 0 point
– Davis Bertans : – 7 points
# programme de ce soir
- 21h30 : Warriors – Clippers
- 23h : Pacers – Bucks
- 0h : Bulls – Heat
- 2h : Raptors – Celtics
- 0h : Grizzlies – Kings
- 3h30 : Lakers – Pistons