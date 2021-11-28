TrashTalk Fantasy League : Joel Embiid qui claque les 70 pions pour son comeback, ça promet pour la suite

Conseils des experts

Joel Embiid 28 novembre 2021

Et le petit 14 de Rudy Gobert face aux Pelicans on en parle ? Non, t’as raison, on en parle pas.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. 

# Ils ont cartonné

– Joel Embiid : 70 points

– Christian Wood : 64 points

– Kevin Durant : 61 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 51 points

– Bradley Beal : 48 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Trae Young : 45 points

– Clint Capela : 44 points

– Alex Caruso, Karl-Anthony Towns et Devin Booker : 43 points

– Luka Doncic et Jarrett Allen : 42 points

– Terry Rozier : 38 points

– DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Porter Jr., Kyle Kuzma et Darius Garland : 37 points

– Lonzo Ball, Daniel Gafford et Wendell Carter Jr. : 36 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Donovan Mitchell et De’Andre Bembry : 35 points

– Alec Burks et Eric Gordon : 33 points

– Kyle Lowry, Miles Bridges et Gabe Vincent : 32 points

– P.J. Washington : 31 points

– Chris Paul et Joe Ingles : 30 points

– Jimmy Butler, Jordan Clarkson, Jaxson Hayes et Mike Conley : 29 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– LaMarcus Aldridge, Gordon Hayward et Evan Mobley : 28 points

– Tobias Harris et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 27 points

– James Harden et Evan Fournier : 26 points

– John Collins : 25 points

– Kristaps Porzingis : 24 points

– Anthony Edwards : 23 points

– Tyrese Maxey, Jonas Valanciunas et R.J. Barrett : 22 points

– Bam Adebayo : 21 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 18 points

– Montrezl Harrell : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Deandre Ayton et Lonzo Ball : 16 points

– Zach LaVine : 15 points

– Rudy Gobert : 14 points

– Julius Randle : 13 points

– R.J. Barrett : 10 points

– Brandon Ingram : 8 points

– Malik Beasley : 1 points

– Kemba Walker, Cole Anthony, Jalen Brunson, Jalen Green, Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving et Ben Simmons : 0 point

– Davis Bertans : – 7 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 21h30 : Warriors – Clippers
  • 23h : Pacers – Bucks
  • 0h : Bulls – Heat
  • 2h : Raptors – Celtics
  • 0h : Grizzlies – Kings
  • 3h30 : Lakers – Pistons
