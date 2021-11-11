Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : une nuit de folie ne pouvait que se terminer avec un record en carrière de Frank Kaminsky

Enorme nuit de NBA et c’est un peu pour cette raison que le récap sort à 11h58. Alors on ne pinaille pas et on fonce pour voir tout ce qu’il s’est passé du Nord au Sud et de l’Ouest à l’Est des Stazounis, avec le sourire inhérent à un joli jour férié.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Cavs – Wizards : 94-97

Magic – Nets : 90-123

Celtics – Raptors : 104-88

Knicks – Bucks : 100-112

Rockets – Pistons : 104-112

Bulls – Mavs : 117-107

Grizzlies – Hornets : 108-118

Pelicans – Thunder : 100-108

Spurs – Kings : 136-117

Nuggets – Pacers : 101-98

Suns – Blazers : 119-109

Warriors – Wolves : 123-110

Lakers – Heat : 120-117

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le programme de ce soir

1h : Sixers – Raptors

3h : Pacers – Jazz

4h30 : Clippers – Heat

Bonne nouvelle, on sera un poil plus tranquille ce soir avec trois petits matchs au programme. D’ici-là on file digérer les quenelles d’escargot de la veille, non mais quelle tuerie ça encore.