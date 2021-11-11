Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : une nuit de folie ne pouvait que se terminer avec un record en carrière de Frank Kaminsky

Treize matchs avaient lieu cette nuit en NBA et il y a MILLE choses à raconter. Allez, café, envoyez le GROS résumé, et joyeux jour férié.

Enorme nuit de NBA et c’est un peu pour cette raison que le récap sort à 11h58. Alors on ne pinaille pas et on fonce pour voir tout ce qu’il s’est passé du Nord au Sud et de l’Ouest à l’Est des Stazounis, avec le sourire inhérent à un joli jour férié.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 11 novembre 2021

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Sixers – Raptors
  • 3h : Pacers – Jazz
  • 4h30 : Clippers – Heat

Bonne nouvelle, on sera un poil plus tranquille ce soir avec trois petits matchs au programme. D’ici-là on file digérer les quenelles d’escargot de la veille, non mais quelle tuerie ça encore.

