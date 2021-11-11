Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : une nuit de folie ne pouvait que se terminer avec un record en carrière de Frank Kaminsky

Enorme nuit de NBA et c’est un peu pour cette raison que le récap sort à 11h58. Alors on ne pinaille pas et on fonce pour voir tout ce qu’il s’est passé du Nord au Sud et de l’Ouest à l’Est des Stazounis, avec le sourire inhérent à un joli jour férié.
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Cavs – Wizards : 94-97
- Magic – Nets : 90-123
- Celtics – Raptors : 104-88
- Knicks – Bucks : 100-112
- Rockets – Pistons : 104-112
- Bulls – Mavs : 117-107
- Grizzlies – Hornets : 108-118
- Pelicans – Thunder : 100-108
- Spurs – Kings : 136-117
- Nuggets – Pacers : 101-98
- Suns – Blazers : 119-109
- Warriors – Wolves : 123-110
- Lakers – Heat : 120-117
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Kevin Durant va finir par nous lâcher un match à 110% au tir
- James Harden continue la préchauffe avec un nouveau triple-double
- Kyle Kuzma a été d’une clutchitude folle face aux Cavs et les Wizards sont premiers à l’Est
- Giannis Antetokounmpo et Pat Connaughton ont dominé des Knicks qui souffrent en ce moment
- Kemba Walker et Evan Fournier sont à deux doigts d’être renommés les Plouf Brothers
- Jalen Green et Cade Cunningham se sont offert un premier bien excitant mais c’est Jerami Grant qui a couché les enfants
- Ja Morant avait commencé sur les chapeaux de roue et a fini tout aussi carré
- Et Dillon Brooks était de retour pour Memphis
- Mais Kelly Oubre Jr. a tapé sa quasi career night avec 37 pions en sortie de banc
- Les Bulls résistent à leur gros calendrier et ont tapé les Mavs
- Alex Caruso est un immense génie
- Les Pels sont tellement éclatés que même le Thunder les domine en sifflant
- Les Spurs ont profité des largesses défensives des Kings malgré un très gros De’Aaron Fox, toujours étincelant face à San Antonio
- Will Barton a take the lead face aux Pacers en l’absence de Nikola Jokic
- Norman Powell a défendu le plomb sur les arrières des Suns, Damian Lillard remet un peu dedans… mais Frank Kaminsky a lâché le match de sa vie avec 31 pions en sortie de banc. Elle était pas si mal que ça cette Draft de Jordan finalement.
- Anthony Edwards s’est amusé à mettre 12 points dans chaque quart-temps face aux Warriors et au final ça fait 48.
- Steph Curry a chauffé sur la fin, Gary Payton II s’est encore envolé (deux fois) et Andrew Wiggins a commencé par planter 22 points à 9/9 en première mi-temps avant de finir à 35. Et il a postérisé deux fois tout le Minnesota
- Les Lakers s’en sont remis à un gros trio Anthony Davis / Russell Westbrook /… Malik Monk pour venir à bout du Heat
- Jimmy Butler s’est fait une petite cheville
# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée
The top 2 picks are in the building. 🔥
Cade Cunningham.
Jalen Green.
Their first NBA meeting tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/ksyDDpievc
— NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2021
The spin on this Cedi Osman layup! 🤯
Watch CLE/WAS on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Kyle Anderson getting some pregame work in 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/JIpepUebHl
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
LaMarcus Aldridge (13 PTS in 2Q) is scoring from EVERYWHERE on NBA League Pass!
Watch here: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Cut to get free.
Drive past the switch.
Finish through the final line of defense.
Jalen Green would not be denied on ESPN 😤 pic.twitter.com/AZFXDe6ctB
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Ja has 13 points on 6-6 shooting.
We’ve played less than 5 minutes 😳
WATCH ON LEAGUE PASS: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Blake knows how to take a charge. 👷😂
Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
19 for Ja…a career high for a quarter 🔥
Start of 2Q on League Pass
⬇️⬇️⬇️
https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/vzudvZgjV3
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Late 3Q on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhwCNy
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Saddiq Bey beats the buzzer 😮@DetroitPistons 49@HoustonRockets 50
Halftime on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ifJsJt7a2l
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Triple-double for The Beard.
30 points on 11-12 shooting for KD.
Nets rolling on League Pass ⤵️
https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/i0dCGnLUu8
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
#NBARooks dueling at half on ESPN 🔥
Cade: 10 PTS
Jalen: 11 PTS pic.twitter.com/0i2qcC24JK
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
This Giannis steal and reverse 🤩
Watch on NBA League Pass https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Jalen Green is up to 16 on ESPN 💦
2-point game midway through Q3 pic.twitter.com/NOt7uX58eN
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Jerami Grant has a career quarter-high 21 points in the 3Q…he’s up to 33 on ESPN!@DetroitPistons 82@HoustonRockets 79 pic.twitter.com/78IBWEI0IJ
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Kyle Kuzma’s 4th three of the 4th quarter WINS IT for the @WashWizards! pic.twitter.com/T4MhNm71se
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
I.Q. up.
Obi down.
23-6 @nyknicks run to cut it to 4!
WATCH on League Passhttps://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Luka doing Luka things on League Pass.
Watch here ➡️ https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Alex Caruso is happy with that shot 🤣
Watch on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
SCARY TERRY TO MILES BRIDGES 🤯🤯
WATCH ON LEAGUE PASS
WATCH ON LEAGUE PASS
https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
9 straight from Pat Connaughton to put the game away for the @Bucks! 🔥🔥🔥@pconnaughton: 23 PTS, 9 REB, 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/7bf4NDfphU
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Coming through! 🔥@JimmyButler • @Klow7 pic.twitter.com/XbGPaZymMI
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Cade up to 18 points, 4 threes 🔥@DetroitPistons up 7 with 4 minutes left on ESPN pic.twitter.com/gLTNlx2MJR
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Russ up to AD for the traffic JAM!
📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/humrRXosdw
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Udonis Haslem jumper on ESPN!@MiamiHEAT 34@Lakers 37 pic.twitter.com/6XKE6kWIBC
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Andrew Wiggins caps his 22-point, 9-9 shooting first half in style! 😱
Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Which Gary Payton II first-half HAMMER is your favorite!? 🤔
Don’t miss the 2H on League Pass
⬇️⬇️⬇️
https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/OBDnsGqTI1
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
15 at the half for Tyler Herro…@MiamiHEAT up 2 on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/UPlU4qLTvx
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Bazemore HIGHHH arc to beat the clock!@Lakers 64@MiamiHEAT 64
3rd quarter on ESPN pic.twitter.com/OPwmC5nPff
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Stephen Curry races down the floor at a sprint speed of 16.8 mph as tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure to set up this lob to Gary Payton II! pic.twitter.com/T0yO3upxGZ
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
D-Lo lob.
Ant slam.
35 for Edwards through 3Q on NBA League Pass ➡️ https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Russ up to 15 points, 10 boards and 9 dimes…tight one heading down the stretch on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/Zi6hejiM2K
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
🔥 Anthony Edwards has 40 🔥
GET TO LEAGUE PASS
⬇️⬇️⬇️
https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/fGJpt9P8E8
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
ANDREW.
WIGGINS.
The❗️on a 35-point night. pic.twitter.com/yVvHERiFEI
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Malik Monk from DEEEEEP.@Lakers 102@MiamiHEAT 106
4 minutes left on ESPN pic.twitter.com/yhBj3Wp7gD
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Russ clutch.
PJ Tucker slam.
Tie game on ESPN. Lakers ball. pic.twitter.com/heZQ6Y1R4K
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Malik Monk.
He’s got 27 on 10-13 shooting.@Lakers by 5 with 1:30 left in OT on ESPN pic.twitter.com/fTXtoZYJOf
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
27 points for @AhmadMonk on 10-13 shooting in the @Lakers OT win! pic.twitter.com/jwXXzbm8F9
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
🔥 35 points for Andrew Wiggins
🔥 14-19 shooting
🔥 Multiple HUGE dunks
🔥 6 straight wins for @warriors @22wiggins had himself a NIGHT. pic.twitter.com/gOITN7damL
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Career-high 48 POINTS for @theantedwards_ 😳 pic.twitter.com/RgCOkWcB9s
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
🐝 @KELLYOUBREJR sets the @hornets franchise record for points off the bench! 🐝
37 PTS
7 3PM pic.twitter.com/O6X3JDs3m9
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
The top 2 picks in the 2021 @NBADraft went for 20+ apiece in their first NBA matchup!@JalenGreen: 23 PTS@CadeCunningham_: 20 PTS, W pic.twitter.com/TClCziRGfF
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
35 for @JeramiGrant to lift the @DetroitPistons! pic.twitter.com/sVNF4u6wwY
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
HYPER-efficient night for @KDTrey5 in the @BrooklynNets win. 📈
30 points
11-12 shooting (91.7%)
2-2 from deep (100%)
6-7 from the line (85.7%) pic.twitter.com/DUsX0DXHdh
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
☀️ Career-high 31 PTS for @FSKPart3
☀️ 6 straight wins for the @Suns
Frank Kaminsky was locked in tonight. pic.twitter.com/IQnSCHgOL0
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
Zach LaVine 360 in #PhantomCam.
23 PTS
8-12 FGM
The @chicagobulls are 8-3! pic.twitter.com/lFVV1GbH2I
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
✨✨✨
The @chicagobulls dazzling transition play in tonight’s win recalls some of the FLASHIEST FASTBREAKS from the past decade! pic.twitter.com/K5JSfaOH3W
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Kevin Durant drops 30 on 11-12 shooting and James Harden puts up a triple-double in the @BrooklynNets road win!
Harden: 17 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST
LaMarcus Aldridge: 21 PTS pic.twitter.com/9nFHgfjxQj
— NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h : Sixers – Raptors
- 3h : Pacers – Jazz
- 4h30 : Clippers – Heat
Bonne nouvelle, on sera un poil plus tranquille ce soir avec trois petits matchs au programme. D’ici-là on file digérer les quenelles d’escargot de la veille, non mais quelle tuerie ça encore.