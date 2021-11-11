TrashTalk Fantasy League : il y a un potager sous le Madison Square Garden, et on vous laisse deviner ce qu’on y cultive

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Anthony Edwards : 67 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 61 points
– De’Aaron Fox : 54 points
– Nickeil Alexander-Walker : 53 points
– Montrezl Harrell : 52 points
– Bam Adebayo, Frank Kaminsky : 51 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 50 points
– Jerami Grant : 49 points
– Kevin Durant : 48 points
– Ja Morant, Will Barton : 47 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 46 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis : 45 points
– Malik Monk : 44 points
– Dejounte Murray : 42 points
– Derrick Rose, Damian Lillard : 41 points
– Luguentz Dort : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Zach LaVine et Kristaps Porzingis : 39 points
– Anthony Davis, Scottie Barnes, Lonzo Ball et Pat Connaughton : 38 points
– James Harden et Gordon Hayward : 37 points
– Robert Williams III, Thaddeus Young, Malcolm Brogdon, Stephen Curry : 35 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Drew Eubanks : 34 points
– Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Nikola Vucevic, Jaren Jackson Jr., LaMarcus Aldridge, T.J. McConnell, Tyler Herro : 33 points
– Christian Wood, Kyle Kuzma, Zeke Nnaji : 32 points
– Alex Caruso, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 31 points
– Immanuel Quickley, Dillon Brooks, Kevon Looney : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Ricky Rubio : 29 points
– Jarrett Allen et Evan Mobley : 28 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr., Myles Turner, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyle Lowry : 27 points
– Jrue Holiday : 26 points
– Keldon Johnson, C.J. McCollum : 25 points
– Fred VanVleet, Jalen Brunson et Cade Cunningham : 24 points
– Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. et Dennis Schroder : 23 points
– Marcus Smart : 22 points
– DeMar DeRozan, Miles Bridges et Spencer Dinwiddie : 21 points
– LaMelo Ball, Draymond Green, D’Angelo Russell : 20 points
– Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Darius Garland et Aaron Gordon : 17 points
– Pascal Siakam, Devin Booker : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Joe Harris : 15 points
– Carmelo Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr., Terry Rozier, Al Horford et Gary Trent Jr. : 14 points
– Bradley Beal, Jimmy Butler : 13 points
– Cole Anthony : 11 points
– R.J. Barrett : 10 points
– Jordan Poole : 9 points
– Patty Mills : 6 points
– Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton, Jaylen Brown, Collin Sexton, Kevin Love et Lauri Markkanen : 0 point
– Chris Boucher : – 3 points
– Kemba Walker et Evan Fournier : – 4 points
– Blake Griffin : – 6 points
– Reggie Bullock : – 7 points
– Desmond Bane : – 13 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Sixers – Raptors
- 3h : Pacers – Jazz
- 4h30 : Clippers – Heat