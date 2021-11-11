Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : il y a un potager sous le Madison Square Garden, et on vous laisse deviner ce qu’on y cultive

Par
Publié le
knicks

Oh les belles carottes newyorkaises.

Source image : NBA TV

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. 

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Anthony Edwards : 67 points

– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 61 points

– De’Aaron Fox : 54 points

– Nickeil Alexander-Walker : 53 points

– Montrezl Harrell : 52 points

– Bam Adebayo, Frank Kaminsky : 51 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 50 points

– Jerami Grant : 49 points

– Kevin Durant : 48 points

– Ja Morant, Will Barton : 47 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 46 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis : 45 points

– Malik Monk : 44 points

– Dejounte Murray : 42 points

– Derrick Rose, Damian Lillard : 41 points

– Luguentz Dort : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Zach LaVine et Kristaps Porzingis : 39 points

– Anthony Davis, Scottie Barnes, Lonzo Ball et Pat Connaughton : 38 points

– James Harden et Gordon Hayward : 37 points

– Robert Williams III, Thaddeus Young, Malcolm Brogdon, Stephen Curry : 35 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Drew Eubanks : 34 points

– Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Nikola Vucevic, Jaren Jackson Jr., LaMarcus Aldridge, T.J. McConnell, Tyler Herro : 33 points

– Christian Wood, Kyle Kuzma, Zeke Nnaji : 32 points

– Alex Caruso, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 31 points

– Immanuel Quickley, Dillon Brooks, Kevon Looney : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Ricky Rubio : 29 points

– Jarrett Allen et Evan Mobley : 28 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr., Myles Turner, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyle Lowry : 27 points

– Jrue Holiday : 26 points

– Keldon Johnson, C.J. McCollum : 25 points

– Fred VanVleet, Jalen Brunson et Cade Cunningham : 24 points

– Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. et Dennis Schroder : 23 points

– Marcus Smart : 22 points

– DeMar DeRozan, Miles Bridges et Spencer Dinwiddie : 21 points

– LaMelo Ball, Draymond Green, D’Angelo Russell : 20 points

– Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Darius Garland et Aaron Gordon : 17 points

– Pascal Siakam, Devin Booker : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Joe Harris : 15 points

– Carmelo Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr., Terry Rozier, Al Horford et Gary Trent Jr. : 14 points

– Bradley Beal, Jimmy Butler : 13 points

– Cole Anthony : 11 points

– R.J. Barrett : 10 points

– Jordan Poole : 9 points

– Patty Mills : 6 points

– Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton, Jaylen Brown, Collin Sexton, Kevin Love et Lauri Markkanen : 0 point

– Chris Boucher : – 3 points

– Kemba Walker et Evan Fournier : – 4 points

– Blake Griffin : – 6 points

– Reggie Bullock : – 7 points

– Desmond Bane : – 13 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Sixers – Raptors
  • 3h : Pacers – Jazz
  • 4h30 : Clippers – Heat
Related Items:,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top