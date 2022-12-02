Un seul match était au programme la nuit passée, et ce fut un match… original. Car oui, une rencontre lors de laquelle Killian Hayes met tout le monde d’accord en prolongation, ça n’arrive pas forcément toutes les semaines.

LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT

Pistons – Mavericks : 131-125

CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR

Pas grand chose, forcément, même si le seul match de la nuit nous a offert de drôles de saveurs. On y a vu un Jaden Ivey tranchant et un Marvin Bagley III retrouvé, on y a vu un Bojan Bogdanovic qui avait à cœur de tweeter des grands « Croatia > Slovenia », et on y a surtout vu un Killian Hayes incroyable, auteur de 14 points entre le dernier quart et la prolongation et de 22 au total, dont le dagger de la gagne sur la truffe de Tim Hardaway Jr.

Car oui, les Pistons ont gagné ce match, malgré un Luka Doncic qui en colle 7 du parking, malgré un Christian Wood solide en sortie de banc.

Les Mavs sont à 10-11 et sont hors des places play-in, y’a pas l’feu au lac comme dirait l’autre, mais ça brûle un peu les fesses quand même.

QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT

Jaden Ivey snakes through the defense for the 🪣 DAL – DET Live Now on NBA TV

📲 https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs pic.twitter.com/mCruovOpnY — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2022

Jaden Ivey whips in a dime from behind the basket! The Pistons trail by 1 in Q2 on NBA TV

📲 https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs pic.twitter.com/kT1kDpbM8a — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2022

Luka is picking up where he left off last game… He’s up to 20 points in the first half 🔥 DAL – DET Q2 1:15 remaining on the NBA App and @NBATV

📲 https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs pic.twitter.com/ZjiBaXVqPs — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2022

Luka with the look off 🥽 He’s up to 28 PTS and 6 AST on NBA TV & the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs pic.twitter.com/LcQjJdKweJ — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2022

Tim Hardaway Sr. looks on as Tim Hardaway Jr. (18 PTS) gets to the rack 🏀 MAVS – PISTONS Q3 live now on NBA TV and the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs pic.twitter.com/eTwQJYclWc — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2022

Killian Hayes knocks down the jumper in crunchtime! The Pistons lead with less than 3 minutes remaining in Q4 on NBA TV and the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs pic.twitter.com/H3zQRjsNIM — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2022

🚨 Bullock ties it up with 22.6 remaining 🚨@dallasmavs 117 | Pistons 117

22.6 remaining in Q4 on NBA TV and the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs pic.twitter.com/1nh4BiPQfX — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2022

This Luka triple to make it a 2-point game was HUGE DAL – DET OT live now on @NBATV and the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/WjxYAnJ76S pic.twitter.com/JfJ4LFQ004 — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2022

35 for Luka Doncic ♨ The @dallasmavs lead by 1 in OT on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/WjxYAo1gl0 pic.twitter.com/J5BwRTmNnC — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2022

Jaden Ivey gives the Pistons the lead in OT! Pistons lead by 2 in OT, get to the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/WjxYAnJ76S pic.twitter.com/90jLc9Ywpl — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2022

🔥 Killian Hayes seals the win for the @DetroitPistons with this CLUTCH stepback! pic.twitter.com/nqIvoNM6HZ — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2022

Killian Hayes closed it out for the @DetroitPistons, dropping 14 of his 22 PTS in Q4 and OT, including the bucket to seal the win! 🔥 @iam_killian: 22 PTS (10/13 FGM), 8 AST pic.twitter.com/TFPLPKrRX2 — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2022

🔥 Bojan Bogdanovic was getting buckets in the @DetroitPistons OT win!@44Bojan: 30 PTS (71.4% FG), 4 REB, 2 STL, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/myLfedklPg — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2022

