Résumé de la nuit

Résumé de la nuit en NBA : les Pistons ont battu les Mavericks, un seul match cette nuit mais ce fut un drôle de match

Par
Publié le
Pistons Mavericks 2 décembre 2022

Un seul match cette nuit, mais quel match !

 Source image : NBA League Pass

Un seul match était au programme la nuit passée, et ce fut un match… original. Car oui, une rencontre lors de laquelle Killian Hayes met tout le monde d’accord en prolongation, ça n’arrive pas forcément toutes les semaines.

LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT 

CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR

  • Pas grand chose, forcément, même si le seul match de la nuit nous a offert de drôles de saveurs. On y a vu un Jaden Ivey tranchant et un Marvin Bagley III retrouvé, on y a vu un Bojan Bogdanovic qui avait à cœur de tweeter des grands « Croatia > Slovenia », et on y a surtout vu un Killian Hayes incroyable, auteur de 14 points entre le dernier quart et la prolongation et de 22 au total, dont le dagger de la gagne sur la truffe de Tim Hardaway Jr.
  • Car oui, les Pistons ont gagné ce match, malgré un Luka Doncic qui en colle 7 du parking, malgré un Christian Wood solide en sortie de banc.
  • Les Mavs sont à 10-11 et sont hors des places play-in, y’a pas l’feu au lac comme dirait l’autre, mais ça brûle un peu les fesses quand même.

LE TOP PICK EN TTFL : Bojan Bogdanovic

LE TOP 10 : juste ici

QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT

LE CLASSEMENT

classement Est 2 décembre 2022 Classement Ouest 2 décembre 2022

LES RENCONTRES DE LA NUIT PROCHAINE :

  • 1h : Hornets – Wizards
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Nuggets
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Heat
  • 1h30 : Nets – Raptors
  • 1h30 : Cavs – Magic
  • 1h30 : Bucks – Lakers
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Sixers
  • 2h : Spurs – Pelicans
  • 3h : Suns – Rockets
  • 3h : Jazz – Pacers
  • 4h : Warriors – Bulls
