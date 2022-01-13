Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Kings ont encore battu les Lakers, et le pire c’est que ça n’étonne personne

Encore une nuit torride qui se termine, encore un résumé gratos à l’heure du petit-déjeuner. Cette nuit en NBA ? Kyle Kuzma a une fois de plus fait des siennes, les Celtics ont respiré de nouveau, Joel Embiid a vu une grosse série s’arrêter, les Nets ont tapé du poing sur la table et les Kings sont presque la deuxième meilleure équipe de Californie. Allez, on envoie tout ça pêle-mêle.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Pacers – Celtics : 100-119

Sixers – Hornets : 98-109

Wizards – Magic : 112-106

Hawks – Heat : 91-115

Knicks – Mavericks : 108-85

Spurs – Rockets : 124-128

Jazz – Cavs : 91-111

Bulls – Nets : 112-138

Kings – Lakers : 125-116

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir