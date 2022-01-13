Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Kings ont encore battu les Lakers, et le pire c’est que ça n’étonne personne

Encore une nuit torride qui se termine, encore un résumé gratos à l’heure du petit-déjeuner. Cette nuit en NBA ? Kyle Kuzma a une fois de plus fait des siennes, les Celtics ont respiré de nouveau, Joel Embiid a vu une grosse série s’arrêter, les Nets ont tapé du poing sur la table et les Kings sont presque la deuxième meilleure équipe de Californie. Allez, on envoie tout ça pêle-mêle.
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Pacers – Celtics : 100-119
- Sixers – Hornets : 98-109
- Wizards – Magic : 112-106
- Hawks – Heat : 91-115
- Knicks – Mavericks : 108-85
- Spurs – Rockets : 124-128
- Jazz – Cavs : 91-111
- Bulls – Nets : 112-138
- Kings – Lakers : 125-116
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Jaylen Brown et Jayson Tatum ont été très bons, le même soir, alors les Celtics ont gagné. Logique.
- Dennis Schroder a également été très bon.
- Malcolm Brogdon et Caris LeVert étaient de retour pour les Pacers.
- Joel Embiid était invaincu en 13 rencontres face aux Hornets, mais ce matin il ne l’est plus.
- La faute, notamment, à un Gordon Hayward beaucoup trop propre.
- Kyle Kuzma reste le franchise player des Wizards, même quand on lui vole des triples-doubles.
- Thomas Bryant a fait son retour à Washington après un an d’absence.
- Les Hawks ont encore été nuls, pas d’autre mot.
- R.J. Barrett a une nouvelle fois mené les Knicks à la victoire, face aux Mavs d’un Luka Doncic peu inspiré.
- Sekou Doumbouya est de retour aux Lakers.
- Gros derby texan, gros comme Eric Gordon, gros comme ses pourcentages à 3-points.
- Le Jazz n’en finit plus de décevoir et a pris une nouvelle rouste, face aux Cavs.
- Darius Garland a battu son record en carrière à la passe et il a même validé le premier triple-double de la dite carrière.
- Les Bulls ont tenu une mi-temps avant de s’écrouler face à un duo Kevin Durant / James Harden injouable.
- LeBron James et Malik Monk étaient trop seuls, et dans la plus grande tradition californienne les Kings ont donc tapé les Lakers grâce à un gros backcourt, un gros Barnes et un énorme Metu dans le money time.
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
✨ DREAM SHAKE ✨
Kyle Kuzma goes old school for the bucket
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
🔥 Jayson Tatum (3-3 3PM) is heating up early for the @celtics!
Jayson Tatum (3-3 3PM) is heating up early for the @celtics!
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Dennis Schroder with a tough snatch-back!
Dennis Schroder with a tough snatch-back!
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Gordon Hayward is 6-for-6 (15 PTS) at the end of 1st quarter on NBA League Pass!
Gordon Hayward is 6-for-6 (15 PTS) at the end of 1st quarter
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
🧊 Coast-to-coast🧊
The head-fake hesi clears the lane for Trae Young!
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
If you throw it up, Mitchell Robinson is going to throw it down!
If you throw it up, Mitchell Robinson is going to throw it down!
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
R.J. Hampton drops a HAMMER
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
🟢 Jaylen Brown has 20 points, and its not even halftime yet!
Jaylen Brown has 20 points, and its not even halftime yet!
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
RJ with the SLAM
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
✨ PERFECT ✨
Gordon Hayward is a perfect 9-for-9 from the field at the half!
Watch the @hornets on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/igO9IgqYkA
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
🗣 « Handing out a root beer float! »
Kyle Kuzma playing point-forward for the @WashWizards on NBA League Pass!
Kyle Kuzma playing point-forward for the @WashWizards
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Tyler Herro tracks it down 🚫
Tyler Herro tracks it down. The HUGE chasedown rejection keeps the @MiamiHEAT in front
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
A second look at the RJ Barret jam from our #PhantomCam
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
« Take what you want BIG FELLA! »
Joel Embiid has 23 PTS
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
For the first time since November, De'Andre Hunter is back in action and back in the box score with 13 PTS and 3 3PM
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Nerlens Noel locks down the paint for @nyknicks
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Kevin Porter Jr. does it ALL on this wild and-1
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
« Full Iceman in the building! » 🍇😳
Jalen Green soars into the ridiculous finger roll
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
🔄 Andre Drummond showing off the handles!
Andre Drummond showing off the handles!
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
💥 Miles Bridges just detonated!
Miles Bridges just detonated!
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
KJ coming through 💥
Martin throws it down on the @HoustonRockets break
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Solid effort, @SpursCoyote 😅@spurs / Rockets on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/qOEcAM8FgH
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
RJ goes reverse!
RJ Barrett: 24 PTS, 6 REB
RJ goes reverse! RJ Barrett: 24 PTS, 6 REB
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Josh Primo showing off the post moves
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
💧 Jordan Clarkson getting saucy on NBA League Pass!
Jordan Clarkson getting saucy
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
💥 LONNIE WALKER IV 💥
LONNIE WALKER IV. Going WAY UP for the two-handed throwdown
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Starting the scoring with a step-through 👀
DeMar gets on the board first!
#1 vs. #2 in the East NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/zsUkoqLEoU
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
LONZO 🆙
LONZO. ZACH. @chicagobulls attack the rack in transition
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Respect! #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/xQkal9QBHg
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
This Davion Mitchell crossover
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Lamar Stevens drops 13 PTS in the 3rd to fuel a 16-0 @cavs run!
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/6ibp6a41cY
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Talk about smooth 👀
Christian Wood extends the @HoustonRockets lead late
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Patty Mills is feeling it from distance 🎯
Patty Mills is feeling it from distance. 3-for-3 from 3 as the @BrooklynNets lead
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
🔥 Double-clutch 🔥
Double-clutch. Zach LaVine drives baseline for the big-time slam
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) grabs his first career triple-double with this bucket!
Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) grabs his first career triple-double with this bucket!
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
KPJ CLUTCH 💰
KPJ CLUTCH. Kevin Porter Jr. drains the deep triple to extend the @HoustonRockets lead
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Gordon Hayward was about his buckets in the @hornets win!
✅ 30 PTS (13-16 FGM)
✅ 4-4 3PM
✅ 7 AST
✅ 3 STL pic.twitter.com/idFwjYtRIc
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
RJ Barrett dropped his second-straight 30+ point game in the @nyknicks win at The Garden!
🏀 32 PTS & 7 REB
🏀 32 PTS & 7 REB pic.twitter.com/qxw0Spmu3B
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Pinpoint 🎯
KD zips in the bounce pass to Blake Griffin for his sixth assist of the night! @BrooklynNets lead
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
🔊🔊🔊
DeMar on the mic. @chicagobulls / Nets second half action
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Showtime 😎
Monk tosses it off the glass for LeBron on the @Lakers fast break!
LAL-SAC on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/oKgOTL1JL0
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
There’s just something about that James Harden stepback…
There's just something about that James Harden stepback... He's up to 19 PTS and 8 AST as the @BrooklynNets lead
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
31 PTS on 9-of-10 shooting. @TheofficialEG10's efficient scoring night fuels the @HoustonRockets to the road win!
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
🍀 Seeing Green 🍀
Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum combined for 67 points in the @celtics win!
🟢 Jayson Tatum: 33 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK
🟢 Jaylen Brown: 34 PTS, 5 REB, 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/1Lbi65ImMY
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) dished out a career-high 15 assist on his way to his 1st career triple-double!
⚔ 11 PTS | 10 REB | 15 AST
⚔ 11 PTS | 10 REB | 15 AST pic.twitter.com/9VSKxQsa7V
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
KD going to work for the triple 🎯
KD going to work for the triple. He's got a game-high 27 PTS and the @BrooklynNets have the lead heading into the fourth
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
LeBron ➡ Reaves 🤯
LeBron ➡ Reaves. A sensational behind-the-back dime
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
James Harden’s 16th dime of the night is definitely his best 😳
James Harden's 16th dime of the night is definitely his best. Going between the legs for the find as the @BrooklynNets lead
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Chimezie. Metu. CASH.
Chimezie. Metu. CASH. The CLUTCH bucket puts the @SacramentoKings up 7 late
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
KD leads the scoring charge with 27 PTS as the @BrooklynNets pick up the road win!
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Harden. Stepback. Splash. #PhantomCam
Harden. Stepback. Splash. James Harden cooks up 25 PTS, 7 REB and 16 AST to lead the @BrooklynNets to the dub.
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
@swipathefox propels the @SacramentoKings to a thrilling home win! 29 PTS
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
The @BrooklynNets take home the big W behind @JHarden13‘s HUGE night!
🔥 25 PTS, 7 REB and a season-high 16 AST 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z5num2I4N0
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
Joel Embiid has scored 30+ PTS in 8-straight games
Take a look back at some of his best plays from the historic streak! pic.twitter.com/r6lcmD2izS
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
KUUUUZ! Kyle Kuzma (19 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST) leads the way for the @WashWizards as they log their 3rd straight win!
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 12 PTS, 10 REB
Montrezl Harrell: 16 PTS, 8 REB pic.twitter.com/ytzi5TCPoh
— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2022
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h30 : Bucks – Warriors
- 2h : Grizzlies – Wolves
- 2h : Pelicans – Clippers
- 2h30 : Nets – Thunder
- 4h : Nuggets – Blazers