Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Kings ont encore battu les Lakers, et le pire c’est que ça n’étonne personne

LeBron James 3 novembre 2021

Des Kings euphoriques face à des Lakers trop dépendants de leur duo LeBron James… Malik Monk, forcément ça donne un résultat bizarrement… logique.

Encore une nuit torride qui se termine, encore un résumé gratos à l’heure du petit-déjeuner. Cette nuit en NBA ? Kyle Kuzma a une fois de plus fait des siennes, les Celtics ont respiré de nouveau, Joel Embiid a vu une grosse série s’arrêter, les Nets ont tapé du poing sur la table et les Kings sont presque la deuxième meilleure équipe de Californie. Allez, on envoie tout ça pêle-mêle.

# Les résultats de la nuit

  • Pacers – Celtics : 100-119
  • Sixers – Hornets : 98-109
  • Wizards – Magic : 112-106
  • Hawks – Heat : 91-115
  • Knicks – Mavericks : 108-85
  • Spurs – Rockets : 124-128
  • Jazz – Cavs : 91-111
  • Bulls – Nets : 112-138
  • Kings – Lakers : 125-116

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 13 janvier 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h30 : Bucks – Warriors
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Wolves
  • 2h : Pelicans – Clippers
  • 2h30 : Nets – Thunder
  • 4h : Nuggets – Blazers
