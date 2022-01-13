Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : James Harden est le meilleur ami de la TTFL quand il se transforme en chef d’orchestre

Par
Publié le
James Harden 13 janvier 2022

Russell Westbrook + Trae Young + Kyrie Irving + LaMelo Ball = James Harden, toi aussi apprends à compter avec la TrashTalk Fantasy League.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– James Harden : 57 points

– Gordon Hayward : 56 points

– Kevin Durant et Dejounte Murray : 54 points

– Eric Gordon : 53 points

– Jayson Tatum : 52 points

– Jaylen Brown : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– R.J. Barrett : 46 points

– Joel Embiid : 42 points

– Kyle Kuzma : 40 points

– Mitchell Robinson, Harrison Barnes et Lamar Stevens : 39 points

– LeBron James, De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk et Christian Wood : 38 points

– Dennis Schroder et Tyler Herro : 37 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Lauri Markkanen : 36 points

– Jae’Sean Tate : 34 points

– Zach LaVine, Evan Mobley et Patty Mills : 33 points

– Domantas Sabonis, Cole Anthony, Chimezie Metu, Day’Ron Sharpe et Montrezl Harrell : 32 points

– Terry Rozier, John Collins, Eric Paschall et Omer Yurtseven : 31 points

– Jakob Poeltl et Robin Lopez : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton et Darius Garland : 28 points

– Franz Wagner et Tobias Harris : 27 points

– Miles Bridges et Jalen Brunson : 26 points

– Kevin Porter Jr., Kevin Love et Caris LeVert : 25 points

– DeMar DeRozan et Lonzo Ball : 24 points

– Jarrett Allen, Myles Turner, Spencer Dinwiddie et Terrence Ross : 23 points

– Luka Doncic, Jordan Clarkson et Evan Fournier : 22 points

– Donovan Mitchell et Coby White : 21 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 20 points

# Les belles carottes

– Robert Williams III : 18 points

– LaMelo Ball : 17 points

– Jalen Green : 16 points

– Russell Westbrook, Trae Young, Tim Hardaway Jr., Mike Conley et Kyle Lowry : 14 points

– Buddy Hield : 13 points

– Kyrie Irving : 12 points

– Rui Hachimura et Duncan Robinson : 10 points

– Malcolm Brogdon et Lance Stephenson : 7 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 1 point

– Bradley Beal, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler, Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis, Clint Capela, Hassan Whiteside, Kelly Oubre Jr., Anthony Davis et Bam Adebayo : 0 point

– Rui Hachimura : – 1 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h30 : Bucks – Warriors
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Wolves
  • 2h : Pelicans – Clippers
  • 2h30 : Nets – Thunder
  • 4h : Nuggets – Blazers
