TrashTalk Fantasy League : James Harden est le meilleur ami de la TTFL quand il se transforme en chef d’orchestre

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– James Harden : 57 points
– Gordon Hayward : 56 points
– Kevin Durant et Dejounte Murray : 54 points
– Eric Gordon : 53 points
– Jayson Tatum : 52 points
– Jaylen Brown : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– R.J. Barrett : 46 points
– Joel Embiid : 42 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 40 points
– Mitchell Robinson, Harrison Barnes et Lamar Stevens : 39 points
– LeBron James, De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk et Christian Wood : 38 points
– Dennis Schroder et Tyler Herro : 37 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Lauri Markkanen : 36 points
– Jae’Sean Tate : 34 points
– Zach LaVine, Evan Mobley et Patty Mills : 33 points
– Domantas Sabonis, Cole Anthony, Chimezie Metu, Day’Ron Sharpe et Montrezl Harrell : 32 points
– Terry Rozier, John Collins, Eric Paschall et Omer Yurtseven : 31 points
– Jakob Poeltl et Robin Lopez : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton et Darius Garland : 28 points
– Franz Wagner et Tobias Harris : 27 points
– Miles Bridges et Jalen Brunson : 26 points
– Kevin Porter Jr., Kevin Love et Caris LeVert : 25 points
– DeMar DeRozan et Lonzo Ball : 24 points
– Jarrett Allen, Myles Turner, Spencer Dinwiddie et Terrence Ross : 23 points
– Luka Doncic, Jordan Clarkson et Evan Fournier : 22 points
– Donovan Mitchell et Coby White : 21 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 20 points
# Les belles carottes
– Robert Williams III : 18 points
– LaMelo Ball : 17 points
– Jalen Green : 16 points
– Russell Westbrook, Trae Young, Tim Hardaway Jr., Mike Conley et Kyle Lowry : 14 points
– Buddy Hield : 13 points
– Kyrie Irving : 12 points
– Rui Hachimura et Duncan Robinson : 10 points
– Malcolm Brogdon et Lance Stephenson : 7 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 1 point
– Bradley Beal, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler, Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis, Clint Capela, Hassan Whiteside, Kelly Oubre Jr., Anthony Davis et Bam Adebayo : 0 point
– Rui Hachimura : – 1 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h30 : Bucks – Warriors
- 2h : Grizzlies – Wolves
- 2h : Pelicans – Clippers
- 2h30 : Nets – Thunder
- 4h : Nuggets – Blazers