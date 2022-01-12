Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Bulls mettent des raclées et cimentent leur première place à l’Est, elle est pas belle la vie ?

Par
Publié le
vache qui rit 12 janvier 2022

Des Grizzlies inarrêtables, des Bulls sereins, Brandon Ingram et Kyle Kuzma trop chauds… voilà entre autres ce qu’il fallait retenir de cette nuit NBA.

Des Grizzlies qui n’en finissent plus d’étonner, des Bulls qui matelassent leur première place, Brandon Ingram et Kyle Kuzma qui donnent des sueurs à Rob Pelinka et des Clippers à deux visages, voilà – entre autres – ce qu’il fallait retenir de cette nouvelle nuit en NBA ? On vous résume tout ça ? Allez, vous connaissez le chemin.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

 

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

  • À retrouver en cliquant sur ce lien magique

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 12 janvier 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pacers – Celtics
  • 1h : Sixers – Hornets
  • 1h : Wizards – Magic
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Heat
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Mavericks
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Rockets
  • 3h : Jazz – Cavs
  • 4h : Bulls – Nets
  • 4h : Kings – Lakers
