Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Bulls mettent des raclées et cimentent leur première place à l’Est, elle est pas belle la vie ?

Des Grizzlies qui n’en finissent plus d’étonner, des Bulls qui matelassent leur première place, Brandon Ingram et Kyle Kuzma qui donnent des sueurs à Rob Pelinka et des Clippers à deux visages, voilà – entre autres – ce qu’il fallait retenir de cette nouvelle nuit en NBA ? On vous résume tout ça ? Allez, vous connaissez le chemin.
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Bulls – Pistons : 133-87
- Pelicans – Wolves : 128-125
- Grizzlies – Warriors : 116-108
- Raptors – Suns : 95-99
- Wizards – Thunder : 122-118
- Clippers – Nuggets : 87-85
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Brandon Ingram a rentré le shoot de la nuit face aux Wolves, accessoirement le shoot de la gagne.
- Enorme raclée des Bulls face à des Pistons en redescente après leur gros match de la veille. Défaites des Bucks et des Nets hier, victoire en marchant cette nuit, disons que ce début de semaine est parfait pour les leaders de l’Est.
- Les Grizzlies ont une nouvelle fois été très impressionnants et ont tapé les Warriors histoire de passer à dix victoires de suite. Faut qu’on en parle non ?
- D’ailleurs on en parle juste ici, comme par hasard.
- Ce n’était donc pas un rêve, Klay Thompson est bien de retour et il a scoré 14 points en 20 minutes dans la défaite des Dubs.
- Les Raptors ont pour leur part vu leur série de victores se stopper face à des Suns qui n’étaient pas venus trier les lentilles.
- Si Kyle Kuzma continue son bazar, il va finir All-Star, MVP et Hall Of Famer.
- A noter que ses deux collègues Kentavious Caldwell-Pope et Montrezl Harrell se sont empoignés à la mi-temps, dans la plus grande tradition des Wizards.
- Les Clippers ont été très nuls, puis ils ont été très bons, et ils ont donc battu les Nuggets. Un match… bizarre.
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
Coming off of his 27 point 22 rebound performance, Kyle Kuzma is 5-5 FGM for 11 PTS for the @WashWizards on NBA League Pass!
Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/KoAAPa4rNY
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
This move from SGA is so smooth!
Watch the @okcthunder on NBA League Pass⤵https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/XXAovbAq6A
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
Tre Mann can get the cookies on the top shelf!
Watch the @okcthunder on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/OxibfjogTH
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
Let ’em know, Trez! pic.twitter.com/vBFueYxdNX
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
2nd game back…Klay getting to the hoop on @NBATV!
No. 1 Warriors vs. red-hot Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/3n0Y3asGC3
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
✈️ Ja up to 13 early on @NBATV ✈️ pic.twitter.com/MxlgrxJzRb
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
Jose Alvarado gets the steal and leaves it for Garrett Temple!
Watch the @PelicansNBA on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/FT775DAUFU
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
Rui goes Reverse!
Watch the @WashWizards on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/PlzVtYphoR
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
Ja up, Ziaire Williams down!@memgrizz rolling on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/ovqliYHWSA
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
🌶 Pascal Siakam is up to 18 points for the @Raptors on NBA League Pass!
Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/p7RzJKQ6i7
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
Trezz ties it up for the Wizards on this jam!@okcthunder: 114@WashWizards: 114
3:13 remaining in the 4th on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/yWOqHX3eTm
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
KCP with the CLUTCH 3 for the @WashWizards !
25.5 remaining in the 4th on NBA League Pass⤵ https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/4rmaubBAos
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
Steph handles into the 3.
Steph handles into the dime.
He’s up to 18, 9 and 9 on @NBATV! pic.twitter.com/jiGrlE7dNx
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
Count it!@warriors 74@memgrizz 73
Good one on NBA TV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/oZoaiYcB2p
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
21 for Ja.
Grizzlies seeking 10 straight…they lead by 1 vs. GSW on @NBATV. pic.twitter.com/k9S2QkxyNp
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
Ja Morant lobs it up…Ziaire Williams throws it down for a career-high 17 points!@memgrizz 101@warriors 98
6 minutes left: https://t.co/rTTQ9EtLON pic.twitter.com/fZJJNDTTd6
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
🔥 Tyus Jones is 5-5 from deep 🔥
Grizzlies up 7 with 3:00 left on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/NSoUh7TpNY
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
C L U T C H!
Brandon Ingram knocks it down for the @PelicansNBA WIN! pic.twitter.com/C57bQyEUj3
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
Another look at Brandon Ingram’s (@B_Ingram13) game-winning three pointer for the @PelicansNBA! pic.twitter.com/2IExAexBvA
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
Point Center!
Jokic is dropping dimes early and often for the @nuggets on @NBATV! pic.twitter.com/1w9jpNcwAk
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
Jeff Green soars for the SLAM!
Watch Now on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/SGoeGmxBRN
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
The @LAClippers are on a 21-3 run including this dime from Amir Coffey on @NBATV! pic.twitter.com/kOaihZWtwa
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
🏀 Brandon Ingram (@B_Ingram13) dropped 19 of his 33 points in the 2nd half and added a game-winner to top it off for the @PelicansNBA! #WBD
33 PTS | 9 AST pic.twitter.com/WN6GLlN9ay
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
BJ Boston with the fake and the SLAM!@nuggets: 66@LAClippers: 62
9:50 remaining on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/j9O6kISmWg
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
🔥 @kylekuzma went for 29 PTS (12-17 FGM) for the @WashWizards as he logs his 8th straight 20+ point game! pic.twitter.com/ISmaeA69vw
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
Reggie Jackson knocks down the 3 to take the lead for the @LAClippers after being down as much as 25!
Watch Now on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/5kNtgU4AGm
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
🤯 Reggie Jackson!
The @LAClippers are rallying on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/UvBc5Y63wL
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
AMIR COFFEY 🔂 NICOLAS BATUM
Back to back 3’s to put the @LAClippers up 5 on @NBATV ! pic.twitter.com/nBYYNaTgn9
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻
29 points, 8 assists for @JaMorant pushes the @memgrizz winning streak to double digits! pic.twitter.com/KUcOh1jdVH
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
Ja puts the finishing touches on the @memgrizz 10TH WIN IN A ROW! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JaK3WlNn47
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Spencer Dinwiddie (22 PTS, 10 AST, 2 STL) drops a double-double to power the @WashWizards to the victory at home!
Kyle Kuzma: 29 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 32 PTS, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/V9eK6BLJ5p
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2022
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
- À retrouver en cliquant sur ce lien magique
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pacers – Celtics
- 1h : Sixers – Hornets
- 1h : Wizards – Magic
- 1h30 : Hawks – Heat
- 1h30 : Knicks – Mavericks
- 2h30 : Spurs – Rockets
- 3h : Jazz – Cavs
- 4h : Bulls – Nets
- 4h : Kings – Lakers