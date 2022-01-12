TrashTalk Fantasy League : si Devin Booker veut des cours de basket, il peut toujours demander à Aaron Gordon

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Brandon Ingram : 56 points
– Aaron Gordon : 50 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 49 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Stephen Curry : 44 points
– Ja Morant, Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns et Kyle Kuzma : 43 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 42 points
– Tyus Jones : 40 points
– Spencer Dinwiddie : 39 points
– Lonzo Ball : 37 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Nikola Vucevic, Anthony Edwards et Amir Coffey : 36 points
– Josh Hart : 35 points
– Chris Paul : 34 points
– Deandre Ayton : 33 points
– Josh Giddey et Brandon Clarke : 31 points
– Jonas Valanciunas et Darius Bazley : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Pascal Siakam : 27 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 25 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr., Luguentz Dort et Montrezl Harrell : 24 points
– Zach LaVine : 23 points
– Fred VanVleet : 22 points
– OG Anunoby : 20 points
# Les belles carottes
– Devin Booker : 18 points
– Klay Thompson : 17 points
– Andrew Wiggins et Reggie Jackson : 13 points
– Saddiq Bey : 11 points
– Rui Hachimura : 10 points
– Marcus Morris : 8 points
– Cade Cunningham : 7 points
– Desmond Bane : 6 points
– Bradley Beal, Draymond Green et Scottie Barnes : 0 point
– Donte DiVincenzo et Pat Connaughton : – 9 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pacers – Celtics
- 1h : Sixers – Hornets
- 1h : Wizards – Magic
- 1h30 : Hawks – Heat
- 1h30 : Knicks – Mavericks
- 2h30 : Spurs – Rockets
- 3h : Jazz – Cavs
- 4h : Bulls – Nets
- 4h : Kings – Lakers