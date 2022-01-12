Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : si Devin Booker veut des cours de basket, il peut toujours demander à Aaron Gordon

tête 22 juillet 2020

La violence de ce titre n’aura d’égal que le seum de ceux qui ont pris Devin Booker cette nuit en TrashTalk Fantasy League.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Brandon Ingram : 56 points

– Aaron Gordon : 50 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 49 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Stephen Curry : 44 points

– Ja Morant, Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns et Kyle Kuzma : 43 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 42 points

– Tyus Jones : 40 points

– Spencer Dinwiddie : 39 points

– Lonzo Ball : 37 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Nikola Vucevic, Anthony Edwards et Amir Coffey : 36 points

– Josh Hart : 35 points

– Chris Paul : 34 points

– Deandre Ayton : 33 points

– Josh Giddey et Brandon Clarke : 31 points

– Jonas Valanciunas et Darius Bazley : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Pascal Siakam : 27 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 25 points

– Jaren Jackson Jr., Luguentz Dort et Montrezl Harrell : 24 points

– Zach LaVine : 23 points

– Fred VanVleet : 22 points

– OG Anunoby : 20 points

# Les belles carottes

– Devin Booker : 18 points

– Klay Thompson : 17 points

– Andrew Wiggins et Reggie Jackson : 13 points

– Saddiq Bey : 11 points

– Rui Hachimura : 10 points

– Marcus Morris : 8 points

– Cade Cunningham : 7 points

– Desmond Bane : 6 points

– Bradley Beal, Draymond Green et Scottie Barnes : 0 point

– Donte DiVincenzo et Pat Connaughton : – 9 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pacers – Celtics
  • 1h : Sixers – Hornets
  • 1h : Wizards – Magic
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Heat
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Mavericks
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Rockets
  • 3h : Jazz – Cavs
  • 4h : Bulls – Nets
  • 4h : Kings – Lakers
