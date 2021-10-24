Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Grizzlies trop forts pour Paul George, les Pistons pas assez forts au basket-ball

Pas vraiment ouf fut cette nuit de basket, avec un énorme Evan Mobley pour débuter la soirée, un non moins énorme Clippers – Grizzlies pour la terminer, et entre les deux il fallait être fort pour ne pas rompicher. Comme vous le savez ici on est des costauds, alors on a tenu le choc et on vous a même complié un petit best-of de la nuit. Allez, zou, et ensuite on file à la boulange.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Cavaliers – Hawks : 101-95

Pacers – Heat : 102-91

Raptors – Mavericks : 95-103

Bulls – Pistons : 82-97

Wolves – Pelicans : 96-89

Spurs – Bucks : 111-121

Blazers – Suns : 134-105

Clippers – Grizzlies : 114-120

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

Les Cavs ont décroché leur première victoire de la saison face aux Hawks

Merci Ricky Rubio et merci Evan Mobley, auteur de son premier match référence face à Clint Capela et sa horde de Faucons

Les Pacers ont enfin réussi à gagner un match cette saison, à l’issue d’une belle bagarre avec le Heat

Tyler Herro en a planté 30, mais en face l’abnégation des paysans a fini par payer

Luka Doncic a posé un 27/9/12 en marchant

Tim Hardaway Jr. a claqué un 7/11 du parking

OG Anunoby en a planté 20 avant la mi-temps et 3 après

Les Pistons ont été absolument dégueulasses face aux Bulls

Les Bulls qui sont d’ailleurs à 3-0, comme Vincent Candela le 12 juillet 1998.

Les Wolves sont également invaincus après leur victoire face aux Pelicans

Du coup les Pels sont à 0-3, comme Cesar Sampaio le 12 juillet 1998.

Les Spurs ont encore montré de très bonnes choses malgré leur défaite face aux Bucks

Damian Lillard a marqué ses deux premiers tirs du parking cette saison

Et les Blazers ont démoli des Suns en back-to-back

Paul George a été phénoménal face aux Grizzlies avec 41 points et 10 rebonds à 15/25 au tir

Mais les Grizzlies sont vraiment solides, genre vraiment solides

Mention spéciale à un ja Morant toujours incroyable, un Jaren Jackson Jr. solide et clutch et un Desmond Bane sur le point de laisser Dillon Brooks à vie sur le banc

Impossible de ne pas terminer par l’info de la nuit : Gerard Tarin a été drafté par le Hustle de Memphis en G League

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

Jarrett Allen to the RIM 😤@cavs and Hawks NOW on NBA LP! pic.twitter.com/6MXhpwwQdY — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2021

Chris Duarte is off to a HOT start on NBA TV 🔥#NBARooks 💻: https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/ervtCKrbK2 — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2021

Reddish goes to the reverse 👀@ATLHawks and Cavaliers midway through Q3 on NBA LP! 📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/tbVk3ZLsP7 — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2021

Ricky finds the Rookie 💪 Evan Mobley has 17 PTS, 11 REB and 4 BLK on NBA LP! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/9e7ELhp3mc — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2021

Battling in the paint 😤 Jimmy Butler muscles inside for the and-1 on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/qmPaajw6KB — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2021

🗣 « BEAST MODE! » OG Anunoby throws it down in traffic on NBA LP! pic.twitter.com/jn0mUItaY7 — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Big KAT with the big SLAM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oc6Jj6C0xp — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Baseline up & under! Keldon Johnson gets the tough shot to fall on NBA LP. pic.twitter.com/pBN1UbjsXo — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Ricky Rubio drops 23 PTS, 6 REB and 8 AST to lead the @cavs to their first win of the season! pic.twitter.com/zIFG8mLZJD — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Right through the wickets 👀 Precious Achiuwa finds FVV with the nice dish inside! 📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/69r1Hn4K4f — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Malcolm Brogdon gets the runner to go! The @Pacers and Heat are trading buckets late on NBA LP! 📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/TQ2C4W6D6N — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Herro ball 🔥 Tyler Herro ties the game and is up to 30 PTS! pic.twitter.com/cOwzSzkd7V — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Alex Caruso comes up with the block from behind🚫@chicagobulls and Pistons Q4 action on NBA LP! 📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/PWBSl2DeWA — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Karl-Anthony Towns going to work 💼 He’s got 25 PTS for the @Timberwolves on NBA LP. pic.twitter.com/bR3mJyvwU2 — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

The bank is OPEN 💰 D’Angelo Russell extends the @Timberwolves lead on NBA LP! pic.twitter.com/Mevn33a70a — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Duarte: 19 PTS, 5 REB

Brodgon: 18 PTS, 14 REB@Pacers: win ✅ The guards get it done in the Pacers’ home-opener! pic.twitter.com/EottBxCwgN — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

✨ 27 PTS, 9 REB, 12 AST ✨@luka7doncic leads the way in the @dallasmavs‘ comeback dub! pic.twitter.com/1fPOpDIusw — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

HARTENSTEIN HAMMER 🔨@LAClippers and Grizzlies live on NBA LP! pic.twitter.com/ekfO4qmuKs — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Terance Mann with the fancy dish inside 👀 pic.twitter.com/FWQGNIIzhS — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Reggie Jackson tosses in the buzzer-beater!@LAClippers lead at the half on NBA LP. pic.twitter.com/xpVAtcLnbj — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

🚨 Nassir Little at the buzzer 🚨 📺: NBA TV pic.twitter.com/gGdhSfQlZ0 — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

30 PTS off the bench 🔥@raf_tyler with back-to-back big scoring outings to open the season! pic.twitter.com/on8rehXZ45 — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Ja Morant gets crafty for the bucket 🤯 pic.twitter.com/c3HEl9YM5E — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

PG pulls up 🎯 He’s up to 31 PTS heading into the fourth on NBA LP! pic.twitter.com/WhyYtXXlUD — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Eric Bledsoe gets the HUGE rejection 😤 pic.twitter.com/ho63DwRUgq — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

CJ McCollum heats up for 28 PTS and 6 3PM in the @trailblazers first win of the season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Z4cxWG71O8 — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

🔥 41 FOR PAUL GEORGE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UECJIqmy7I — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

Jaren Jackson Jr. seals the win for the @memgrizz 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WEK4BQgFwD — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Evan Mobley (17 PTS, 11 REB, 4 BLK) notches his first career double-double to lift the @cavs to their first win of the season! Ricky Rubio: 23 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST

Kevin Love: 12 PTS, 6 REB

Jarrett Allen: 11 PTS, 14 REB pic.twitter.com/2wYlsLaPCM — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2021

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

A retrouver en cliquant sur ce lien magique (ça arrive)

# Le programme de ce soir

22h : Nets – Hornets

1h : Knicks – Magic

1h : Rockets – Celtics

1h : Thunder – Sixers

3h : Kings – Warriors

3h30 : Lakers – Grizzlies

Une de plus comme dirait l’autre, et on enchaine sans plus attendre avec trois heures de route pour aller taper un match de Départementale… en extérieur. Vida loca, en espérant ne pas tweeter en direct de l’hôpital ce soir.