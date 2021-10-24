Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Grizzlies trop forts pour Paul George, les Pistons pas assez forts au basket-ball

Par
Publié le

Un gros Evan Mobley pour débuter la soirée, un énorme Clippers – Grizzlies pour la finir, et entre les deux… pas grand chose, mais assez pour vous préparer un joli résumé.

 Source image : YouTube

Pas vraiment ouf fut cette nuit de basket, avec un énorme Evan Mobley pour débuter la soirée, un non moins énorme Clippers – Grizzlies pour la terminer, et entre les deux il fallait être fort pour ne pas rompicher. Comme vous le savez ici on est des costauds, alors on a tenu le choc et on vous a même complié un petit best-of de la nuit. Allez, zou, et ensuite on file à la boulange.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

  • Les Cavs ont décroché leur première victoire de la saison face aux Hawks
  • Merci Ricky Rubio et merci Evan Mobley, auteur de son premier match référence face à Clint Capela et sa horde de Faucons
  • Les Pacers ont enfin réussi à gagner un match cette saison, à l’issue d’une belle bagarre avec le Heat
  • Tyler Herro en a planté 30, mais en face l’abnégation des paysans a fini par payer
  • Luka Doncic a posé un 27/9/12 en marchant
  • Tim Hardaway Jr. a claqué un 7/11 du parking
  • OG Anunoby en a planté 20 avant la mi-temps et 3 après
  • Les Pistons ont été absolument dégueulasses face aux Bulls
  • Les Bulls qui sont d’ailleurs à 3-0, comme Vincent Candela le 12 juillet 1998.
  • Les Wolves sont également invaincus après leur victoire face aux Pelicans
  • Du coup les Pels sont à 0-3, comme Cesar Sampaio le 12 juillet 1998.
  • Les Spurs ont encore montré de très bonnes choses malgré leur défaite face aux Bucks
  • Damian Lillard a marqué ses deux premiers tirs du parking cette saison
  • Et les Blazers ont démoli des Suns en back-to-back
  • Paul George a été phénoménal face aux Grizzlies avec 41 points et 10 rebonds à 15/25 au tir
  • Mais les Grizzlies sont vraiment solides, genre vraiment solides
  • Mention spéciale à un ja Morant toujours incroyable, un Jaren Jackson Jr. solide et clutch et un Desmond Bane sur le point de laisser Dillon Brooks à vie sur le banc
  • Impossible de ne pas terminer par l’info de la nuit : Gerard Tarin a été drafté par le Hustle de Memphis en G League

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

  • A retrouver en cliquant sur ce lien magique (ça arrive)

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 22h : Nets – Hornets
  • 1h : Knicks – Magic
  • 1h : Rockets – Celtics
  • 1h : Thunder – Sixers
  • 3h : Kings – Warriors
  • 3h30 : Lakers – Grizzlies

Une de plus comme dirait l’autre, et on enchaine sans plus attendre avec trois heures de route pour aller taper un match de Départementale… en extérieur. Vida loca, en espérant ne pas tweeter en direct de l’hôpital ce soir. 

Related Items:, , , ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top