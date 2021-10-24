TrashTalk Fantasy League : Paul George grand vainqueur d’une nuit bien calme, enfin vainqueur on se comprend

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Paul George : 63 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 51 points
– Steven Adams : 40 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Ricky Rubio et Doug McDermott : 39 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo et C.J. McCollum : 38 points
– Luka Doncic et Jaren Jackson Jr. : 37 points
– Ja Morant, Evan Mobley et Tim Hardaway Jr. : 36 points
– Saddiq Bey, Brandon Ingram et Nikola Vucevic : 35 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Bam Adebayo et Khris Middleton : 34 points
– OG Anunoby, De’Anthony Melton et DeMar DeRozan : 33 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 31 points
– Trae Young, Domantas Sabonis et Tyler Herro : 30 points
– Devin Booker et Damian Lillard : 29 points
– Scottie Barnes et Alex Caruso : 28 points
– Jakob Poeltl : 27 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Cam Reddish : 26 points
– Jarrett Allen, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Edwards et Malcolm Brogdon : 25 points
– Jimmy Butler, Norman Powell et Kristaps Porzingis : 24 points
– Jusuf Nurkic : 23 points
– Clint Capela : 22 points
– Fred VanVleet, Mikal Bridges, Dejounte Murray et Keldon Johnson : 21 points
– Lonzo Ball : 20 points
– Duncan Robinson : 19 points
– Chris Duarte : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– Reggie Jackson : 16 points
– Zach LaVine et Chris Paul : 14 points
– Patrick Williams : 13 points
– Deandre Ayton et John Collins : 12 points
– Gary Trent Jr. : 11 points
– Malik Beasley : 10 points
– Collin Sexton et Jerami Grant : 9 points
– De’Andre Hunter et Nickeil Alexander-Walker : 6 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 5 points
– Goran Dragic : 4 points
– Myles Turner et D’Angelo Russell : 2 points
– Devonte’ Graham : 1 point
– Darius Garland et Kyle Lowry : 0 point
– Kevin Huerter : – 2 points
# programme de ce soir
- 22h : Nets – Hornets
- 1h : Knicks – Magic
- 1h : Rockets – Celtics
- 1h : Thunder – Sixers
- 3h : Kings – Warriors
- 3h30 : Lakers – Grizzlies