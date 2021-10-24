Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Paul George grand vainqueur d’une nuit bien calme, enfin vainqueur on se comprend

Paul George

63 points cette nuit pour Paul George en TrashTalk Fantasy League, soit 49 de plus que Zach LaVine par exemple. Deux picks deux ambiances.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. 

# Ils ont cartonné

– Paul George : 63 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 51 points

– Steven Adams : 40 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Ricky Rubio et Doug McDermott : 39 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo et C.J. McCollum : 38 points

– Luka Doncic et Jaren Jackson Jr. : 37 points

– Ja Morant, Evan Mobley et Tim Hardaway Jr. : 36 points

– Saddiq Bey, Brandon Ingram et Nikola Vucevic : 35 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Bam Adebayo et Khris Middleton : 34 points

– OG Anunoby, De’Anthony Melton et DeMar DeRozan : 33 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 31 points

– Trae Young, Domantas Sabonis et Tyler Herro : 30 points

– Devin Booker et Damian Lillard : 29 points

– Scottie Barnes et Alex Caruso : 28 points

– Jakob Poeltl : 27 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Cam Reddish : 26 points

– Jarrett Allen, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Edwards et Malcolm Brogdon : 25 points

– Jimmy Butler, Norman Powell et Kristaps Porzingis : 24 points

– Jusuf Nurkic : 23 points

– Clint Capela : 22 points

– Fred VanVleet, Mikal Bridges, Dejounte Murray et Keldon Johnson : 21 points

– Lonzo Ball : 20 points

– Duncan Robinson : 19 points

– Chris Duarte : 18 points

# Les belles carottes

– Reggie Jackson : 16 points

– Zach LaVine et Chris Paul : 14 points

– Patrick Williams : 13 points

– Deandre Ayton et John Collins : 12 points

– Gary Trent Jr. : 11 points

– Malik Beasley : 10 points

– Collin Sexton et Jerami Grant : 9 points

– De’Andre Hunter et Nickeil Alexander-Walker : 6 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 5 points

– Goran Dragic : 4 points

– Myles Turner et D’Angelo Russell : 2 points

– Devonte’ Graham : 1 point

– Darius Garland et Kyle Lowry  : 0 point

– Kevin Huerter : – 2 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 22h : Nets – Hornets
  • 1h : Knicks – Magic
  • 1h : Rockets – Celtics
  • 1h : Thunder – Sixers
  • 3h : Kings – Warriors
  • 3h30 : Lakers – Grizzlies
