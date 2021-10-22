Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Stephen Curry en a planté 45 et les Bucks en ont pris 42, on appelle ça des fortunes diverses

Trois matchs seulement cette nuit et trois… drôles de matchs. Deux blow-outs pour commencer avec notamment un tabassage en règle des champions en titre par le Heat, puis un festival Curryen pour finir la nuit. On reprend doucement le rythme mais certains l’ont déjà retrouvé beaucoup plus vite que nous.
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Hawks – Mavericks : 113-87
- Heat – Bucks : 137-95
- Warriors – Clippers : 115-113
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- La NBA a révélé la suite et fin de la liste des 75 Greatest, et comme prévu le sel est présent, notamment en France
- De’Andre Hunter a étouffé Luka Doncic et les Hawks ont été très solides face à Dallas
- Les Bucks n’ont mis qu’un seul tir en dix minutes lors du premier quart-temps face au Heat
- Du coup le Heat a tabassé les Bucks au premier quart-temps
- Du coup le Heat a tabassé les Bucks tout court
- Nicolas Batum était absent face aux Warriors
- Cet espèce de grand malade de Stephen Curry a lâché 25 pions à 9/9 dont 5/5 du parking AU PREMIER QUART-TEMPS
- Paul George lui a bien répondu dans le deuxième
- Mais au final c’est le Chef qui a eu le dernier mot et a offert une deuxième victoire aux Dubs cette saison
# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée
Trae from deep.
Trae to Clint.
Trae Young’s favorite lob targets with an alley-oop connection of their own!
Poole from Steph range.
Stephen Curry has 20 points.
« Why are they stunned? They should be used to these type of performances. »
Paul George up to 16 in the 2Q 🔥
The handle & finish.. Steph has 35!
🔊 Paul George mic’d up on TNT!
Draymond scores. Paul George answers.@warriors 113@LAClippers 112
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h : Cavs – Hornets
- 1h : Magic – Knicks
- 1h : Wizards – Pacers
- 1h30 : Sixers – Nets
- 1h30 : Celtics – Raptors
- 2h : Bulls – Pelicans
- 2h : Rockets – Thunder
- 3h : Nuggets – Suns
- 4h : Lakers – Suns
- 4h : Kings – Jazz
Petite nuit de NBA, parfois ça ne fait pas de mal, mais tout de même quelques dingueries et conclusions hâtives à tirer des trois rencontres disputées. Pour les amateurs de sensation forte ce sera encore plus fou ce soir avec une nuit de dix matchs, alors vite, vite à la sieste ou vite, vite au boulot pour les plus téméraires, et nous on se dit à ce soir pour voir Joel Embiid déguster la raquette des Nets avec un délicieux Chianti.