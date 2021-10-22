Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Stephen Curry en a planté 45 et les Bucks en ont pris 42, on appelle ça des fortunes diverses

Par
Publié le
Bam Adebayo 22 octobre 2021

Les champions en titre qui se mangent une raclée par le Heat, Steph Curry en mode MVP et De’Andre Hunter en mode DPOY, envoyez le résumé de la nuit NBA !

Trois matchs seulement cette nuit et trois… drôles de matchs. Deux blow-outs pour commencer avec notamment un tabassage en règle des champions en titre par le Heat, puis un festival Curryen pour finir la nuit. On reprend doucement le rythme mais certains l’ont déjà retrouvé beaucoup plus vite que nous.

# Les résultats de la nuit

  • Hawks – Mavericks : 113-87
  • Heat – Bucks : 137-95
  • Warriors – Clippers : 115-113

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Cavs – Hornets
  • 1h : Magic – Knicks
  • 1h : Wizards – Pacers
  • 1h30 : Sixers – Nets
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Raptors
  • 2h : Bulls – Pelicans
  • 2h : Rockets – Thunder
  • 3h : Nuggets – Suns
  • 4h : Lakers – Suns
  • 4h : Kings – Jazz

Petite nuit de NBA, parfois ça ne fait pas de mal, mais tout de même quelques dingueries et conclusions hâtives à tirer des trois rencontres disputées. Pour les amateurs de sensation forte ce sera encore plus fou ce soir avec une nuit de dix matchs, alors vite, vite à la sieste ou vite, vite au boulot pour les plus téméraires, et nous on se dit à ce soir pour voir Joel Embiid déguster la raquette des Nets avec un délicieux Chianti.

