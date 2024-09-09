Alors que la saison NBA ne reprend que dans un mois et demi, la hype semble plus forte que jamais à New York. Il suffisait d’être à Central Park hier soir avec Jalen Brunson et Josh Hart pour s’en rendre compte…

Copains comme cochons, Brunson et Hart ont pris l’habitude de tourner un podcast ensemble : le Roommates Show. Mais en cette intersaison 2024 qui commence à être un peu longue, surtout pour les fans toujours impatients des Knicks, les deux potes formés à Villanova ont voulu marquer le coup. Au lieu de tourner en visio, rendez-vous en live à Central Park !

Thank you, New York. We love you. pic.twitter.com/RSQwxbM7zL

— Roommates Show (@Roommates__Show) September 8, 2024

Plus de 4 000 personnes se sont déplacés pour assister au “Roommates Show Block Party”, et l’ambiance avait l’air épique. Entre les “F*ck Joel Embiid” à l’unisson, la présence de plusieurs stars sur scène et les excentricités du duo Brunson – Hart, la Knicks Nation s’est clairement amusée à Central Park. Et la pluie n’a pas suffi à gâcher la fête.

Parmi les personnalités qui se sont pointées, on a eu sans grande surprise Mikal Bridges, nouveau membre des Nova Knicks. Le régional de l’étape Stephon Marbury était également de la partie, tout comme le rappeur Action Bronson, l’acteur J.B. Smoove et même Jon Stewart (animateur TV) ! Oz Pearlman a lui enchaîné les tours de magie comme Jalen Brunson enchaîne les cartons sur les parquets.

Quelques highlights de la soirée de Jalen Brunson et Josh Hart

New York Or Nowhere @Roommates__Show pic.twitter.com/SJThMyjyNo

— Matt Hillman (@matthillman_) September 8, 2024

.@jalenbrunson1 walkout last night at the @Roommates__Show was 🔥

Salute to the Captain! 🫡

Show had everything! Was great to be apart of this moment! pic.twitter.com/uV1xQWnBfV

— The Knicks Recap (@TheKnicksRecap) September 8, 2024

I had a great time tonight at the @Roommates__Show Live Block Party. One downside of the night was not being able to catch a good pic of @matthillman_ because his back was to my side of the stage.😢 But I got @mikal_bridges, @jalenbrunson1 & @joshhart. pic.twitter.com/2K3Bu12pge

— Kāsha Monique (@Kasha_Monique) September 8, 2024

JON STEWART IS TRYING TO FIGHT @AtlasPharaoh BECAUSE HE CALLED JOSH HART OUT ON NOT MAKING FREE THROWS 😭 pic.twitter.com/2BahVnuCGk

— Mill Media (@millsportsmedia) September 8, 2024

The crowd tonight is 4,000+ and I have to say the crowd has had energy all night!@Roommates__Show yall killed this. pic.twitter.com/ITQaPqnPjk

— Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) September 8, 2024

One of the best performances we’ve ever seen @OzTheMentalist 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qYpgqQln8c

— Roommates Show (@Roommates__Show) September 8, 2024

Live from the Block Party 🔥@ActionBronson pic.twitter.com/gmKqrNth3F

— Roommates Show (@Roommates__Show) September 8, 2024

We got @StarburyMarbury in the building at the @Roommates__Show! So glad he’s back in the fold with the #Knicks! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QCxgpPr9fA

— Cilin Philip (@Cilin22) September 8, 2024

MVP chants for our captain, @jalenbrunson1 pic.twitter.com/DZ8qyVChH2

— Roommates Show (@Roommates__Show) September 7, 2024

“F**K EMBIID” chants in Central Park🗣️ pic.twitter.com/IWENPaMsIn

— Roommates Show (@Roommates__Show) September 8, 2024

La connexion entre les Nova Knicks et leurs fans fait plaisir à voir. Il y a aujourd’hui une vraie culture, une réelle identité, et une énergie commune à New York. On n’imagine même pas le boxon que ça va être au Madison Square Garden quand la saison NBA va reprendre le 22 octobre prochain…

Source texte : The Roommates Show