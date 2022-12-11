Voilà une nuit de plus dans le rétro et pas mal de choses à raconter dans le récap du matin. Le café et les croissants sont prêts ? Allez, on vous file les infos.

LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT

Heat – Spurs : 111-115

Wizards – Clippers : 107-114

Pacers – Nets : 133-136

Cavaliers – Thunder : 110-102

Bulls – Mavs : 144-115

Warriors – Celtics : 123-107

Nuggets – Jazz : 115-110

Blazers – Wolves : 124-118

CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR

Le Top pick en TTFL : Nikola Jokic

QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT

🔥 Damian Lillard & Anfernee Simons poured on the buckets, finishing with 67 points combined in the @trailblazers W! #RipCity @Dame_Lillard: 36 PTS, 8 AST, 2 STL@AnferneeSimons: 31 PTS, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/FYZvYzFuxS — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022

🃏 31 PTS | 12 REB | 14 AST | 4 BLK Nikola Jokic became put on a masterful performance in the @nuggets W, becoming just the 6th player in NBA History with at least 80 triple-doubles! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/AFfc1ayak6 — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022

Congrats to Nikola Jokic of the @nuggets on recording his 80th career triple-double! He becomes just the 6th player in NBA History with 80 or more career triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/4M97aiDDey — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022

💦 SPLASH BROS 💦 Steph & Klay each dropped 30+ points to lead the @warriors to the win in a rematch of last szn’s NBA Finals! #DubNation@StephenCurry30: 32 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 6 3PM@KlayThompson: 34 PTS, 5 REB, 2 STL, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/MJKys1yM53 — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022

“Just the love I got. This is something I’ve been waiting for for 4 years.” ♥ John Wall got his 💐 tonight in DC. pic.twitter.com/pn5igK0AhO — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022

🆙 Jonathan Kuminga’s bounce is something serious! NBA Finals rematch live now on ABC pic.twitter.com/EnxcnFPJHx — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022

🔥 @24_camthomas took over in Q4, going off 21 of his career-high 33 PTS to lift the @BrooklynNets to the comeback win! #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/gNC8NQL3Ga — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022

SHEESH! Aaron Gordon 🔨 UTA 52 | DEN 61, Halftime on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/ss8nyHgZJm — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022

Batum drills a triple to give the @LAClippers a 3-point lead! The Clippers lead by 3 with 15.9 remaining in Q4 on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/BEId6YEYtW — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022

DAY’RON SHARPE POWERS DOWN A POSTER 🔥 BKN/IND 4-point game in Q4 on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/IYPozxGFFU — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022

💥 Andre Drummond throws down a pair of HUGE slams! DAL – CHI Q2 live now on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/9NGmua8d5M — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022

