Résumé de la nuit

Résumé de la nuit en NBA : Nikola Jokic et Jamal Murray repoussent le Jazz, 80e triple-double en carrière pour le Joker

Par
Publié le
Nikola Jokic Nuggets Résumé de la nuit 11 décembre 2022

Nikola Jokic, un soir comme un autre au boulot.

Source image : NBA League Pass

Voilà une nuit de plus dans le rétro et pas mal de choses à raconter dans le récap du matin. Le café et les croissants sont prêts ? Allez, on vous file les infos. 

LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT 

CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR

Le Top pick en TTFL : Nikola Jokic

Le Top 10 : juste ici

QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT

LE CLASSEMENT

Conférence Est 11 décembre 2022

Conférence Ouest 11 décembre 2022

LES RENCONTRES DE LA NUIT PROCHAINE :

  • 21h30 : Pelicans – Suns
  • 0h : Sixers – Hornets
  • 0h : Knicks – Kings
  • 0h : Pistons – Lakers
  • 0h : Magic – Raptors
  • 0h30 : Hawks – Bulls
  • 1h : Rockets – Bucks
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top