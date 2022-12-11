Voilà une nuit de plus dans le rétro et pas mal de choses à raconter dans le récap du matin. Le café et les croissants sont prêts ? Allez, on vous file les infos.
LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT
- Heat – Spurs : 111-115
- Wizards – Clippers : 107-114
- Pacers – Nets : 133-136
- Cavaliers – Thunder : 110-102
- Bulls – Mavs : 144-115
- Warriors – Celtics : 123-107
- Nuggets – Jazz : 115-110
- Blazers – Wolves : 124-118
CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR
- Le Heat a encore failli à domicile, cette fois face aux Spurs. La crise couve-t-elle à Miami ?
- Malgré 8 absents dont leurs trois All-Stars, les Nets vont gagner à Indiana. Pas si mal ces petits jeunes à Brooklyn.
- Le choc de la nuit a abouti à la victoire sérieuse des Warriors face aux Celtics. Les Splash Brothers ont sorti l’artillerie lourde pour l’occasion.
- Nikola Jokic et Jamal Murray ont repoussé une équipe du Jazz bien amoindrie mais pourtant très accrocheuse. Le Joker en a profité pour valider un 80ème triple-double en carrière.
- Sans Luka Doncic, les Mavs ont totalement coulé à Chicago dans un match qui était déjà fini… à la mi-temps. La lulu-dépendance encore et toujours.
- Damian Lillard et Anfernee Simons ont joué au pyromane du scoring pour repousser les Wolves dans l’Oregon.
- Les Cavs ont battu le Thunder sans Donovan Mitchell, malgré une petite frayeur en début de money time.
- Les Clippers sont allés gagner à Washington grâce à un grand Paul George et un Nicolas Batum très clutch en fin de match.
Le Top pick en TTFL : Nikola Jokic
Le Top 10 : juste ici
QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT
🔥 Damian Lillard & Anfernee Simons poured on the buckets, finishing with 67 points combined in the @trailblazers W! #RipCity @Dame_Lillard: 36 PTS, 8 AST, 2 STL@AnferneeSimons: 31 PTS, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/FYZvYzFuxS
— NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022
🃏 31 PTS | 12 REB | 14 AST | 4 BLK
Nikola Jokic became put on a masterful performance in the @nuggets W, becoming just the 6th player in NBA History with at least 80 triple-doubles! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/AFfc1ayak6
— NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022
Congrats to Nikola Jokic of the @nuggets on recording his 80th career triple-double!
He becomes just the 6th player in NBA History with 80 or more career triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/4M97aiDDey
— NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022
💦 SPLASH BROS 💦
Steph & Klay each dropped 30+ points to lead the @warriors to the win in a rematch of last szn’s NBA Finals! #DubNation@StephenCurry30: 32 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 6 3PM@KlayThompson: 34 PTS, 5 REB, 2 STL, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/MJKys1yM53
— NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022
“Just the love I got. This is something I’ve been waiting for for 4 years.”
♥ John Wall got his 💐 tonight in DC. pic.twitter.com/pn5igK0AhO
— NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022
🆙 Jonathan Kuminga’s bounce is something serious!
NBA Finals rematch live now on ABC pic.twitter.com/EnxcnFPJHx
— NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022
🔥 @24_camthomas took over in Q4, going off 21 of his career-high 33 PTS to lift the @BrooklynNets to the comeback win! #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/gNC8NQL3Ga
— NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022
SHEESH! Aaron Gordon 🔨
UTA 52 | DEN 61, Halftime on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/ss8nyHgZJm
— NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022
Batum drills a triple to give the @LAClippers a 3-point lead!
The Clippers lead by 3 with 15.9 remaining in Q4 on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/BEId6YEYtW
— NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022
DAY’RON SHARPE POWERS DOWN A POSTER 🔥
BKN/IND 4-point game in Q4 on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/IYPozxGFFU
— NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022
💥 Andre Drummond throws down a pair of HUGE slams!
DAL – CHI Q2 live now on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/9NGmua8d5M
— NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2022
LE CLASSEMENT
LES RENCONTRES DE LA NUIT PROCHAINE :
- 21h30 : Pelicans – Suns
- 0h : Sixers – Hornets
- 0h : Knicks – Kings
- 0h : Pistons – Lakers
- 0h : Magic – Raptors
- 0h30 : Hawks – Bulls
- 1h : Rockets – Bucks