C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Nikola Jokic : 65 points
– Tyrese Haliburton : 63 points
– Kristaps Porzingis : 56 points
– DeMar DeRozan et Paul George : 54 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Damian Lillard : 50 points
– Rudy Gobert et Kyle Kuzma : 49 points
– Stephen Curry : 48 points
– Jamal Murray et Spencer Dinwiddie : 47 points
– Jimmy Butler et Cam Thomas : 45 points
– Jaylen Brown et Klay Thompson : 44 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 42 points
– Jarrett Allen et Edmond Sumner : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Anthony Edwards, Evan Mobley et Day’Ron Sharpe : 38 points
– Anfernee Simons, Aleksej Pokusevski et Kelly Olynyk : 37 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 36 points
– Markieff Morris : 35 points
– Josh Giddey : 34 points
– Tyler Herro, D’Angelo Russell, Romeo Langford, Patty Mills et Marcus Morris Sr. : 33 points
– Christian Wood, Jordan Goodwin et Nickeil Alexander-Walker : 32 points
– Kyle Anderson : 31 points
– Zach Collins : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Keldon Johnson et Malcolm Brogdon : 28 points
– Devin Vassell : 27 points
– Josh Hart : 26 points
– Jerami Grant et Caris LeVert : 25 points
– Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry et Zach LaVine : 24 points
– Jusuf Nurkic : 23 points
– Myles Turner, Bam Adebayo, Buddy Hield et Bennedict Mathurin : 22 points
– Darius Garland, Jordan Poole et Marcus Smart : 21 points
– Tre Jones : 19 points
– Jayson Tatum et Aaron Gordon : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Draymond Green et John Wall : 13 points
– Bruce Brown Jr. : 8 points
– Ivica Zubac : 6 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 3 points
– Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins, Michael Porter Jr., Collin Sexton, Ben Simmons, Jakob Poeltl, Luguentz Dort, Lauri Markkanen et Mike Conley : 0 point
– Dorian Finney-Smith : – 5 points
# Programme de ce soir
- 21h30 : Pelicans – Suns
- 0h : Sixers – Hornets
- 0h : Knicks – Kings
- 0h : Pistons – Lakers
- 0h : Magic – Raptors
- 0h30 : Hawks – Bulls
- 1h : Rockets – Bucks