TrashTalk Fantasy League : Jayson Tatum n’est pas un franchise player, contrairement à Cam Thomas et Edmond Sumner

Jayson Tatum 28 novembre 2022

“J’ai décidé de léguer mes talents à Jaylen Brown”.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Nikola Jokic : 65 points

– Tyrese Haliburton : 63 points

– Kristaps Porzingis : 56 points

– DeMar DeRozan et Paul George : 54 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Damian Lillard : 50 points

– Rudy Gobert et Kyle Kuzma : 49 points

– Stephen Curry : 48 points

– Jamal Murray et Spencer Dinwiddie : 47 points

– Jimmy Butler et Cam Thomas : 45 points

– Jaylen Brown et Klay Thompson : 44 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 42 points

– Jarrett Allen et Edmond Sumner : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Anthony Edwards, Evan Mobley et Day’Ron Sharpe : 38 points

Anfernee Simons, Aleksej Pokusevski et Kelly Olynyk : 37 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 36 points

– Markieff Morris : 35 points

– Josh Giddey : 34 points

– Tyler Herro, D’Angelo Russell, Romeo Langford, Patty Mills et Marcus Morris Sr. : 33 points

– Christian Wood, Jordan Goodwin et Nickeil Alexander-Walker : 32 points

– Kyle Anderson : 31 points

– Zach Collins : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Keldon Johnson et Malcolm Brogdon : 28 points

– Devin Vassell : 27 points

– Josh Hart : 26 points

– Jerami Grant et Caris LeVert : 25 points

– Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry et Zach LaVine : 24 points

– Jusuf Nurkic : 23 points

– Myles Turner, Bam Adebayo, Buddy Hield et Bennedict Mathurin : 22 points

– Darius Garland, Jordan Poole et Marcus Smart : 21 points

– Tre Jones : 19 points

– Jayson Tatum et Aaron Gordon : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Draymond Green et John Wall : 13 points

– Bruce Brown Jr. : 8 points

– Ivica Zubac : 6 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 3 points

– Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins, Michael Porter Jr., Collin Sexton, Ben Simmons, Jakob Poeltl, Luguentz Dort, Lauri Markkanen et Mike Conley : 0 point

–  Dorian Finney-Smith : – 5 points

# Programme de ce soir

  • 21h30 : Pelicans – Suns
  • 0h : Sixers – Hornets
  • 0h : Knicks – Kings
  • 0h : Pistons – Lakers
  • 0h : Magic – Raptors
  • 0h30 : Hawks – Bulls
  • 1h : Rockets – Bucks
