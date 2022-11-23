Du suspense, des rebondissements, des perfs historiques… pas mal pour quatre petites rencontres au programme. Vous avez préféré dormir cette nuit ? Pas grave, on vous raconte tout dans le gros résumé.

LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT

Sixers – Nets : 115-106

Grizzlies – Kings : 109-113

Nuggets – Pistons : 108-110

Suns – Lakers : 115-105

CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR

LE TOP PICK EN TTFL : Anthony Davis

QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT

37 PTS

21 REB

5 STL

5 BLK Anthony Davis was unbelievable tonight, posting his FOURTH 30+ point and 15+ rebound game in a row. He becomes only the second Laker in history to record 35+ PTS, 20+ REB, and 5+ BLK in a game, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5 times). pic.twitter.com/BFZULyfR81 — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022

AD records his 5th block of the night! 🚫💪 He now has 37 PTS, 21 REB, 5 STL, 5 BLK pic.twitter.com/OYhrROQkt0 — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022

The @SacramentoKings last 7 games: W

W

W

W

W

W

W 7 straight is their longest winning streak since 2004. pic.twitter.com/hAECLjKr3v — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022

De’Aaron Fox tonight in the Kings’ 7th straight win: 32 PTS

8 REB

6 AST

4 STL

5 3PM Sacramento’s longest winning streak since 2004 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hLADoKIHhm — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022

Ja. And-one. CLUTCH. Kings-Grizzlies is down to the WIRE right now on the NBA App! 📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/ZCIbZwMGz9 — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022

Ja from the LOGO 🤯 Grizzlies trail by 7 with minutes remaining in Q4 on the NBA App. 📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/RX6LBmuaAw — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022

Bruce Brown throws it DOWN off the Jokic assist! DEN-DET is tied at 40 in Q2 on the NBA App 📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/qOmyQlSYdp — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022

💪 sequence from Ben Simmons on this block and dunk. Sixers lead the Nets by 10 in Q2 on TNT pic.twitter.com/IEOtHl8FuU — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022

LE CLASSEMENT

