Du suspense, des rebondissements, des perfs historiques… pas mal pour quatre petites rencontres au programme. Vous avez préféré dormir cette nuit ? Pas grave, on vous raconte tout dans le gros résumé.
LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT
- Sixers – Nets : 115-106
- Grizzlies – Kings : 109-113
- Nuggets – Pistons : 108-110
- Suns – Lakers : 115-105
CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR
- Ben Simmons a retrouvé les Sixers et les Nets n’ont pas tenu la distance face à l’équipe… C de Philly. Pas très glorieux pour Brooklyn.
- Les Kings ont encore gagné, septième victoire de rang, une première depuis 2004. TrashTalk Curse ou pas, les copains de De’Aaron Fox grimpent vers les sommets à l’Ouest.
- Malgré un Anthony Davis XXXXXXXL et historique, les Lakers rechutent à Phoenix. Toujours aucune victoire pour L.A. hors de ses bases.
- Denver a récupéré Nikola Jokic et Jamal Murray, et pourtant Denver a perdu à domicile contre… Detroit. Aaron Gordon a raté le tir de l’égalisation dans les dernières secondes, mais les Nuggets vont longtemps regretter leur début de quatrième quart-temps. Joli coup pour Bojan Bogdanovic et sa bande de Pistons.
LE TOP PICK EN TTFL : Anthony Davis
QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT
37 PTS
21 REB
5 STL
5 BLK
Anthony Davis was unbelievable tonight, posting his FOURTH 30+ point and 15+ rebound game in a row.
He becomes only the second Laker in history to record 35+ PTS, 20+ REB, and 5+ BLK in a game, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5 times). pic.twitter.com/BFZULyfR81
— NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022
AD records his 5th block of the night! 🚫💪
He now has 37 PTS, 21 REB, 5 STL, 5 BLK pic.twitter.com/OYhrROQkt0
— NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022
The @SacramentoKings last 7 games:
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
7 straight is their longest winning streak since 2004. pic.twitter.com/hAECLjKr3v
— NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022
De’Aaron Fox tonight in the Kings’ 7th straight win:
32 PTS
8 REB
6 AST
4 STL
5 3PM
Sacramento’s longest winning streak since 2004 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hLADoKIHhm
— NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022
Ja. And-one. CLUTCH.
Kings-Grizzlies is down to the WIRE right now on the NBA App!
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/ZCIbZwMGz9
— NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022
Ja from the LOGO 🤯
Grizzlies trail by 7 with minutes remaining in Q4 on the NBA App.
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/RX6LBmuaAw
— NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022
Bruce Brown throws it DOWN off the Jokic assist!
DEN-DET is tied at 40 in Q2 on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/qOmyQlSYdp
— NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022
💪 sequence from Ben Simmons on this block and dunk.
Sixers lead the Nets by 10 in Q2 on TNT pic.twitter.com/IEOtHl8FuU
— NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022
LE CLASSEMENT
LES RENCONTRES DE LA NUIT PROCHAINE :
- 1h : Cavs – Blazers
- 1h : Hornets – Sixers
- 1h : Pacers – Wolves
- 1h30 : Hawks – Kings
- 1h30 : Heat – Wizards
- 1h30 : Celtics – Mavs
- 1h30 : Raptors – Nets
- 2h : Bucks – Bulls
- 2h : Spurs – Pelicans
- 2h : Thunder – Nuggets
- 3h : Jazz – Pistons
- 4h : Warriors – Clippers