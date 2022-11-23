Résumé de la nuit

Résumé de la nuit en NBA : malgré le retour de Nikola Jokic et Jamal Murray, Denver chute à la maison contre Detroit

Par
Publié le
Nikola Jokic Nuggets 23 novembre 2022 résumé de la nuit

Nikola Jokic battu pour son retour au jeu.

Source image : YouTube

Du suspense, des rebondissements, des perfs historiques… pas mal pour quatre petites rencontres au programme. Vous avez préféré dormir cette nuit ? Pas grave, on vous raconte tout dans le gros résumé.

LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT 

CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR

 

LE TOP PICK EN TTFL : Anthony Davis

LE TOP 10 : juste ici

 

QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT

LE CLASSEMENT

Classement Conférence Est 23 novembre 2022

Classement Conférence Ouest 23 novembre 2022

LES RENCONTRES DE LA NUIT PROCHAINE :

  • 1h : Cavs – Blazers
  • 1h : Hornets – Sixers
  • 1h : Pacers – Wolves
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Kings
  • 1h30 : Heat – Wizards
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Mavs
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Nets
  • 2h : Bucks – Bulls
  • 2h : Spurs – Pelicans
  • 2h : Thunder – Nuggets
  • 3h : Jazz – Pistons
  • 4h : Warriors – Clippers
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top