C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# Ils ont cartonné
– Anthony Davis : 83 points
– Nikola Jokic : 58 points
– De’Aaron Fox : 56 points
– Ja Morant : 49 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Mikal Bridges : 42 points
– Paul Reed : 41 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Jaren Jackson Jr., Harrison Barnes : 35 points
– Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton : 34 points
– Ben Simmons, De’Anthony Melton : 33 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 32 points
– Tobias Harris : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Devin Booker, Kyrie Irving, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon : 27 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 25 points
– Russell Westbrook : 22 points
– Dillon Brooks : 17 points
– Jamal Murray : 15 points
# Les belles carottes
– Cameron Payne : 10 points
– Jaden Ivey : 8 points
– Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James, Desmond Bane, Cade Cunningham : 0 point
– Bones Hyland : – 4 points
# Programme de ce soir
- 1h : Cavs – Blazers
- 1h : Hornets – Sixers
- 1h : Pacers – Wolves
- 1h30 : Hawks – Kings
- 1h30 : Heat – Wizards
- 1h30 : Celtics – Mavs
- 1h30 : Raptors – Nets
- 2h : Bucks – Bulls
- 2h : Spurs – Pelicans
- 2h : Thunder – Nuggets
- 3h : Jazz – Pistons
- 4h : Warriors – Clippers