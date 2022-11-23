Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Anthony Davis sort le grand jeu avec 83 points !

Par
Publié le
Anthony Davis Lakers 4 décembre 2021

Anthony Davis en TTFL, toujours une sacrée dinguerie.

Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Anthony Davis : 83 points

– Nikola Jokic : 58 points

– De’Aaron Fox : 56 points

– Ja Morant : 49 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Mikal Bridges : 42 points

– Paul Reed : 41 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Jaren Jackson Jr., Harrison Barnes : 35 points

– Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton : 34 points

– Ben Simmons, De’Anthony Melton : 33 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 32 points

– Tobias Harris : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Devin Booker, Kyrie Irving, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon : 27 points

– Domantas Sabonis : 25 points

– Russell Westbrook : 22 points

– Dillon Brooks : 17 points

– Jamal Murray : 15 points

# Les belles carottes

– Cameron Payne : 10 points

– Jaden Ivey : 8 points

– Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James, Desmond Bane, Cade Cunningham : 0 point

– Bones Hyland : – 4 points

# Programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Cavs – Blazers
  • 1h : Hornets – Sixers
  • 1h : Pacers – Wolves
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Kings
  • 1h30 : Heat – Wizards
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Mavs
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Nets
  • 2h : Bucks – Bulls
  • 2h : Spurs – Pelicans
  • 2h : Thunder – Nuggets
  • 3h : Jazz – Pistons
  • 4h : Warriors – Clippers
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top