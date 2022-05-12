D’un côté, on avait un Celtics – Bucks au sommet et de l’autre un possible dernier match entre Warriors et Grizzlies. Si Milwaukee a arraché la victoire dans les ultimes instants au terme d’un inattendu comeback, Golden State s’est de son côté complètement raté. Allez, c’est l’heure du résumé de la night !

# Les résultats de la nuit

Celtics – Bucks : 107-110

Grizzlies – Warriors : 134-95

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Jaylen Brown explodes baseline for 2! Game 5 underway on TNT#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/tTRVkPUbtZ — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2022

Jrue with the vision to Grayson!@Bucks 28@celtics 26 End of 1Q on TNT pic.twitter.com/9UEHc3LmmL — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2022

Marcus Smart is 3-3 from 3 in the 3rd!@celtics 83@Bucks 72 Late 3Q on TNT pic.twitter.com/OSy8PXoqkH — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022

JAYLEN BROWN ARE YOU KIDDING ME? 25 in the game. 16 in the 3rd. Celtics lead entering Q4 on TNT pic.twitter.com/r4CAj45RlV — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022

Wesley Matthews makes the @Bucks 4-4 from deep in the 4th… 4-point game on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/j7vREuYRkg — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022

AL HORFORD FLIES IN FOR THE PUTBACK 🤯 2 MINUTES LEFT. GET TO TNT. pic.twitter.com/StYtWu7cC1 — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022

GIANNIS FOR 3.

JRUE FOR 3. WE ARE TIED. 37 seconds left on TNT pic.twitter.com/ZUop8x3Kbn — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022

BOBBY PORTIS GRABS THE MISSED FREE THROW TO PUT MILWAUKEE ON TOP! 11.4 left on TNT pic.twitter.com/eeBFKZq0yQ — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022

« Steph Curry is a cheat code. » Back-to-back threes for #30… Game 5 underway on TNT pic.twitter.com/KPwQry9HWN — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022

De’Anthony Melton is feeling it! His back-to-back threes help Memphis close the 1Q on a 9-0 run 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wReylQ1VqF — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022

9-0 @memgrizz run… they are ROLLING in Game 5!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/5iqfFFrd6H — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022

DESMOND BANE AND-1. 14-0 GRIZZLIES RUN ON TNT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QZ6cLgVck4 — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022

JJJ from deep.

On repeat.@memgrizz keep rolling on TNT pic.twitter.com/lMqejTTSWx — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le bracket des Playoffs

# Le programme de ce soir