Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Bucks en mode remontada, les Grizzlies en mode démontada, à chacun sa manière de faire

Par
Publié le
Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Résumé NBA 12 mai 2022

La belle opération pour Giannis et les Bucks.

Source image : NBA League Pass

D’un côté, on avait un Celtics – Bucks au sommet et de l’autre un possible dernier match entre Warriors et Grizzlies. Si Milwaukee a arraché la victoire dans les ultimes instants au terme d’un inattendu comeback, Golden State s’est de son côté complètement raté. Allez, c’est l’heure du résumé de la night ! 

# Les résultats de la nuit 

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit 

# Le Top 10 de la nuit 

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit 

# Le bracket des Playoffs

# Le programme de ce soir 

  • 1h : Sixers – Heat
  • 3h30 : Mavs – Suns
