D’un côté, on avait un Celtics – Bucks au sommet et de l’autre un possible dernier match entre Warriors et Grizzlies. Si Milwaukee a arraché la victoire dans les ultimes instants au terme d’un inattendu comeback, Golden State s’est de son côté complètement raté. Allez, c’est l’heure du résumé de la night !
# Les résultats de la nuit
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Les Bucks ont un coeur de champion et s’offrent un succès décisif à Boston dans le money time.
- Jrue Holiday a été sur courant-alternatif mais il a assuré quand il le fallait, c’est ça être décisif.
- Giannis a encore posé une soirée monstrueuse : 40 points et 11 rebonds, c’est pas donné à tout le monde.
- Les Grizzlies privés de Ja Morant ont écrabouillé des Warriors aux abonnés absents. Au final ? +39 pour les Oursons, aïe.
- La bande de Memphis a par la même occasion vécu une soirée historique.
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
Jaylen Brown explodes baseline for 2!
Game 5 underway on TNT#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/tTRVkPUbtZ
— NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2022
Jrue with the vision to Grayson!@Bucks 28@celtics 26
End of 1Q on TNT pic.twitter.com/9UEHc3LmmL
— NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2022
24-8 @celtics run on TNT 🔥
TD Garden is ROCKIN’! pic.twitter.com/xHCppDtM0x
— NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2022
Marcus Smart is 3-3 from 3 in the 3rd!@celtics 83@Bucks 72
Late 3Q on TNT pic.twitter.com/OSy8PXoqkH
— NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022
JAYLEN BROWN ARE YOU KIDDING ME?
25 in the game. 16 in the 3rd.
Celtics lead entering Q4 on TNT pic.twitter.com/r4CAj45RlV
— NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022
Wesley Matthews makes the @Bucks 4-4 from deep in the 4th… 4-point game on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/j7vREuYRkg
— NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022
AL HORFORD FLIES IN FOR THE PUTBACK 🤯
2 MINUTES LEFT. GET TO TNT. pic.twitter.com/StYtWu7cC1
— NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022
GIANNIS FOR 3.
JRUE FOR 3.
WE ARE TIED.
37 seconds left on TNT pic.twitter.com/ZUop8x3Kbn
— NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022
BOBBY PORTIS GRABS THE MISSED FREE THROW TO PUT MILWAUKEE ON TOP!
11.4 left on TNT pic.twitter.com/eeBFKZq0yQ
— NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022
« Steph Curry is a cheat code. »
Back-to-back threes for #30… Game 5 underway on TNT pic.twitter.com/KPwQry9HWN
— NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022
De’Anthony Melton is feeling it!
His back-to-back threes help Memphis close the 1Q on a 9-0 run 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wReylQ1VqF
— NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022
9-0 @memgrizz run… they are ROLLING in Game 5!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/5iqfFFrd6H
— NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022
DESMOND BANE AND-1.
14-0 GRIZZLIES RUN ON TNT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QZ6cLgVck4
— NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022
JJJ from deep.
On repeat.@memgrizz keep rolling on TNT pic.twitter.com/lMqejTTSWx
— NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022
The @memgrizz force Game 6!@jarenjacksonjr: 21 points, 4 threes@DBane0625: 21 points, 4 threes@1Tyus: 21 points, 4 threes pic.twitter.com/coIZvereEH
— NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h : Sixers – Heat
- 3h30 : Mavs – Suns