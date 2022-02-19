All-Star Weekend

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : le All-Star Weekend a débuté, c’était plutôt cool et ça pourrait l’être encore plus ce soir

Jalen Suggs 19 février 2022

Les gamins de NBA ont fait le show hier soir à l’occasion du Rising Stars, parfait apéritif à un All-Star Weekend qui s’annonce complètement fou !

Trois matchs de basket, trois vrais matchs, un top pick qui gagne son premier trophée et un concours de tirs d’ores et déjà rentré dans les annales. Envoyez le gros résumé de cette première soirée du All-Star Weekend !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Les highlights de la nuit

# Le programme de ce soir

  • Taco Bell Skills Challenge
  • 3-points Contest
  • Slam Dunk Contest
