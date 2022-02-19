Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : le All-Star Weekend a débuté, c’était plutôt cool et ça pourrait l’être encore plus ce soir

Trois matchs de basket, trois vrais matchs, un top pick qui gagne son premier trophée et un concours de tirs d’ores et déjà rentré dans les annales. Envoyez le gros résumé de cette première soirée du All-Star Weekend !
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Rising Stars : victoire de la Team Barry
- Clutch Challenge : victoire de Desmond Bane et Tyrese Haliburton
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Le nouveau format du Rising Stars nous a plutôt beaucoup plu
- Scottie Barnes s’est tapé la honte de sa vie sur un concours de tirs.
- Cade Cunningham a gagné un trophée, on espère pour lui que ce ne sera pas le dernier
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
#RufflesCelebGame LIVE NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/G82gbes2dx
Anderson Varejao defeats Myles Garrett in the Ruffles 4-Point Shooting Contest, earning $4,000 for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund!
Every shot made from behind the RIDGE 4-point line during the #RufflesCelebGame will generate an additional $4,000 for @tmcf_hbcu. pic.twitter.com/w2BQQt8Lkr
Who’s the smoother shot creator? @kanebrown x @alextoussaint25 #RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/nrrCTsdtl9
🔊 @machinegunkelly on playing in the #RufflesCelebGame in his home town!
Watch on ESPN pic.twitter.com/1fnjSkvgY2
Does 🏈 defense translate to 🏀?
Myles Garrett thinks so.#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/G654EM4dFx
ALEX TOUSSAINT IS PUTTING ON A SHOW 🔥#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qWTijJr3nl
Gianmarco Tamberi is an Olympic Gold Medal high jumper for a reason 🤯🤯🤯#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/XnK7fiifD1
SOUND ON to hear @machinegunkelly greet « The Wonder Years » actor @EJWilliams_42 💯#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/0x4cFf3EAY
WHATS POPPIN?
Jack Harlow pulls up from behind the RIDGE 4-point line during the #RufflesCelebGame on ESPN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nbxncHYfyL
Jack Harlow outlet 👀
Myles Garrett hammer 🔨#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/robOvZ5oFr
Crissa Jackson drops the DIME to Myles Garrett!#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/SHfknKGycP
Some #RufflesCelebGame sound as Myles Garrett was having fun with MGK after his big block on ESPN 😅 pic.twitter.com/cU4l6Q0wtb
Forget passing like Stockton… @jackharlow is shooting like him too 🎯#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/viC8FSH3CC
Your #RufflesCelebGame MVP… @alextoussaint25! pic.twitter.com/IU9hdHw6Wr
Jalen Suggs 360…his @OrlandoMagic and Team Worthy teammate Cole Anthony is HYPED!#CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/4VTYvJGMIe
« That’s what they came to see… Ant Man take flight! » ✈️#CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/COgX7rGv0f
Cole Anthony caps a 15-4 run to put Team Worthy ahead… first team to 50 advances to the final round! 🍿
Team Worthy: 40
Team Isiah: 39#CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/B64u9Oenct
Jalen Green has 20 🔥
Tied at 46… the Final Target Score is 50!#CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/iV2pn2V4rS
JALEN SUGGS OFF THE BACKBOARD TO COLE ANTHONY!!!
Next bucket wins.#CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/NXiijp23k3
Saddiq Bey with the clutch block to keep Team Isiah in it!
NEXT BUCKET WINS in Round 1 of #CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/D9FoBfOlay
« Desmond Bane with ice in his veins! »
This #CloroxClutch free throw sends Team Isiah to the final round of #CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/88ogiestxd
The #1 pick is going to work in #CloroxRisingStars on TNT!
Team Barry: 16
Team Payton: 16
Final Target Score: 50 pic.twitter.com/V6qVVEnnjq
11 points and 4 dimes for Cade on TNT! #CloroxRisingStars
Team Barry: 31
Team Payton: 28
Final Target Score: 50 pic.twitter.com/kQO67SvV30
« I TOLD Y’ALL »
Euro-steps, spin moves, deep threes, @alextoussaint25 was in his BAG earning the #RufflesCelebGame MVP! pic.twitter.com/27pBtXASbh
🥇 Olympic Gold Medalist @gianmarcotamber & 3x 🏈 Pro Bowler @Flash_Garrett showed off their ELITE BOUNCE throwing down HUGE dunks in the #RufflesCelebGame! pic.twitter.com/LN1Ol7llEZ
Team Barry and @cavs teammates Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley get the Cleveland crowd hyped!
Team Barry: 41
Team Payton: 38
First to 50 advances on TNT. #CloroxRisingStars pic.twitter.com/I9WbEQaQTa
🚨 Jae’Sean Tate takes it to the rack for the win! 🚨
Team Barry advances to the #CloroxRisingStars Final, where they’ll face Team Isiah following the #CloroxClutch Challenge on TNT. pic.twitter.com/UO4Twm2BJe
Josh Giddey and Evan Mobley start out 4 for 4, and Mobley banks it in to cap off a strong opening round of the #CloroxClutch challenge! pic.twitter.com/U21vxMZhTY
Tyrese Haliburton and Desmond Bane finish in under 40 seconds to win the #CloroxClutch Challenge! pic.twitter.com/cuTNrmnciC
#GLeagueIgnite Michael Foster Jr. and Jaden Hardy went head-to-head with some of the @NBA best young stars in the #CloroxClutch Challenge! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/fL5cA4SRPU
Precious Achiuwa is on fire! 🔥
He’s up to 13 points in the #CloroxRisingStars final…Team Isiah is 7 points away from the winning Target Score of 25 on TNT. pic.twitter.com/pmc79M5bks
JAE’SEAN. AND-1.
Team Barry 20, Team Isiah 18…first to 25 wins #CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/uQVJ1qjsc6
Cold. Blooded. Cade.
After 13 points in Game 1…Cade Cunningham knocks down the clutch triple to bring Team Barry to within 1 point of winning #CloroxRisingStars on TNT! pic.twitter.com/mgNpEk7THo
Franz Wagner’s #CloroxClutch free throw completes a 13-2 closing run for Team Barry…they are your #CloroxRisingStars champions! pic.twitter.com/ZaeGknZ5MC
🔊 Hear from the tournament MVP Cade Cunningham and Team Barry coach & GM Rick Barry after winning #CloroxRisingStars! pic.twitter.com/F3V1Bn9wS0
Tyrese Maxey and Scottie Barnes kept it positive during the #CloroxClutch Challenge! 😊 pic.twitter.com/xdpeb4FEmF
The #CloroxRisingStars MVP trophy is going to the D!@CadeCunningham_ of the @DetroitPistons earns the MVP as he fueled Team Barry to the win in the #CloroxRisingStars Tourney! pic.twitter.com/FnY4s1O41u
Team Barry won game 1 of the #CloroxRisingStars tourney fueled by the #CloroxClutch play Jae’Sean Tate hitting the game-winner.
Not to be outdone, Cade Cunningham showed up big in game 2 to secure the #CloroxRisingStars MVP and the tourney win for Team Barry! pic.twitter.com/cDsw1ujCgD
# Les highlights de la nuit
# Le programme de ce soir
- Taco Bell Skills Challenge
- 3-points Contest
- Slam Dunk Contest