Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : le All-Star Weekend a débuté, c’était plutôt cool et ça pourrait l’être encore plus ce soir

Trois matchs de basket, trois vrais matchs, un top pick qui gagne son premier trophée et un concours de tirs d’ores et déjà rentré dans les annales. Envoyez le gros résumé de cette première soirée du All-Star Weekend !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Anderson Varejao defeats Myles Garrett in the Ruffles 4-Point Shooting Contest, earning $4,000 for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund! Every shot made from behind the RIDGE 4-point line during the #RufflesCelebGame will generate an additional $4,000 for @tmcf_hbcu. pic.twitter.com/w2BQQt8Lkr — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

🔊 @machinegunkelly on playing in the #RufflesCelebGame in his home town! Watch on ESPN pic.twitter.com/1fnjSkvgY2 — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Does 🏈 defense translate to 🏀? Myles Garrett thinks so.#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/G654EM4dFx — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

ALEX TOUSSAINT IS PUTTING ON A SHOW 🔥#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qWTijJr3nl — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Gianmarco Tamberi is an Olympic Gold Medal high jumper for a reason 🤯🤯🤯#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/XnK7fiifD1 — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

WHATS POPPIN? Jack Harlow pulls up from behind the RIDGE 4-point line during the #RufflesCelebGame on ESPN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nbxncHYfyL — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Jack Harlow outlet 👀

Myles Garrett hammer 🔨#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/robOvZ5oFr — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Crissa Jackson drops the DIME to Myles Garrett!#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/SHfknKGycP — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Some #RufflesCelebGame sound as Myles Garrett was having fun with MGK after his big block on ESPN 😅 pic.twitter.com/cU4l6Q0wtb — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Forget passing like Stockton… @jackharlow is shooting like him too 🎯#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/viC8FSH3CC — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Jalen Suggs 360…his @OrlandoMagic and Team Worthy teammate Cole Anthony is HYPED!#CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/4VTYvJGMIe — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

« That’s what they came to see… Ant Man take flight! » ✈️#CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/COgX7rGv0f — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Cole Anthony caps a 15-4 run to put Team Worthy ahead… first team to 50 advances to the final round! 🍿 Team Worthy: 40

Team Isiah: 39#CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/B64u9Oenct — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Jalen Green has 20 🔥 Tied at 46… the Final Target Score is 50!#CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/iV2pn2V4rS — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

JALEN SUGGS OFF THE BACKBOARD TO COLE ANTHONY!!! Next bucket wins.#CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/NXiijp23k3 — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Saddiq Bey with the clutch block to keep Team Isiah in it! NEXT BUCKET WINS in Round 1 of #CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/D9FoBfOlay — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

« Desmond Bane with ice in his veins! » This #CloroxClutch free throw sends Team Isiah to the final round of #CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/88ogiestxd — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

The #1 pick is going to work in #CloroxRisingStars on TNT! Team Barry: 16

Team Payton: 16 Final Target Score: 50 pic.twitter.com/V6qVVEnnjq — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

11 points and 4 dimes for Cade on TNT! #CloroxRisingStars Team Barry: 31

Team Payton: 28 Final Target Score: 50 pic.twitter.com/kQO67SvV30 — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

🥇 Olympic Gold Medalist @gianmarcotamber & 3x 🏈 Pro Bowler @Flash_Garrett showed off their ELITE BOUNCE throwing down HUGE dunks in the #RufflesCelebGame! pic.twitter.com/LN1Ol7llEZ — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 19, 2022

Team Barry and @cavs teammates Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley get the Cleveland crowd hyped! Team Barry: 41

Team Payton: 38 First to 50 advances on TNT. #CloroxRisingStars pic.twitter.com/I9WbEQaQTa — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

🚨 Jae’Sean Tate takes it to the rack for the win! 🚨 Team Barry advances to the #CloroxRisingStars Final, where they’ll face Team Isiah following the #CloroxClutch Challenge on TNT. pic.twitter.com/UO4Twm2BJe — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Josh Giddey and Evan Mobley start out 4 for 4, and Mobley banks it in to cap off a strong opening round of the #CloroxClutch challenge! pic.twitter.com/U21vxMZhTY — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Tyrese Haliburton and Desmond Bane finish in under 40 seconds to win the #CloroxClutch Challenge! pic.twitter.com/cuTNrmnciC — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

#GLeagueIgnite Michael Foster Jr. and Jaden Hardy went head-to-head with some of the @NBA best young stars in the #CloroxClutch Challenge! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/fL5cA4SRPU — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 19, 2022

Precious Achiuwa is on fire! 🔥 He’s up to 13 points in the #CloroxRisingStars final…Team Isiah is 7 points away from the winning Target Score of 25 on TNT. pic.twitter.com/pmc79M5bks — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

JAE’SEAN. AND-1. Team Barry 20, Team Isiah 18…first to 25 wins #CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/uQVJ1qjsc6 — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Cold. Blooded. Cade. After 13 points in Game 1…Cade Cunningham knocks down the clutch triple to bring Team Barry to within 1 point of winning #CloroxRisingStars on TNT! pic.twitter.com/mgNpEk7THo — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Franz Wagner’s #CloroxClutch free throw completes a 13-2 closing run for Team Barry…they are your #CloroxRisingStars champions! pic.twitter.com/ZaeGknZ5MC — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

🔊 Hear from the tournament MVP Cade Cunningham and Team Barry coach & GM Rick Barry after winning #CloroxRisingStars! pic.twitter.com/F3V1Bn9wS0 — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Tyrese Maxey and Scottie Barnes kept it positive during the #CloroxClutch Challenge! 😊 pic.twitter.com/xdpeb4FEmF — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

The #CloroxRisingStars MVP trophy is going to the D!@CadeCunningham_ of the @DetroitPistons earns the MVP as he fueled Team Barry to the win in the #CloroxRisingStars Tourney! pic.twitter.com/FnY4s1O41u — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Team Barry won game 1 of the #CloroxRisingStars tourney fueled by the #CloroxClutch play Jae’Sean Tate hitting the game-winner. Not to be outdone, Cade Cunningham showed up big in game 2 to secure the #CloroxRisingStars MVP and the tourney win for Team Barry! pic.twitter.com/cDsw1ujCgD — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

# Les highlights de la nuit

# Le programme de ce soir