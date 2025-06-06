Les meilleures réactions Twitter après le nouveau game-winner de Tyrese Haliburton
Le 06 juin 2025 à 09:42 par Nicolas Meichel
Comme si souvent sur ces Playoffs 2025, Tyrese Haliburton a enfilé cette nuit le costume de héros pour crucifier l’adversaire dans les dernières secondes, le Thunder en l’occurrence. Twitter a évidemment explosé. Voici les meilleures réactions.
“ÇA NE S’INVENTE PAS”
YOU CANT MAKE IT UP 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) June 6, 2025
“Haliburton est sur un run générationnel dans ces playoffs.”
Haliburton is on a generational run these playoffs 😭 pic.twitter.com/XodimwILEj
— jb (@lockedupjb) June 6, 2025
“Tyrese Haliburton est Michael Jordan dans le clutch”
Tyrese Haliburton is Michael Jordan in the clutch pic.twitter.com/9DAi1e9eNz
— 💫 (@NewMediaSports_) June 6, 2025
“Le Thunder va sweeper les Pacers.”
Haliburton :
“Thunder sweeping the Pacers!”
Haliburton: pic.twitter.com/p6SLQ84ACW
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 6, 2025
“Je le redis : Tyrese Haliburton voté comme le joueur “le plus surcoté de la ligue” par ses pairs est le PIRE AVIS DE L’HISTOIRE DE LA LIGUE.”
I’ll say it again: Tyrese Haliburton being voted by his peers as the “most overrated player in the league” is the WORST TAKE IN THE HISTORY OF THE LEAGUE. #NBAFinals
— Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 6, 2025
“METTEZ UN PEU DE RESPECT SUR LE NOM D’HALIBURTON”
PUT SOME RESPECT ON TYRESE HALIBURTON’S NAME pic.twitter.com/fHlCCraQNP
— csb (@itsCSB__) June 6, 2025
“Les Bucks, Cavs et Knicks en train de mater OKC devoir faire face aux Pacers dans le 4e quart-temps.”
Bucks Cavs and Knicks watching OKC have to deal with the 4th quarter Pacers. pic.twitter.com/UTye9uj5rF
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 6, 2025
“Helly !?!?!”
Helly!?!?
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 6, 2025
“Les fans du Thunder savaient ce qui allait arriver.”
These Thunder fans knew what was coming 😂 pic.twitter.com/UfYalpHAKJ
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 6, 2025
“T.Haliburton dans le clutch.”
Tyrese Haliburton in the clutch pic.twitter.com/aX9uUI4QDq
— Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) June 6, 2025
“Tyrese Haliburton quand le moment est venu de gagner un match.”
Tyrese Haliburton when it’s time to win the game pic.twitter.com/DIWTIOiD4p
— Underdog (@Underdog) June 6, 2025
“C’est sûrement grâce aux chaussures.” (référence aux pubs Nike de Spike Lee et Michael Jordan)
It’s gotta be the shoooeeesss
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 6, 2025
“SUPERSTAR ! SUPERSTAR !”
“SUPERSTAR! SUPERSTAR!”
Dwyane Wade’s LIVE REACTION of the Tyrese Haliburton Game Winner😳 pic.twitter.com/UgqSrZp2Cn
— Wy Network by Dwyane Wade (@wynetwork) June 6, 2025