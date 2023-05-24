TrashTalk Actu NBA & Basket au quotidien
TrashTalk Fantasy League : 54 points pour Jayson Tatum, c’est 34 de plus que Jaylen Brown

Le 24 mai 2023 à 06:30 par Alexandre Taupin

Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown Celtics 30 décembre 2022
Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :

– Jayson Tatum : 54 pts
– Jimmy Butler : 46 pts
– Grant Williams : 29 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/xZJ9QJh7Ax

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 24, 2023

# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

#TTFL Top 30

➡️ Round #03 | Pick #08#NBA pic.twitter.com/Ebl6Swpwvb

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 24, 2023

# LES POPULAR PICKS

#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores

➡️ Round #03 | Pick #08

📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 25.75 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/PulWcSXIIw

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 24, 2023

