TrashTalk Fantasy League : 54 points pour Jayson Tatum, c’est 34 de plus que Jaylen Brown
Le 24 mai 2023 à 06:30 par Alexandre Taupin
C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Jayson Tatum : 54 pts
– Jimmy Butler : 46 pts
– Grant Williams : 29 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/xZJ9QJh7Ax
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 24, 2023
# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Round #03 | Pick #08#NBA pic.twitter.com/Ebl6Swpwvb
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 24, 2023
# LES POPULAR PICKS
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Round #03 | Pick #08
📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 25.75 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/PulWcSXIIw
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 24, 2023