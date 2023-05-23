TrashTalk Fantasy League : il fallait donc miser sur LeBron James avant son départ en vacances
Le 23 mai 2023 à 05:28 par Giovanni Marriette
C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
- LeBron James : 71 points
- Nikola Jokic : 60 points
- Anthony Davis : 44 points
# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
# LES POPULAR PICKS
# LE MATCH DE CE SOIR
- 2h30 : Heat – Celtics (Game 4)