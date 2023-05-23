TrashTalk Actu NBA & Basket au quotidien
TrashTalk Fantasy League : il fallait donc miser sur LeBron James avant son départ en vacances

Le 23 mai 2023 à 05:28 par Giovanni Marriette

LeBron James Lakers 13 février 2023
Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

  • LeBron James : 71 points
  • Nikola Jokic : 60 points
  • Anthony Davis : 44 points

# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

#TTFL Final Scores DEN @ LAL #NBA pic.twitter.com/oMJN1fs87Y

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 23, 2023

# LES POPULAR PICKS

Découvrez les popular picks de la nuit ! #TTFL #popularPicks pic.twitter.com/tpiGGbJuDy

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 22, 2023

# LE MATCH DE CE SOIR

  • 2h30 : Heat – Celtics (Game 4)
