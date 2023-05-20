TrashTalk Actu NBA & Basket au quotidien
Calendrier NBA
News TTFL

TrashTalk Fantasy League : -2 pour Kyle Lowry, on en connaît qui vont s’arracher les cheveux au réveil

Le 20 mai 2023 à 06:16 par Alexandre Taupin

Kyle Lowry Heat 22 octobre 2022
Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :

– Jayson Tatum : 56 pts
– Bam Adebayo : 51 pts
– Jimmy Butler : 44 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/2cf4RIeqQL

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 20, 2023

# LE TOP 30 DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

#TTFL Top 30

➡️ Round #03 | Pick #04#NBA pic.twitter.com/KNNAYWc7nC

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 20, 2023

# LES SCORES DES POPULAR PICKS 

#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores

➡️ Round #03 | Pick #04

📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 15.93 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/SgtoElqdU1

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 20, 2023

# LE MATCH DE CE SOIR

  • 2h30 : Lakers – Nuggets (Game 3)
Tags : Kyle Lowry, TrashTalk Fantasy League, TTFL

Recommandé pour vous

Encart Home Page Guide des Playoffs NBA 2023