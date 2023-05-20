TrashTalk Fantasy League : -2 pour Kyle Lowry, on en connaît qui vont s’arracher les cheveux au réveil
Le 20 mai 2023 à 06:16 par Alexandre Taupin
C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Jayson Tatum : 56 pts
– Bam Adebayo : 51 pts
– Jimmy Butler : 44 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/2cf4RIeqQL
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 20, 2023
# LE TOP 30 DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Round #03 | Pick #04#NBA pic.twitter.com/KNNAYWc7nC
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 20, 2023
# LES SCORES DES POPULAR PICKS
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Round #03 | Pick #04
📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 15.93 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/SgtoElqdU1
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 20, 2023
# LE MATCH DE CE SOIR
- 2h30 : Lakers – Nuggets (Game 3)