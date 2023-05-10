🚨 TESTE ICI LE NOUVEAU SITE TRASHTALK ! 🚨

News TTFL

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Joel Embiid met bien, Nikola Jokic met très bien

Par
Publié le
MVP Joel Embiid Nikola Jokic

Deux classiques de la TTFL.

 Source image : montage TrashTalk via NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LE TOP 30 DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 1h30 : Knicks – Heat
  • 4h : Warriors – Lakers
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top