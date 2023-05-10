TrashTalk Fantasy League : Joel Embiid met bien, Nikola Jokic met très bien

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Nikola Jokic : 59 pts
– Jayson Tatum : 50 pts
– Joel Embiid : 48 pts
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 10, 2023
# LE TOP 30 DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Round #02 | Pick #09
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 10, 2023
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Round #02 | Pick #09
➡️ Round #02 | Pick #09

📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 34.85 pts
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 10, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h30 : Knicks – Heat
- 4h : Warriors – Lakers