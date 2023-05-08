C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Nikola Jokic : 82 pts
– James Harden : 79 pts
– Devin Booker : 66 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/njn7PHnawk
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 8, 2023
# LE TOP 30 DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Round #02 | Pick #07#NBA pic.twitter.com/D8Q6Vrh9HE
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 8, 2023
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Round #02 | Pick #07
📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 50.48 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/GF2jvNxq3Q
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 8, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h30 : Heat – Knicks
- 4h : Lakers – Warriors