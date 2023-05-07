TrashTalk Fantasy League : leçon de vie pour tous ceux qui ont sélectionné Julius Randle, ne le faites plus

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Anthony Davis : 59 pts
– LeBron James : 45 pts
– Jimmy Butler : 39 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/w9xOMhMlJ4
# LE TOP 30 DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Round #02 | Pick #06#NBA pic.twitter.com/z940SakYLV
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Round #02 | Pick #06
📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 21.28 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/EmsCjTJHpa
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 21h30 : Sixers – Celtics, Game 3 (1-2 dans la série)
- 2h : Suns – Nuggets, Game 3 (1-2 dans la série)