C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Mikal Bridges : 78 pts
– Luka Doncic : 60 pts
– Jayson Tatum : 60 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/gcXKaul3zM
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 16, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
À venir…
# LES SCORES DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #18 | Pick #118
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 36.31 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/u5rm5vZ1P5
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 16, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h30 : Bulls – Bucks
- 2h : Wolves – Wizards
- 4h : Suns – Clippers