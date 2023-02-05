C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 5, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 5, 2023
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 5, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 19h : Hornets – Magic
- 23h : Pacers – Cavs
- 0h : Knicks – Sixers
- 0h : Grizzlies – Raptors
- 1h : Wolves – Nuggets
- 1h : Pelicans – Kings