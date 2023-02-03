TrashTalk Fantasy League : entre attaquer Dillon Brooks à la chaîne de vélo ou faire son score TTFL, Donovan Mitchell a dû choisir

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 75 pts
– Bam Adebayo : 62 pts
– Nikola Jokic : 59 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/boZHDCmFLY
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 3, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #16 | Pick #105#NBA pic.twitter.com/YZqLxpb7nt
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 3, 2023
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #16 | Pick #105
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 39.57 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/nm2AfGZNpP
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) February 3, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Pacers – Kings
- 1h : Pistons – Hornets
- 1h : Wizards – Blazers
- 1h30 : Celtics – Suns
- 2h : Wolves – Magic
- 2h : Spurs – Sixers
- 2h : Rockets – Raptors
- 3h : Jazz – Hawks