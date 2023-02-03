Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : entre attaquer Dillon Brooks à la chaîne de vélo ou faire son score TTFL, Donovan Mitchell a dû choisir

Donovan Mitchell 22 décembre 2022

Fripouille.

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 1h : Pacers – Kings
  • 1h : Pistons – Hornets
  • 1h : Wizards – Blazers
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Suns
  • 2h : Wolves – Magic
  • 2h : Spurs – Sixers
  • 2h : Rockets – Raptors
  • 3h : Jazz – Hawks
