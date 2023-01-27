C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Spencer Dinwiddie : 64 pts
– Paul George : 62 pts
– Kyrie Irving : 57 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/9L9PK09Xwq
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 27, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #15 | Pick #98#NBA pic.twitter.com/CMu53MaYVK
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 27, 2023
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #15 | Pick #98
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 31.06 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/6Q9DITdVcX
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 27, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Pacers – Bucks
- 1h30 : Wolves – Grizzlies
- 2h : Thunder – Cavs
- 2h : Heat – Magic
- 4h : Warriors – Raptors