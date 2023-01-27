Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : -2 pour Luka Doncic, 19% de la TTFL se retrouve en PLS !

Par
Publié le
TrashTalk Fantasy League 27 janvier 2023

La tête des joueurs qui ont pick Luka au petit matin.

Source Image : Youtube

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 1h : Pacers – Bucks
  • 1h30 : Wolves – Grizzlies
  • 2h : Thunder – Cavs
  • 2h : Heat – Magic
  • 4h : Warriors – Raptors
