C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Luka Doncic : 70 pts
– Kawhi Leonard : 68 pts
– Jimmy Butler : 68 pts
– Donovan Mitchell : 68 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/8CnHyWF5UR
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 11, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #13 | Pick #82#NBA pic.twitter.com/zg6Nim0pPt
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 11, 2023
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #13 | Pick #82
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 43.52 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/18CH497nCA
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 11, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Wizards – Bulls
- 1h : Pistons – Wolves
- 1h30 : Celtics – Pelicans
- 1h30 : Knicks – Pacers
- 1h30 : Hawks – Bucks
- 2h : Grizzlies – Spurs
- 4h : Kings – Rockets
- 4h : Nuggets – Suns