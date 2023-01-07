TrashTalk Fantasy League : Giannis Antetokounmpo a fait son plus nul score

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Zach LaVine : 69 pts
– Nikola Jokic : 61 pts
– Nikola Vucevic : 52 pts
– Rudy Gobert : 52 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/Y2VHJgxyhx
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 7, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #12 | Pick #78
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 30.72 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/OqTTu5t9l9
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 7, 2023
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 0h : Spurs – Celtics
- 2h : Mavericks – Pelicans
- 2h : Bulls – Jazz
- 2h30 : Warriors – Magic
- 4h : Kings – Lakers