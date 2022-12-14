Résumé de la nuit

Résumé de la nuit en NBA : fin de série pour les Pelicans, déplumés par le Jazz à Salt Lake City

Par
Publié le
Jarred Vanderbilt Jazz 14 décembre 2022 résumé de la nuit

Encore un énorme match pour le soldat Jarred Vanderbilt.

Source image : NBA League Pass

La nuit de NBA est terminée, il est donc l’heure de lancer sa journée. Et pour bien la commencer ? Rien ne vaut un bon petit résumé, avec toutes les infos et un bon café ! 

# Les résultats de la nuit en NBA

  • Sixers – Kings : 123-103 (stats)
  • Bucks – Warriors : 128-111 (stats)
  • Rockets – Suns : 111-97 (stats)
  • Jazz – Pelicans : 121-100 (stats)
  • Lakers – Celtics : 118-122 (stats)

# Ce qu’il faut retenir de la nuit 

# Quelques highlights de la nuit en NBA

# Le best pick de la nuit en TTFL

# Le Top 10 de la nuit, juste ici

# Les classements NBA

Classement Conférence Est 14 décembre 2022

Classement Conférence Ouest 14 décembre 2022

# Les rencontres de la prochaine nuit en NBA :

  • 1h : Pacers – Warriors
  • 1h : Magic – Hawks
  • 1h : Hornets – Pistons
  • 1h30 : Bulls – Knicks
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Kings
  • 2h : Spurs – Blazers
  • 2h : Thunder – Heat
  • 3h : Nuggets – Wizards
  • 3h : Mavericks – Cavs
  • 4h : Clippers – Wolves
