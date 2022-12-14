La nuit de NBA est terminée, il est donc l’heure de lancer sa journée. Et pour bien la commencer ? Rien ne vaut un bon petit résumé, avec toutes les infos et un bon café !

# Les résultats de la nuit en NBA

Sixers – Kings : 123-103 (stats)

– Kings : 123-103 (stats) Bucks – Warriors : 128-111 (stats)

– Warriors : 128-111 (stats) Rockets – Suns : 111-97 (stats)

– Suns : 111-97 (stats) Jazz – Pelicans : 121-100 (stats)

– Pelicans : 121-100 (stats) Lakers – Celtics : 118-122 (stats)

# Ce qu’il faut retenir de la nuit

# Quelques highlights de la nuit en NBA

JAYSON TATUM IN THE CLUTCH OT live now on TNT https://t.co/MYAQFMyLpA pic.twitter.com/P4EZnYjcEj — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2022

RUSS on the BLOCK

RUSS on the SLAM The action is AMAZING on TNT! pic.twitter.com/R7LTBPNg0M — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2022

👑 THROW IT DOWN BRON The Lakers have cut it to six at the end of Q3 on TNT pic.twitter.com/TDRgsxRBbe — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2022

Fadeaway from deep to beat the buzzer… of course it’s Jordan Clarkson 🪣 NOP – UTA Start of Q4 on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/13QTKOMJ9g — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2022

Jarred Vanderbilt… How did you make this? 🎪 Big top finishes on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/iwMykIqSGn — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2022

Excuse me, euro-stepping through! Kevin Porter Jr. to the baja on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/5lMqmaJIda — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2022

Giannis finishes the first half with 16 PTS and this no-look dish 🪙 Halftime on TNT pic.twitter.com/WtNJEPuHNQ — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2022

# Le best pick de la nuit en TTFL

Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit : – Jayson Tatum : 65 pts

– Anthony Davis : 60 pts

– Joel Embiid : 51 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/qxK7GrEoCI — TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) December 14, 2022

# Le Top 10 de la nuit, juste ici

# Les classements NBA

# Les rencontres de la prochaine nuit en NBA :