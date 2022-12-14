La nuit de NBA est terminée, il est donc l’heure de lancer sa journée. Et pour bien la commencer ? Rien ne vaut un bon petit résumé, avec toutes les infos et un bon café !
# Les résultats de la nuit en NBA
- Sixers – Kings : 123-103 (stats)
- Bucks – Warriors : 128-111 (stats)
- Rockets – Suns : 111-97 (stats)
- Jazz – Pelicans : 121-100 (stats)
- Lakers – Celtics : 118-122 (stats)
# Ce qu’il faut retenir de la nuit
- Les Sixers ont géré les Kings sans stress malgré le retour de De’Aaron Fox. Joel Embiid et James Harden ont géré la boutique avec Tobias Harris.
- Les Warriors ne savent toujours pas gagner à l’extérieur. Victoire autoritaire des Bucks dans le Wisconsin.
- Fin de série victorieuse pour les Pelicans, battus assez largement par le Jazz d’un très bon Jarred Vanderbilt.
- Lakers et Celtics ont livré un money time d’anthologie, finalement remporté pas Boston au bout du suspense grâce encore une fois à un immense Jayson Tatum.
- Les Rockets continuent de taper des grosses équipes. Au tour de Phoenix de prendre l’eau à Houston.
# Quelques highlights de la nuit en NBA
JAYSON TATUM IN THE CLUTCH
OT live now on TNT https://t.co/MYAQFMyLpA pic.twitter.com/P4EZnYjcEj
— NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2022
RUSS on the BLOCK
RUSS on the SLAM
The action is AMAZING on TNT! pic.twitter.com/R7LTBPNg0M
— NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2022
👑 THROW IT DOWN BRON
The Lakers have cut it to six at the end of Q3 on TNT pic.twitter.com/TDRgsxRBbe
— NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2022
Fadeaway from deep to beat the buzzer… of course it’s Jordan Clarkson 🪣
NOP – UTA Start of Q4 on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/13QTKOMJ9g
— NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2022
Jarred Vanderbilt… How did you make this?
🎪 Big top finishes on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/iwMykIqSGn
— NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2022
Excuse me, euro-stepping through!
Kevin Porter Jr. to the baja on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/5lMqmaJIda
— NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2022
Giannis finishes the first half with 16 PTS and this no-look dish 🪙
Halftime on TNT pic.twitter.com/WtNJEPuHNQ
— NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2022
# Le best pick de la nuit en TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Jayson Tatum : 65 pts
– Anthony Davis : 60 pts
– Joel Embiid : 51 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/qxK7GrEoCI
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) December 14, 2022
# Le Top 10 de la nuit, juste ici
# Les classements NBA
# Les rencontres de la prochaine nuit en NBA :
- 1h : Pacers – Warriors
- 1h : Magic – Hawks
- 1h : Hornets – Pistons
- 1h30 : Bulls – Knicks
- 1h30 : Raptors – Kings
- 2h : Spurs – Blazers
- 2h : Thunder – Heat
- 3h : Nuggets – Wizards
- 3h : Mavericks – Cavs
- 4h : Clippers – Wolves